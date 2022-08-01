ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks 'Taking Charge' Defensively Ahead of Third Season

By Connor Zimmerlee
Brooks discussed the responsibility of being the defensive play caller on the field.

The Seattle Seahawks are ushering in a new era ahead of the 2022 season as they prepare to start a new chapter in the franchise's history. With the Legion of Boom long gone and quarterback Russell Wilson traded this offseason , it will be a new look Seahawks when they take the field in September.

Despite a new era of Seahawks football, one full of uncertainty about what could come next, there is still talent across the roster. Among that talent is third-year linebacker Jordyn Brooks, who took huge strides in his second season.

Now, Brooks enters his third season ready to be the leader on defense for the Seahawks, as he will be the one receiving the defensive signals to communicate to the other 10 guys on the field. Brooks welcomes the increased responsibility as being the defensive play caller on the field is something he has experience with.

“It has been different for the last two years obviously, but it is not something I am new to," Brooks said. "I’ve done it in college and high school, so it is kind of cool to be back in the ‘Mike’ position and taking charge, getting everybody lined up and getting calls in.”

In his second season, Brooks was a key member of the Seattle defense while also not missing a single game. He would record 184 total tackles with 109 of them being solo tackles.

Brooks figures to be the guy for the Seahawks defensively in 2022 as Seattle continues to rebuild. While there is no telling how successful the Seahawks will ultimately be, with Brooks at linebacker they have found a linebacker worth building their defense around once again.

