Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center graduates 296th Basic Training Class

New associate vice chancellor for federal relations to begin work Aug. 15
LAWRENCE — Kyle Christian will join the University of Kansas as associate vice chancellor for federal relations beginning Aug. 15. He brings significant legislative experience and a deep knowledge of the federal funding process to the position. He joins the university from Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global life sciences leader, where he helped lead federal government engagement for the company.
KU Kudos: Read about recent faculty, staff achievements
LAWRENCE — It's time to celebrate Jayhawk colleagues' achievements: KU News Service accepted submissions and combed websites, social media and newsletters for recent external honors and awards for current faculty and staff at the Lawrence, Edwards and Medical Center campuses and affiliates. Have something to share? Submit by Aug. 29 for the next edition. Self-nominations are encouraged, with more information available here.
$2 million gift supports KU Geology Field Camp, scholarships
LAWRENCE — Generations of University of Kansas students have roamed the rocks at the KU Geology Field Camp in Cañon City, Colorado. And because of the fond memories of a geology alumnus, generations more will experience the camp’s unique, indelible learning environment. The Harrison Family Fund at...
Faculty and graduate students present at AEJMC conference
Faculty and graduate students from the William Allen White School of Journalism and Mass Communications are presenting their research studies and creative projects Aug. 3-6 at the 105th annual conference of the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication (AEJMC) in Detroit. Their projects cover topics including data literacy, green advertising on social media, web analytics in newsrooms, COVID-19 and women transitioning from incarceration, localizing social justice stories, and press portrayals of Native women in politics. Additionally, the school’s researchers are serving as moderators or discussants at the conference sessions. Below is the list of paper and panel presentations and involvement by the school’s faculty and graduate students.
