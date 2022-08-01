ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

“Local Artists Showcase 14” to open August 23 at Dorris Rider Art Gallery

By KTTN News
 4 days ago
kttn.com

Officials from North Central Missouri Fair announce results from the Rock Barn

Results have been announced from the Rock Barn portion of the North Central Missouri Fair of Trenton. Thirteen adults, 50 youth, and 21 nursing home residents submitted entries into the household arts and science sections of the fair. The projects included arts and crafts, quilting, woodworking, food preservation, photography, and agronomy.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Audio: Mid-America Music Festival kicks off Friday in Trenton

There will be some new activities at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton this weekend. Spokesperson Andrea McKown, appearing on Open Line with John Anthony, said there will be a 50/50 cash raffle on August 5th and 6th. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to a winner, and the other 50% will go to the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation. Those charities are Camp Rainbow, Bright Futures Chillicothe, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Museum of Osteopathic Medicine in Kirksville receives national recognition

The Museum of Osteopathic Medicine at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Missouri, has achieved accreditation by the American Alliance of Museums, the highest national recognition afforded to the nation’s museums. Accreditation signifies excellence to the museum community, governments, funders, outside agencies, and to the museum-going public. Alliance Accreditation brings...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
kttn.com

Life Options Green Hills hires Nurse Manager to oversee medical services

Life Options Green Hills Pregnancy + Health Center is pleased to introduce Linda Marshall as their Nurse Manager. Mrs. Marshall oversees and facilitates all of the medical services Life Options provides. Marshall shares, “I am honored and excited to take on the role of Nurse Manager. I look forward to reaching out, educating, and supporting our community’s women, men, and families. Through this role, I can help Life Options Green Hills grow to reach women and families.”
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy

Elizabeth Catherine (Lisa) Molloy, age 58, a resident of Carrollton, Missouri, a loving wife, mother, sister, and aunt, passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Lisa was born Elizabeth Catherine Timmons in Chillicothe, Missouri on September 16, 1963, to Ernest William (Dub) II and Gertrude...
CARROLLTON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Carnival Scheduled for North Central Missouri Fair Cancelled

TRENTON, MO – The carnival scheduled in Trenton Tuesday through Saturday has been cancelled. Officials with the North Central Missouri Fair said the carnival company cancelled and it was beyond the fair board’s control. Anyone who purchased a carnival armband can receive a refund at the fair office.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Glenda Jones

Glenda Jones, 71, of Unionville, Missouri, passed away at the Putnam County Care Center in Unionville on Monday, August 1, 2022. She had been in declining health for some time. Glenda May (Wood) Jones was born in Unionville on July 23, 1951, the daughter of Glen W. and Zorada A....
UNIONVILLE, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into The Jail

A Kansas City man, 41-year-old Matthew A Ritchie, was arrested by Chillicothe Police Department and booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only. 26-year-old Lauren Oster of Polo was arrested by Caldwell County officers for alleged hindering...
KANSAS CITY, MO
kttn.com

Delinquent Tax Sale to be held at courthouse in Trenton

The Grundy County Delinquent Tax Sale will be held at the courthouse in Trenton later this month. The Collector-Treasurer’s Office, reports that, as of August 2nd, there are 99 properties to be offered on August 22nd at 10 a.m. Of those properties, 45 are at Leisure Lake, and 35...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

City of Trenton to hold public hearing on property tax rates

The City of Trenton will hold a public hearing regarding property tax rates later this month. The hearing will be at Trenton City Hall on August 22nd at 7 p.m. This year’s proposed rate for general purposes is $1.0017. For the Park Department, it is $.1843. The combined total is $1.186 per $100 of assessed valuation. That is $.0238 higher than the prior tax year.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Rollover crash west of Stanberry injures Albany man

A rollover crash Wednesday in Gentry County injured an Albany resident four miles west of Stanberry. Twenty-five-year-old Noah Wilmes sustained moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Medical Center in Albany. The pickup was westbound when Wilmes failed to negotiate a curve and ran off the right side...
STANBERRY, MO
kttn.com

Stewartsville man arrested after demolishing car north of Osborn

A Stewartsville man was arrested late Tuesday night following a rollover accident one mile north of Osborn. Twenty-one-year-old Bradley Garber has been accused of driving while intoxicated and was taken on a 12-hour hold to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. Garber’s car was westbound on Highway 36 when it traveled off...
OSBORN, MO
kttn.com

Kansas man extradited to Grundy County

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the extradition of a Tonganoxie, Kansas man to Grundy County on August 4th. Fifty-one-year-old Michael David Collett was arrested in Leavenworth County, Kansas August 3rd on alleged failure to appear in court on a felony driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender. A waiver of extradition was signed.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on drug allegations

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Marceline woman in Linn County on Thursday afternoon, August 4, on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Deidre Eastin was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also accused of speeding and displaying the license plates of another.
LINN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Cameron Woman Arrested On Warrant

A Cameron woman was arrested by State Troopers Wednesday. Thirty-nine-year-old Sheena M Enloe was arrested at about 5:36 pm on two Clinton County warrants for alleged no insurance and speeding. She was taken to the Clinton County Jail pending the posting of bond.
CAMERON, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges

Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO

