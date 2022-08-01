The pain of being a lactation consultant who can’t breastfeed

Read on www.today.com
The smallest mother in the world, who was just 2ft 4inches gave birth to 3 kids
A woman called Stacey Herald has been holding the title of the smallest mother in the world. Ms. Stacey Herald is a 36-year-old mother from Kentucky, is barely two feet and four inches tall, and suffers from osteogenesis imperfecta (OI), better known as brittle bone disease.
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
If Your Pee Looks Or Smells Like This, It's Time To See A Doctor
Your urine can tell you a lot about your health. Before you flush, take stock of what's in the toilet bowl.
Unvaccinated pregnant woman rushed to hospital after realizing that she had no fetal movement for the whole day while positive on Covid-19, changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines
In the last couple of weeks, the number of new Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations has been constantly on the rise, prompting new pandemic guidance, including wearing face masks in indoor places, for most of the counties across the country. The Times’ Covid-19 tracker shows a rising number of cases since late June, a trend that is expected to continue in the upcoming period. Currently, the 14-day average is 15% higher, showing 130,073 new cases on average per day.
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
Woman diagnosed with ‘really bad anxiety’ actually had cancer
A mother of three discovered she had a cancerous brain tumour after doctors initially diagnosed her with vertigo and a case of “really bad anxiety”.Police officer Emma Capper, 39, had been finding it hard to turn her head and felt “unsteady” on her feet for weeks.She was initially prescribed beta blockers for high blood pressure and anti-sickness medication for dizziness over the phone. A later scan of her head showed a “large growth” that turned out to be cancerous. The tumour was found after Capper’s symptoms worsened and she began throwing up. She bypassed her GP and visited a...
The One Snack Gastroenterologists Want You to Eat More Often (It Isn't Yogurt)
A healthy gut sets the foundation for overall health. It's linked to immunity and can even affect your mental health. What you eat plays an important role, and choosing the right snacks can help — or hinder — your microbiome. When it comes to taking care of your...
Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat
When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid over life-threatening complications that strike months later
ANYONE who has had coronavirus has been warned over life-threatening complications that strike months after infection. Medics are starting to recognise that the virus impacts the whole body and not just the respiratory system. Researchers at Kings College London said it's a multi-system condition that can cause disease throughout the...
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
A toddler has refused to eat food since he was 14 months, baffling doctors. He is now tube-fed and finally gaining weight.
Toddler Harley Paige, who is 2 and a half, began refusing food at 14 months old. He is now being fed through a feeding tube after he lost an alarming amount of weight. Doctors have so far been unable to come up with a diagnosis.
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Why You Should Never Pop A Sebaceous Cyst At Home
Sebaceous cysts can be unsightly and obnoxious, but even so, you shouldn't try removing them yourself. Discover why you should never pop a cyst at home.
What Most People Say Before They Die, According To Top Palliative Doctor, Simran Malhotra – Exclusive
Death and dying are often challenging both physically and mentally. Here are some lessons we can learn from those who are near the end of life.
Baby accidentally potty trains herself when she mistakes pain from a needle at doctor's for irritation from her diaper
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend took her eleven-month-old baby to the pediatrician's office for a checkup and a round of scheduled inoculations. She was a fussy baby. Everything bothered her and sent her into a fit of crying. Being subjected to multiple needles at the doctor's office was certainly no exception.
Harvard Doctors Discover That a Common Drug Can “Turn On” Gene That Causes Cancer
Scientists propose a strategy for early intervention to enhance treatment outcomes. Hypomethylating agents (HMA) are currently used as a first-line treatment for individuals with myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a group of conditions where there is an inadequate generation of healthy mature blood cells in the bone marrow. However, the exact mechanism through which HMAs work is still unknown. Although this has not yet been completely proved, one possible concern is that they could activate a sleeping oncogene.
Most Popular Drink In The World May Make Blood Sticky, Increasing Risk Of Blood Clot – UK Professor
Deep vein thrombosis is the medical term for a blood clot that forms in a vein, commonly in the leg, and it can be extremely serious, even fatal. Could drinking the world’s most popular beverage increase your risk?. Professor Mark Whiteley, a renowned consultant vascular surgeon, said in an...
People Who Eat This Fruit 61% Less Likely To Die Early From Stroke Or Heart Disease
One of the most dreaded diseases in the country, Stroke, leaves many of its victims dead or crippled. One study found that the chance of dying from a stroke might be reduced by 61% simply by including one food more frequently in the diet. The majority of strokes happen when...
Baby’s arm amputated at 10 days old after he suffered blood clots in the womb
A toddler who survived blood clots in his brain and left arm in the womb which meant the “dead” limb was amputated at 10 days old is celebrating turning one by reaching for the skies on the swings in his local park.Born by emergency caesarean at 37 weeks on 11 July 2021 with a “bruised and blistered” left arm, after the limb was removed a further MRI scan revealed that Zack Reilly had also suffered a stroke before he was born, causing brain damage that could affect his mobility, muscle control and speech as he develops.But the beaming boy...
NHS nurse, 46, who thought persistent cough was long Covid after she worked through pandemic learns she is dying of cancer
An NHS nurse and mother of two who worked throughout the pandemic has been diagnosed with terminal cancer - after believing her cough was a result of long Covid. Victoria Puar, 46, who worked at Birmingham Children's Hospital as a ward sister, says she caught the virus during a camping trip with her family in August 2021 and suffered with a horrible cough for months afterwards.
