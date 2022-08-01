Read on www.mynbc5.com
Related
mynbc5.com
Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results
VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Primary Guide 2022: Polling hours, sites and candidates for state, local races
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermonters will be heading to the polls on Tuesday, Aug. 9, to vote in the primaries, and this year there are several federal and state seats open in addition to local elections. Read on to find out everything you need to know to prepare you to...
mynbc5.com
Doctors, politicians meet at Planned Parenthood to discuss abortion access in Vermont
WILLISTON, Vt. — Doctors, politicians and medical students met at Planned Parenthood in Williston on Friday to talk about making sure abortion services remain available in Vermont. Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England said at least 19 patients from out-of-state...
mynbc5.com
Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Phil Scott becomes nation's first governor to travel primarily in all-electric vehicle
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — The governor of Vermont believes he’s the nation’s first governor to travel primarily in an all-electric vehicle. Phil Scott, a Republican, said he hopes the move sends a message that the future of automobile transportation is electric — as a way to cut carbon and address climate change.
mynbc5.com
Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales
BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
mynbc5.com
Hochul: Gun seizures up 104% in 2022 as state cracks down on illegal weapons
NEW YORK — Gun seizures are up 104% in New York compared to last year. Gov. Kathy Hocul said the increase comes as state officials crack down on illegal ghost guns. So far, state police have seized 795 guns so far this year. Meanwhile, more than 3,100 guns have been seized by all New York law enforcement agencies.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire officials investigating suspicious deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths at a residence in Northfield. The state attorney general's office, as well as state and local police, are currently investigating the deaths of an adult woman and two juveniles. No further information is available...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Local police departments starting to see increase in staffing
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some local police departments have started to see an increase in staffing. The Burlington Police Department is actively trying to hire more officers, as staffing shortages have negatively impacted response times and other daily operations. Recently, the department has needed additional support from outside agencies. BPD...
mynbc5.com
Downtown Burlington festivals are helping out the local economy
Downtown Burlington this weekend is expected to see a ton of foot traffic due to the Festival of Fools and Dragonboat races. “It really does bring Church State to life even more so than it usually is,” said Zach Williamson, director, Festival of Fools. Downtown Burlington always has something...
mynbc5.com
Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
mynbc5.com
Thousands of Vermonters to pay higher insurance premiums following rate hike approval
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Thousands of Vermonters could be hit with increased insurance premium rates next year following a ruling from the Green Mountain Care Board. The board approved double-digit premium rate increases for Vermonters and small businesses using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Vermont and MVP Health Plan in 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
mynbc5.com
Army Corps of Engineers visits watershed restoration projects in Champlain basin
GRAND ISLE, Vt. — The Army Corps of Engineers visited several sites around the Lake Champlain basin this week to oversee and identify efforts to improve the health of the Lake Champlain ecosystem. The corps staff visited sites in Fort Ann and Whitehall on the New York side of...
mynbc5.com
Company places $58M bid for Jay Peak Resort
JAY, Vt. — Jay Peak Resort has an interested buyer. Court paperwork filed in Florida shows that Pacific Group Resorts has placed an initial bid of $58M for the resort. The Utah-based company owns several ski resorts, including New Hampshire’s Ragged Mountain. Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver of...
mynbc5.com
Missing puppy found safe
COVENTRY, Vt. — A missing puppy that had been reported stolen has been found. Police say they were able to locate the puppy on Thursday. The puppy was one of three six-week-old German Shephard/Coonhound mix dogs that owners Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, had reported stolen from an outdoor enclosure at their home in Coventry. Rich and Rhodes said the dogs were stolen on July 25.
mynbc5.com
Suspicious deaths of mother and two sons in New Hampshire ruled homicides
New Hampshire officials have released new details in the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was homicide.
mynbc5.com
Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
mynbc5.com
New banner at Centennial Field honors African-American baseball player with ties to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. — An African-American baseball player with ties to Burlington, was honored with a banner on Thursday at Centennial Field almost 95 years after he died. William Clarence Matthews was born in Selma, Alabama, and eventually sought out higher education in New England. That eventually led him to Harvard, where he became one of the best college baseball players of his time.
mynbc5.com
Battle of Plattsburgh schedule, 2022 pin unveiled
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is about a month away. Organizers have some new additions planned for this year. But in order to attend, people are encouraged to buy pins for $10. They can be purchased at more than a dozen locations in downtown Plattsburgh. All proceeds go back to the Battle of Plattsburgh.
Comments / 0