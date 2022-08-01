COVENTRY, Vt. — A missing puppy that had been reported stolen has been found. Police say they were able to locate the puppy on Thursday. The puppy was one of three six-week-old German Shephard/Coonhound mix dogs that owners Daniel Rich, 48, and Jennifer Rhodes, 52, had reported stolen from an outdoor enclosure at their home in Coventry. Rich and Rhodes said the dogs were stolen on July 25.

COVENTRY, VT ・ 21 HOURS AGO