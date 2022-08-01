ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

mynbc5.com

Vermont Governor primary race 2022: See results

VERMONT — Below are the latest election results for Tuesday's primary elections in Vermont. This page has live, up-to-the-minute results for elections from across the state. Scroll down to see results. Data will be updated as soon as possible after polls close at 7 p.m. If you don't see...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont job fair hoping to put more faces in front of employers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Vermont Department of Labor held their "Triple Play Job Fest" at the Lake Monsters game on Friday night. Multiple local businesses and organizations like Ben & Jerry's, Cabot, Bolton Valley, the Air National Guard, USPS, Elderwood Nursing Home and others set up their tables outside the grandstand to meet with Vermonters looking for work.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont begins accepting marijuana retail licenses ahead of legal sales

BURLINGTON, Vt. — We're just 8 weeks away from the scheduled launch of Vermont's recreational marijuana marketplace. As Vermont's Cannabis Control Board continues to accept applications from those seeking retail marijuana licenses, businesses in the area said they are ready to set up shop. The Bern Gallery Smoke Shop...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Hochul: Gun seizures up 104% in 2022 as state cracks down on illegal weapons

NEW YORK — Gun seizures are up 104% in New York compared to last year. Gov. Kathy Hocul said the increase comes as state officials crack down on illegal ghost guns. So far, state police have seized 795 guns so far this year. Meanwhile, more than 3,100 guns have been seized by all New York law enforcement agencies.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire officials investigating suspicious deaths

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths at a residence in Northfield. The state attorney general's office, as well as state and local police, are currently investigating the deaths of an adult woman and two juveniles. No further information is available...
NORTHFIELD, NH
mynbc5.com

Local police departments starting to see increase in staffing

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Some local police departments have started to see an increase in staffing. The Burlington Police Department is actively trying to hire more officers, as staffing shortages have negatively impacted response times and other daily operations. Recently, the department has needed additional support from outside agencies. BPD...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Downtown Burlington festivals are helping out the local economy

Downtown Burlington this weekend is expected to see a ton of foot traffic due to the Festival of Fools and Dragonboat races. “It really does bring Church State to life even more so than it usually is,” said Zach Williamson, director, Festival of Fools. Downtown Burlington always has something...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Man accused of Plattsburgh homicide pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Vincent Abrams, the manaccused of stabbing a Plattsburgh woman to death at her apartment, appeared in court on Thursday. Abrams, 44, of Champlain, NY, is facing several charges including robbery and 1st and 2nd degree murder in connection to the death of 44-year-old Melissa Myers in early June. Police say Abrams stabbed Myers multiple times.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Man waving fake gun at South Burlington grocery store arrested

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington police arrested a man waving what appeared to be a gun at a shopping plaza off of Williston and Hinesburg Roads on Thursday evening. Officers responded to the Price Chopper after 7 p.m. where they found 41-year-old Jason Breault brandishing a replica Ruger semi-automatic pistol. It was later confirmed to be a replica gun and not a real firearm.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Company places $58M bid for Jay Peak Resort

JAY, Vt. — Jay Peak Resort has an interested buyer. Court paperwork filed in Florida shows that Pacific Group Resorts has placed an initial bid of $58M for the resort. The Utah-based company owns several ski resorts, including New Hampshire’s Ragged Mountain. Michael Goldberg, the court-appointed receiver of...
mynbc5.com

Missing puppy found safe

COVENTRY, Vt. — A missing puppy that had been reported stolen has been found. Police say they were able to locate the puppy on Thursday. The puppy was one of three six-week-old German Shephard/Coonhound mix dogs that owners Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, had reported stolen from an outdoor enclosure at their home in Coventry. Rich and Rhodes said the dogs were stolen on July 25.
COVENTRY, VT
mynbc5.com

Suspicious deaths of mother and two sons in New Hampshire ruled homicides

New Hampshire officials have released new details in the shooting deaths of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, and her two sons Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mynbc5.com

Festival of Fools returns to Burlington this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday, the Burlington City Arts' Festival of Fools kicks off in Burlington. The three-day celebration will have performers and busking artists, taking over Church Street. The festival typically draws performers from across the globe, including some big names like Snap Boogie, from "America's Got Talent,"...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New banner at Centennial Field honors African-American baseball player with ties to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. — An African-American baseball player with ties to Burlington, was honored with a banner on Thursday at Centennial Field almost 95 years after he died. William Clarence Matthews was born in Selma, Alabama, and eventually sought out higher education in New England. That eventually led him to Harvard, where he became one of the best college baseball players of his time.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Battle of Plattsburgh schedule, 2022 pin unveiled

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The annual Battle of Plattsburgh commemoration is about a month away. Organizers have some new additions planned for this year. But in order to attend, people are encouraged to buy pins for $10. They can be purchased at more than a dozen locations in downtown Plattsburgh. All proceeds go back to the Battle of Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

