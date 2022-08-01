Dougherty County Commission advances sales tax issue, awaits Albany response

The Dougherty County Judicial Building, along with the county’s jail, health department and Government Center are the four projects identified as essential services under Level 1 for a 1% sales tax referendum that will go before county voters in the fall. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The ball is back in the city of Albany’s court on a penny sales tax issue after the Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement that would place the question on the November ballot.

The county and city have thus far failed to come to an agreement on the split of the anticipated $100 million in SPLOST 8 proceeds, and county officials say the clock is ticking on having the Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections approve and submit the referendum question to the Georgia Secretary of State. There is an Aug. 12 deadline for sending the referendum language to the state for inclusion on the November general election ballot.