1 murdered in Topeka shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One person is dead following a shooting in Topeka on Friday. The Topeka Police Department reported that at 3:05 p.m. on Aug. 5 at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846 SW Topeka Boulevard their officers responded to a shooting. A victim was found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim […]
Topeka man arrested, deputies find stolen skid-loader, trailer on a remote part of property
JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Topeka man is behind bars after being arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for taking a Volvo skid-steer loader and using a stolen trailer to do so. Brian Ray Stevenson, 50, was arrested by Jackson County deputies following an investigation that led them to the skid-loader on Butler Road […]
Three teens dead after Cedar County crash
CEDAR COUNTY, Mo. — Three teenage men died after a rollover crash in Cedar County on Thursday. At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers responded to a call about a vehicle crash three miles east of Jerico Springs in Cedar County. A 2006 Toyota Scion with five teenage men in it […]
Lawrence woman arrested for meth in Osage Co.
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was arrested with meth allegedly in her possession in Osage Co. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle around milepost 409 on U.S. Highway 56 for a traffic violation. During...
UPDATE: MHK woman injured in Thursday evening rollover crash
MANHATTAN - A 30-year old Manhattan woman was injured in a Thursday evening rollover crash near the intersection of Hayes Drive and Gross Street. When Riley County Police Department officers arrived on the scene, they found a 2009 Pontiac G5 driven by 30-year old Lyndsay Jones of Manhattan on it's roof.
Gunshot victim arrives at hospital overnight
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip arrived at St. Francis just before 11 p.m. Thursday. Officials say the injury was non-life threatening and believed to have happed in the 600 block of SW Roosevelt St. Topeka Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Kansas battery suspect accused of attacking police officer
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a domestic incident that injured a police officer. On August 1, police responded with Osage County EMS to the 500 block of North 4th street in Carbondale due to reports of a domestic battery, according to a media release. Upon...
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year
Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
2 behind bars after mail theft investigation
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two Topekans are behind bars following a mail theft investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Randi M. Reaney, 37, of Topeka, has been booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and charged with criminal use of financial care, conspiracy and possession of stolen property. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s […]
Manhattan man jailed for aggravated battery, woman injured
MANHATTAN - Less than 12 hours after being arrested for drug and criminal carry of weapons related charges, Nicholas Ray Mainville, 41, Manhattan was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with an aggravated battery charge. Riley County Police Department officers responded to the 500 block of Leavenworth Street around 2:30...
RCPD looking for teen wanted for aggravated robbery, assault
MANHATTAN _ The Riley County Police Department is searching for 18-year old Malachi Fielder of Manhattan. Fielder has a warrant out for his arrest in connection with a July 28th aggravated robbery in Manhattan, charges on the warrant include: aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and criminal discharge of a firearm. On...
Woman convicted for 2021 Topeka murder
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A woman has been convicted in relation to a 2021 Topeka murder case that left one dead and two injured. According to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office, Harlee Elizabeth Borders has been convicted for her part in the murder of Kristy Ann Craig-Rodriguez in 2021. Borders was convicted for the following: […]
Kansas woman accused in death of man found wounded in alley
NEOSHO COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities investigating the July 25 death of 34-year-old Blake Pearson in Chanute have made an arrest, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. Just before 9p.m. Monday, authorities arrested Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, near Iowa Street and 2600 Road in Allen County, according...
Kan. investigation leads to arrest of habitual ID theft, fraud suspect
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman with cause to believe she took advantage of co-workers, acquaintances and a neighbor by stealing their personal identifying information and fraudulently charging thousands of dollars to the victims’ accounts over several months, according to police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
2-year-old child dies after being found in Kansas car
A Kansas 2-year-old child died after being found in a car Sunday. The child's death is under investigation.
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Man arrested after search warrant finds cocaine, marijuana in Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 45-year-old man is behind bars after a search warrant found cocaine and marijuana in a Topeka home. The Topeka Police Department says on Tuesday, Aug. 2, Torrez Parker, 45, was arrested as the result of a search warrant served by the Narcotics Unit in the 1800 block of SW Burnett Rd. related to an ongoing investigation.
Roofers in Kansas mistakenly take roof of the wrong house, then leave
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (CNN/KAKE) - Roofers in Kansas tore the roof off the wrong house this week, leaving the homeowner scrambling for help. The owner, Steven Kornspan, rushed to the Overland Park home Monday morning after his renters heard banging. When he got there, his roof was mostly just a wooden frame.
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
