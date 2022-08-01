Wanted: Your Portsmouth, NH, Memories From the Past 50 Years

Read on wokq.com
Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH
BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck. Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
manchesterinklink.com
After a century anchoring Mammoth Road, Still’s Tractor and Nursery continues to evolve
MANCHESTER, NH – For more than 100 years Still’s Tractor and Nursery has anchored the intersection of Mammoth and Candia roads. Generations of Manchester farmers, gardeners, landscapers. and residents were regular customers. In 1879, when Charles P. Still arrived in Manchester to work on the farm of Aaron...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous
A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire’s Art Scene is a Fun Party the First Friday of Each Month
Platters of food from various restaurants and even homemade delights with plenty of wine, beer, and cocktails are all part of Art 'Round Town in downtown Portsmouth, New Hampshire, the first Friday of each month. This party is year-round with summer and fall being the most popular time to amble...
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins. After...
Police investigating suspicious death in Nashua, N.H.
NASHUA, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating suspicious death of an adult male in Nashua on Friday morning. Police said they responded to a local business for reports of a deceased male. No further information has been released. This is a developing story. Check back for updates...
laconiadailysun.com
Charity raffle winner claims new ride
LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
police1.com
N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy
BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Deerfield Valley News
Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town
Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting
NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
WMUR.com
Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough
MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
Comfort dog joins the force at a NH police department
EXETER, N.H. — There’s a new member of the Exeter Police Department hoping to bridge the connection between officers and the community. This new role is something departments all over the country have been looking into as they work with more behavioral health calls. The department introduced their...
WMTW
Which Maine governor spent more on public education, Janet Mills or Paul LePage?
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Democratic Governor Janet Mills considers fully funding Maine's Pre-K through 12th grade public schools one of her top achievements in office, but her Republican opponent and predecessor, says he did so first. Who is correct?. In March, following her visit to South Portland elementary school,...
WMUR.com
Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
