Fall camp: Tim Banks discusses transfers Andre Turrentine, Wesley Walker

By Dan Harralson
 4 days ago
Tennessee kicked off fall training camp Monday at Haslam Field.

Ahead of the Vols’ first fall training camp practice, second-year defensive coordinator Tim Banks discussed defensive back transfers Andre Turrentine (Ohio State) and Wesley Walker (Georgia Tech).

“I couldn’t tell you that we know exactly what we’ve got,” Banks said. “Obviously, I remember both young men coming out of high school and Wesley had a body of work at the other place, but until you actually get them in your system and have an opportunity to coach them the way you want them to be coached, you’re not quite sure, but I will tell you they have been nothing but spectacular in terms of their approach, work ethic, desire to be great.

“They’ve been great in our room. I know their teammates have really adjusted to them well and are excited to have them in our family. We are just excited to see what they can do in these practices that we’ve got coming up. I’m hoping they’re as good as advertised because we need them, along with the other guys, to help us take that next step.”

Walker played at Georgia Tech from 2019-21, appearing in 23 games. He played nickel back for the Yellow Jackets.

The 6-foot-1, 204-pound redshirt junior totaled 96 tackles, 56 solo tackles, 40 assists, two tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections at Georgia Tech.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Turrentine signed with Ohio State in the 2021 recruiting class. Turrentine enrolled at Ohio State in June 2021 and played in four games last season.

