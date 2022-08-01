ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
97.5 WOKQ

Wanted: Your Portsmouth, NH, Memories From the Past 50 Years

By Dan Alexander
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Man nearly crushed by trees in Hollis, NH

BOSTON -- Some severe thunderstorms moved across Massachusetts and New Hampshire on Friday afternoon. In Hollis, New Hampshire a storm sent trees and wires down. A man was nearly crushed by trees while sitting in his truck.  Zachary Leishman was about to pull out of his driveway when in a matter of seconds, the wind and rain uprooted not one, but two trees, crashing onto his truck with him inside. "I was scared. I didn't want to move," Leishman said. "Pretty much I was freaking out."Terrified that at any moment, the roof of his truck would give way.It was a tangled...
HOLLIS, NH
WMUR.com

NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers

Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Portsmouth#Legendary Locals Of#400th
I-95 FM

Man Wanted in NH, Seen in Maine is Considered Armed and Dangerous

A man wanted in connection with an alleged abduction in New Hampshire was recently seen in Maine. The Brentwood New Hampshire Police Department says Peter M. Curtis is wanted in connection with an abduction that happened in that community last week. Curtis allegedly used a firearm to kidnap a woman against her will. The adult female victim wasn't hurt and was able to return home safely. Police have given no motivation for the incident.
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?

Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Charity raffle winner claims new ride

LACONIA – The winner of the Laconia Rotary Club’s 30th annual Motorcycle Raffle was all smiles when he picked up his ride at Laconia Harley in Meredith. “Edward L.” is from Center Conway and went home with a 2022 White Sand Pearl Harley-Davidson Street Glide. The...
LACONIA, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend

This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
LEE, NH
police1.com

N.H. police recruit dies after first day of academy

BOW, N.H. — A man starting the police academy has died, the Police Standards and Training Council announced Tuesday evening. The man died away from the police academy campus in Concord, according to the council, and his death was not considered to be suspicious. "This tragedy comes as a...
BOW, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire

Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
MOULTONBOROUGH, NH
102.9 WBLM

Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice

When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
BERWICK, ME
Deerfield Valley News

Mount Snow Academy pulls listing, apologizes to town

Forest Service specialist Casey Merritt talks with attendees at a Tuesday site visit to consider a parking area for backcountry trail access in Dover. Looking on are Dover Police Chief Randy Johnson, left, and selectboard member Joe Mahon. Mike Eldred.
DOVER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

UPDATE: Arrest made in Nashua deadly shooting

NASHUA, N.H. — An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly shooting that took place in Nashua, New Hampshire. Nashua Police responded to reports of a person shot near a business on Amherst Street, shortly before 11:30 a.m., Friday. When officials arrived on scene they located the body of Lee Knoetig, age 53, outside the business suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the N.H. Attorney General.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Video: Two young moose swim in Moultonborough

MOULTONBOROUGH, N.H. — VIDEO:Two young moose kept cool by going for a swim in Lake Winnipesaukee. A moose calf plays in the water near the New Hampshire-Maine border. A moose trots down the road in Pinkham Notch. A mother and baby moose were spotted together in Lancaster.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Comfort dog joins the force at a NH police department

EXETER, N.H. — There’s a new member of the Exeter Police Department hoping to bridge the connection between officers and the community. This new role is something departments all over the country have been looking into as they work with more behavioral health calls. The department introduced their...
EXETER, NH
WMUR.com

Groundbreaking held for new exit 4A off I-93 in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — A groundbreaking that many thought might never happen was held Tuesday in Londonderry. State, federal and local officials gathered to celebrate the construction of a new exit off of Interstate 93. There are still some environmental permits that have to be approved, according to the contractor, but officials said the new exit 4A will prove to be an economic engine for the area.
LONDONDERRY, NH
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy