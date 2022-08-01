Drake to reschedule Young Money reunion show after catching COVID

www.thefader.com
Drake took a trip down memory lane at this year’s October World Weekend, reuniting with his first serious girlfriend, singer Keshia Chanté. Addressing the crowd at Toronto venue History on Thursday night (July 28) as part of his All Canadian All Stars event, Drake told fans: “This next person coming to the stage, I used to get in my mom’s car I used to drive all the way to the west for this donna right here, you feel me? So I have to personally introduce her.”
A new Drake song has officially tied the record Kendrick Lamar recently broke for the biggest single-week dip ever on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. On Tuesday (July 5), Billboard's unveiling of its weekly Hot 100 chart showed that Drake's "Texts Go Green" from his polarizing Honestly, Nevermind album took a massive plunge this week, falling from No. 13 to No. 94. The 81-spot drop now sees Drizzy's single neck-and-neck with Kendrick Lamar's "We Cry Together" featuring Taylour Paige, which broke the very same record just over a month ago. Back on May 31, the aforementioned King Kendrick song from his Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers LP coincidentally also moved down 81 spots on the coveted singles chart, dipping from No. 16 to No. 97.
Cardi B has denied reports that she hit a fan with a microphone during her set at Wireless Festival in London on Friday (8 July).Footage circulated on social media appearing to show the rapper pulling back from a spectator who grabbed her microphone.It was alleged that Cardi hit the fan with her microphone during the performance of Bodak Yellow, but she took to Twitter to deny this."It wasn’t no fight," Cardi wrote.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan smile during reunion on Neighbours’ setControversial former Love Island contestant Adam Collard makes return to villaStacey Solomon says she was followed by ‘creepy stalker’ on hen do
Watch Kendrick Lamar Bring Security Guard to Tears With Performance of “Love”
Kendrick Lamar brought a security guard to tears during a recent stop on his The Big Steppers Tour. In a viral clip circulating on social media, a security guard is seen wiping tears from his face while the Compton rapper performs “Love,” the Zacari-featured track off his 2017 album DAMN. The video ends with the guard collecting himself and rapping the line, “I’m like an exit away,” as he bobs his head to the beat.
DJ Khaled Shows Off His Rap Skills While Freestyling With A Fan In Toronto
Toronto, Canada – DJ Khaled has worked with many a rap icon throughout his decorated career, but what about his own skills on the mic?. During a recent trip to Toronto, Canada, the We The Best boss was out and about when he bumped into a fan who started freestyling for him. Khaled wasn’t going to let the guy have all the fun, though, as he joined the cypher by kicking some rhymes of his own.
DJ Khaled recently curved a fan who requested to sit in the producer's Rolls-Royce, citing his marital status. On Saturday night (July 16), DJ Khaled shared a video of him sitting in his car outside a venue surrounded by fans. Dozens of people have their phones out recording the hip-hop mogul as he soaks it all in while Drake's "Massive" plays from the speakers.
Wiz Khalifa went off on two DJs at a recent show for allegedly messing up the music on his set. On Friday (July 29), Wiz had an album release event for his new Multiverse LP at Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. However, video has surfaced from the celebratory shindig that shows Wiz Khalifa going off on two DJs.
DJ Premier recalled landing a 50 Cent feature as the first single off a compilation project before getting shut down by Dr. Dre, who, at the time, wanted his latest Aftermath signee to focus entirely on what would become the rapper’s groundbreaking 2003 debut album Get Rich Or Die Tryin’.
Click here to read the full article. Drake has tested positive for COVID-19 amid his October World Weekend celebrations. The Toronto native shared the unfortunate news with his fans via an Instagram story on Monday (August 1). Drake also revealed that would have to push back the highly anticipated Young Money reunion with Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj. More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Drops Trailer For Intimate 'Nicki' Documentary SeriesBeyoncé Hints At 'Club Renaissance' IRL ExperienceKendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, And Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Video Music Award Nominations “I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for COVID, Drake expressed in...
JAY-Z’s appearance on DJ Khaled’s new album will only solidify his status as the “greatest of all time” — according to his longtime engineer Young Guru. On Monday (August 1), Khaled confirmed in a typically hyped-up Instagram post that he’s secured a collaboration with Hov for his upcoming 13th studio album God Did.
Rappers' faces have been taking a beating onstage recently. At Rolling Loud Miami, Kid Cudi was hit in the face with a water bottle, prompting him to end his set early. The incident caused such a stir that the festival had to issue a statement. Now Lil Durk's face has been struck at a different festival.
DJ Khaled has unveiled a release date for his upcoming album GOD DID, along with the reveal of its lead single. GOD DID is set to drop August 26 via We The Best Music Group/Epic Records, while its lead single will be “Staying Alive” featuring Drake and Lil Baby and will release August 5. The new track will continue Khaled and Drizzy’s partnership, with the pair previously working on the triple-platinum cuts “POPSTAR” and “For Free,” the platinum track “GREECE” and gold-certified numbers “To The Max” and “I’m On One” and “No New Friends,” both with Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. At the same time, Khaled and Lil Baby also extend their creative work together after the triple-platinum “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Durk and the platinum cut “You Stay” with Meek Mill and J Balvin.
As rumors of the Migos breaking up continue to swirl, the group has been announced as the performers at the upcoming 2022 National Battle of the Bands, sans Offset. On Tuesday (July 26), the National Battle of the Bands, an annual event that brings HBCU bands together for competition, revealed the Migos would be performing at this year's event, which takes place at NRG Stadium in Houston. However, the flier for the event only features Quavo and Takeoff.
Next year will mark hip-hop's 50th anniversary. For nearly half a century, the genre has evolved consistently, introducing a plethora of artists who have fought to create a space for themselves in the industry. Because of this noteworthy celebration, one of the game's finest rappers, Nas, teamed up with the media company, Mass Appeal, to produce Hip Hop 50.
Click here to read the full article. Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff are taking on all challenges with a bit of help from Gucci Mane on their new song, “Us Vs. Them.” Both the song and video lean pretty heavily into the theme of competition captured in the title. There is an abundance of sports references in Quavo’s verse in particular, no more wonderfully outrageous than the wild drug metaphor/old school basketball player combo of “You sniffed a bowl full of rice, then I’ma call you Glen” (a nod to former NBA all-star Glen Rice). “Us Vs. Them” is the second song Quavo...
The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown has denied he gave former bandmates Fatlip, Slimkid3 and Imani permission to use his vocals for the new reunion track “My Bad.”. Released on Monday (August 1), the track appears on Fatlip’s new solo album Torpor alongside collaborations with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony’s Krayzie Bone, ex-Death Row Records artist RBX and more.
