Georgia Film & TV Productions Generate $4.4B for State in Yet Another Chart-Topping Year

Georgia Joins Nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force
Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Georgia has joined a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States. This bipartisan Task Force has one goal: to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Kemp Extends Temporary Suspension of Gas Tax and Supply Chain State of Emergency
Today, Governor Brian P. Kemp signed two executive orders to extend the temporary suspension of the state’s excise tax on motor fuel sales and to renew the State of Emergency for Supply Chain Disruptions. The previous order also suspended collection of the state sales tax on locomotive fuel, and...
