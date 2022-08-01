Read on www.deseret.com
Related
Fauci has a stark warning for you: Get those COVID vaccines and boosters now, or you’re ‘going to get into trouble’
Getting vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19 was important as the virus continued to mutate, Fauci said.
deseret.com
Is polio starting to spread in New York?
Polio has been found in wastewater in New York, suggesting community spread. And health officials are urging New Yorkers to be sure that they are all current on vaccination against the potentially deadly virus. The New York Department of Health announcement said that after identifying polio in an unvaccinated Rockland...
deseret.com
Here’s why the new COVID-19 strain being monitored by the CDC stands out
A new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant that may be the best yet at evading immunity from vaccinations or previous infections has been spreading in Utah for at least two months. As of Friday, 75 cases of the omicron subvariant labeled BA.4.6 have been identified in Utah by the...
deseret.com
Lightning strike near White House kills 2, leaves 2 critically injured
Two people died and two others were critically wounded Thursday night when lightning struck them near the White House. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 75, of Janesville, Wisconsin, died overnight at the hospital. The lightning strike occurred just before 7 p.m. and hit Lafayette Park, across Pennsylvania Avenue NW...
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Why experts say the legalization of marijuana is no cause for celebration
Last month, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., introduced a bill to undo federal prohibitions on marijuana put in place when Congress made the drug illegal more than 50 years ago. Attitudes toward cannabis use have fluctuated greatly in the last century. Banned in the ’30s, criminalized in the ’50s...
deseret.com
First migrant bus from Texas arrives in New York City, part of Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to ship thousands to the East Coast
A bus carrying about 50 migrants arrived in New York City Friday, part of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s effort to ship newcomers that arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border to Democrat-run cities on the east coast. In April, the governor ordered the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses...
deseret.com
Opinion: You should know what’s happening with national defense funding
I grew up in Ogden, Utah, and our back deck faced the runways at Hill Air Force Base. Back in the ’90s, the F-16 Fighting Falcon was the premier fighter out of Hill, and I remember hearing the engines roar overhead and deepen my pride for my community and our brave military.
Comments / 0