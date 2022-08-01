ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Everything Paloma Aguilar Has Alleged About Her Time in the ‘Big Brother’ House: ‘I Began to Lose Touch With Reality’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43mayw_0h0mYKL300

Telling her side of the story. After exiting Big Brother early due to her mental health, Paloma Aguilar addressed both on and off-screen moments.

The CBS personality shocked fans when she chose to leave the game due to personal issues . During the first live eviction episode, it was confirmed that Paloma stepped away from Big Brother . Earlier that month, viewers questioned Paloma's future on the show when she went missing from the live feeds.

Shortly after her departure made headlines, Paloma took to social media to address what transpired in the house.

"I am feeling much better after I left the house and self-evicted. I want to make it super clear that I self-evicted not because of Taylor [Hale] or anyone else but because of my mental health," the California native detailed in a since-deleted TikTok video, which was published in July 2022. "Another thing I want to address is obviously the whole Taylor drama because frankly I am so sick of people on Twitter making assumptions about who I am without actually hearing me out."

During her time on Big Brother , Paloma faced major backlash for her interactions with fellow houseguest Taylor . The home remodeler was previously heard referring to Taylor as a “lying bitch" amid filming. “Bro, I’ve tried to be compassionate toward her. She’s such a bitch to me. She has not talked game to any of the girls,” Paloma told several of her costars, adding that she made attempts to bond with Taylor. “Her personality just rubs people the wrong way and she lacks, most of all, self-awareness."

She continued: “She can be a snake in the garden. She will stab you from the back and make you a turkey club sandwich, OK? I see it. I’m a girls’ girl and I love strong women. We play a similar game but I’m playing it better.”

Paloma later alleged that not everything made it on screen when it came to her dynamic with Taylor. "I was in the house bullied by Taylor. I am in the shower washing my hair and she makes a comment and makes fun of how I look in the show. Or I drop a piece of pineapple and there is a condescending comment that happens," she added in the clip.

For Paloma, it was important to address her version of events, saying, "Was it a matter of race and me being a racist? Absolutely not. Was it a matter of me getting bullied and it not being shown on camera? Yeah. That for sure happened. Did Taylor and I get past that and become friends? Absolutely."

The contestant also argued that her biggest priority after appearing on Big Brother was sharing the entire timeline . "I am here to tell my truth and take it for what it will be. But you can believe it or you cannot believe it. At this point though, I don't really care," she concluded.

Scroll down for Paloma's most candid quotes about the Big Brother house:

Comments / 3

Related
Us Weekly

Big Brother’s Daniel Durston Brings Taylor Hale to Tears With Heated Rant: ‘You Can F–k Right Off’

After several of the houseguests’ treatment of fellow contestant Taylor Hale made headlines on Big Brother season 24, things have seemingly escalated amid this week’s “Besties” twist. During the Wednesday, July 27, episode of the CBS competition, Daniel Durston yelled at the personal stylist, 27, causing her to break down in tears. Moments earlier in the episode, Taylor’s new […]
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Prince William's Alleged Affair Gains Wild Details Amid Possible Move to America

The rumor mill is once again churning with details of Prince William's alleged affair. As the prince and his wife, Kate Middleton, set their sights on new ambitions in the United States, the royal couple was thrust into a more unsavory spotlight after an anonymous Deuxmoi submission shared new details about a "British royal's extramarital affair," which many presumed to be about William.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Is Reportedly 'Happy In Her New Relationship'—Plus, Tristan Thompson’s Salty Response

Despite no official confirmation from Khloé Kardashian or any other members of her famous family, it’s still looking like she is moving on from ex-boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson with a private equity investor she met through older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, the pair were introduced to each other at a dinner party – and we couldn’t be happier for her!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Good Morning America' Host Reveals Divorce After 11 Years of Marriage

Rob Marciano and his wife Eryn Marciano are calling quits. After 11 years of marriage, the couple is divorcing. The Good Morning America meteorologist confirmed their separation in a statement to PEOPLE, telling the outlet, "The last couple of years have been very difficult. I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing." Marciano added that his "focus now is on my kids," 10-year-old daughter Madelynn and 4-year-old son Mason.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Brother#Bro#Backlash#Mental Health#Cbs#Taylor Lsb Hale#Tiktok
Popculture

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Believed Another Couple Outside the Royal Family Were Leaking Stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have dealt with their fair share of negative press over the years. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly believed that someone in their inner circle was leaking stories to the press and contributing to that negativity, per InTouch Weekly. In the new book Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower, it is alleged that Markle and Harry believed that their friends David and Victoria Beckham were behind the leaks.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
urbanbellemag.com

Martell Holt’s Former Mistress Slams Him After He Says He Regrets The Affair

Martell Holt’s affair has been a very controversial topic amongst LAMH fans. “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt has been in the headlines a lot as of late. He told fans of the show that he’s currently in a much better place with Melody Holt. In fact, co-parenting has improved a lot. They are even filming scenes together, again. And Martell said that he wanted to be careful when it comes to his actions and the things he says in interviews. He doesn’t want to cause regression in their co-parenting relationship. Regardless, fans were still shocked when they learned that Melody and Martell recently vacationed together with their children. When this got back to Martell’s ex-mistress Arione Curry, she told her followers that she would have let her son go on the trip if the LAMH cameras weren’t there.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Gossip

Jinger Duggar Rocks Shortest Dress Yet: Is She TRYING to Piss Off Jim Bob?

Jinger Duggar has been rebelling against her problematic parents since long before the world learned exactly how monstrous and abusive they are. Sure, we always knew they were crazy, but few people imagined they would be guilty of anything so horrible as enabling Josh’s abusive behavior and helping him cover up his crimes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Refused To Promote Sherri Shepherd's New Show Out Of Loyalty To Wendy Williams, Claims Insider

He may not like committing to romantic relationships, but Nick Cannon has no problem pledging his loyalty to those who have helped him along the way. Later this year, Sherri Shepherd's eponymous talk show will premiere, and the program is said to be a replacement to Wendy Williams' now defunct show. In order to build up hype for the new series, production company Debmar-Mercury asked the Nickelodeon alum to do some promotions — but he's reportedly refused to do so because of his friendship with Williams.
TV & VIDEOS
Bossip

Yung Miami Shuts Down Rumors Of Her Relationship With Diddy Being All For Clout

Yung Miami has seen the shade online about her relationship with Diddy and shut it down real quick!. People on Twitter accused the City Girl of being in a relationship with Diddy for clout and believe the relationship is a PR stunt. Caresha’s response to this…“Wtf I look like being in a “PR RELATIONSHIP” y’all say anything! I’m a fr hood b**** foh.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Montana Ceremony

Tyler Barham is a married man! The country singer married longtime girlfriend Morgan Hauerwas in an intimate ceremony in Seeley Lake, Montana on June 18. The romantic wedding nuptials came more than a year after the couple became engaged, with Barham and Hauerwas confirming the exciting relationship update to PEOPLE, joking that "we're still trying to get used to referring to each other as husband and wife instead of just calling each other 'babe' like we have for the last six years."
SEELEY LAKE, MT
Essence

Exclusive: Monique Samuels On The State Of Her Marriage And Being ‘Heavily Criticized’ For How She Talks To Her Husband

As Season 1 of 'Love & Marriage: DC' concludes, she talks to us about going through a rough patch with Chris Samuels on national TV and having no regrets. Monique Samuels has no regrets. The wife, mother of three, entrepreneur and reality TV star has completed her first season of Love & Marriage: DC alongside husband of 10 years, Chris Samuels. On the show, they’ve confronted some uncomfortable realities about their marriage, unflinchingly. Like when she said that if she could get married again to her husband, knowing what she knows now, she wouldn’t. Or the heated conversations had about what she needs that she’s not getting from him after all these years. And while she’s been a big target of criticism for her honesty since the series began, the beauty is all smiles during our chat, unbothered when asked about people who say she’s embarrassed and disrespected her husband on national TV.
NFL
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

179K+
Followers
20K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy