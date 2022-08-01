Tulsa native finds success with 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page

Read on ktul.com
This Oklahoma Hidden Oasis is the Perfect Place to Cool Off & Unwind This Summer
There's a hidden oasis in Oklahoma where the waters are crystal clear and aqua-blue as a tropical island. A beautiful place where the entire family can cool off and unwind this summer. As hot as it's been lately we're all looking for a reprieve from Mother Nature's moodiness and the never-ending 100-degree oppressive heat!
News On 6
Mega Ride Passes For The Tulsa State Fair Now On Sale
Mega Ride Passes for the Tulsa State Fair go on sale on Friday. Those interested can purchase tickets on the Tulsa State Fair Website. Mega Ride Passes include gate admission and unlimited rides every day of the fair. The passes will cost $70 each if attendees purchase them in advance...
KTUL
Third Eye Blind coming to Tulsa in October
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Third Eye Blind is performing in Tulsa on October 21. The band, which has recorded five best-selling albums since 1997, will take the stage at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in October. Led by Stephan Jenkins, 3EB has earned worldwide success...
This Abandoned Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in Oklahoma
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying.
Tulsa students get new backpacks ahead of school year
TULSA, Okla. — With the school year approaching for Tulsa students, La Cosecha/The Harvest teamed up with Joy in the Cause and other organizations to hand out more than 1,000 backpacks to students and their families. The event took place at Iglesia Hispana Victory Thursday. “We serve low income...
First beagles brought to Tulsa from testing facility adopted
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society of Tulsa (HST) announced that first of the beagles brought to Tulsa from a breeding facility in Cumberland, Virginia were adopted. 4,000 beagles were rescued from the facility in late July and the HST took in more than 200 beagles to help. Applicants...
Rescue Task Force On Scene Of Wreck In Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - The Rescue Task Force is on the scene of a wreck near East 11th Street in Tulsa Friday afternoon. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association hosting 'Pow Wow' to benefit Mission 22
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Intertribal Veterans Association is hosting the "Contest Pow Wow" starting Friday to benefit Mission 22. The association wants to honor the servicemen and servicewomen who are actively serving, have served, or made the ultimate sacrifice with this event. Broken Arrow is home...
KTUL
Tulsa police find Missouri fugitives hiding in hotel room
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department arrested two Missouri fugitives Thursday after finding them in a motel near 31st and Memorial. Officers found one suspect, Colby Fitts, was registered to a room in the motel. His location was confirmed by an ankle monitor, officers said. Fitts left Missouri...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Indian Taco Championship in Pawhuska Coming Up
The National Indian Taco Championship of Pawhuska is nearing, as it is set to take place on Saturday, October 1st. Admission to enter the event in downtown Pawhuska is free and you will have an opportunity to taste the various vendors who have made the tacos. The Pawhuska Chamber of...
This Oklahoma Two-Story Gas Station & Restaurant is One of the Largest in the U.S.
This Oklahoma roadside attraction is part gas station, part restaurant, and is one of the largest and most iconic buildings along any U.S. highway. The historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. A look inside the historic Will Rogers Archway in Vinita, OK. over the I-44 highway. It's a two-story...
Using the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature to keep you safe in Oklahoma heat
TULSA, Okla. — Most of us are familiar with the heat index, which accounts for both temperature and moisture levels to give us a “real feel” temperature to our bodies. However, the heat index doesn’t account for other factors that can reduce or increase the risk for heat illness.
KTUL
BAPD provides reminder about handicap spots, parking
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Police Department posted via Facebook a public safety announcement. They remind citizens that it is illegal to park a vehicle in the neutral zone adjacent to a handicap spot. If a handicap van were to be parked in a labeled handicap spot,...
restaurantdive.com
Major c-store chain plans to open more food-focused, fuel-free locations
Convenience-store chain QuikTrip is finalizing construction on a gasoline-free store in Tulsa, Oklahoma, focused on food and household goods, and hopes to open the location on Aug. 12, Aisha Jefferson-Smith, corporate communications manager for the Tulsa-based chain, said in an email. The c-store, which is located inside the BOK Tower...
KTUL
Novavax available now in Oklahoma for those wanting more traditional vaccine type
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's still a two-shot regimen, and it's still 90% effective at reducing changes of mild, moderate, and severe COVID. So what makes the Novavax shots so different from the mRNA shots first available over one year ago?. "The Novavax vaccine is manufactured using a more...
KTUL
La Cosecha, Joy in the Cause team up to host back-to-school bash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Nonprofits La Cosecha and Joy In the Cause will distribute over 1,000 backpacks, a variety of school supplies and groceries to local families on Thursday. Tulsa Police Officers are volunteering for the event as well as Laureate and Waterstone Mortgage volunteers. Every Thursday, La Cosecha...
KTUL
Hot morning in Green County, scattered showers possible
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — You can't help but notice the heat when you walk out of your house this morning, but there is an approaching boundary that could bring some relief in the way of cloud cover or maybe even a scattered shower. There remains a chance Thursday morning...
KTUL
Tulsa firefighter goes extra mile to help shopper
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa firefighter was caught on camera helping a citizen in need of a little help at the grocery store on Friday. The Tulsa Fire Department sometimes receives special messages from residents capturing firefighters doing "a little extra" for the betterment of the community. Nancy...
KTUL
Saint Francis to hold Kids Mini Triathlon for first time in 2 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saint Francis Hospital is bringing back its Kids Mini Triathlon for the first time since the pandemic began. This event, for children ages 6 to 13, features three indoor activities: swimming, cycling, and running. Proceeds from this event benefit The Children’s Hospital Foundation at Saint Francis.
