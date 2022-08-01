ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

KSNT News

1 murdered in Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

Three teens dead after Cedar County crash

CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
CEDAR COUNTY, MO
WIBW

Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
KSNT News

2 behind bars after mail theft investigation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
Little Apple Post

Manhattan man jailed for aggravated battery, woman injured

MANHATTAN - Less than 12 hours after being arrested for drug and criminal carry of weapons related charges, Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, Manhattan was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an aggravated battery charge. Riley County Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Leavenworth Street around 2:30...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
Little Apple Post

Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley

NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
CHANUTE, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

