“Local Artists Showcase 14” to open August 23 at Dorris Rider Art Gallery

There will be some new activities at the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton this weekend. Spokesperson Andrea McKown, appearing on Open Line with John Anthony, said there will be a 50/50 cash raffle on August 5th and 6th. Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to a winner, and the other 50% will go to the charities chosen by the Black Silo Foundation. Those charities are Camp Rainbow, Bright Futures Chillicothe, the Green Hills Animal Shelter, and Main Street Trenton.

TRENTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO