Public Health

deseret.com

Is polio starting to spread in New York?

Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
deseret.com

Lightning strike near White House kills 2, leaves 2 critically injured

Two people died and two others were critically wounded Thursday night when lightning struck them near the White House. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died overnight at the hospital. The lightning strike occurred just before 7 p.m. and hit Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue NW...
JANESVILLE, WI
deseret.com

Why experts say the legalization of marijuana is no cause for celebration

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to undo federal prohibitions on marijuana put in place when Congress made the drug illegal more than 50 years ago. Attitudes toward cannabis use have fluctuated greatly in the last century. Banned in the ’30s, criminalized in the ’50s...
U.S. POLITICS

