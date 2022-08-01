ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County Commission advances sales tax issue, awaits Albany response

By Alan Mauldin alan.mauldin
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 4 days ago
The Dougherty County Judicial Building, along with the county’s jail, health department and Government Center are the four projects identified as essential services under Level 1 for a 1% sales tax referendum that will go before county voters in the fall. Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — The ball is back in the city of Albany’s court on a penny sales tax issue after the Dougherty County Commission on Monday approved an intergovernmental agreement that would place the question on the November ballot.

The county and city have thus far failed to come to an agreement on the split of the anticipated $100 million in SPLOST 8 proceeds, and county officials say the clock is ticking on having the Albany/Dougherty County Board of Registration and Elections approve and submit the referendum question to the Georgia Secretary of State. There is an Aug. 12 deadline for sending the referendum language to the state for inclusion on the November general election ballot.

WALB 10

Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family. Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property. On June 29, a woman...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in southwest Georgia this weekend, Aug. 5-7

Live music, from country to R&B to 80s rock is on tap this weekend in Albany, kicking off with a live concert outdoors for the monthly Fridays on the Flint series. Other events include an outdoor movie for kids and "Meet the City," which will introduce Albany residents to the workings of their government and services it provides.
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: Three individuals enter guilty pleas related to 10-kilo meth bust

ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Albany, Georgia, residents pled guilty to conspiracy charges relating to various drugs found during a traffic stop, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. Matthew Bridges, 29; Terrance Battle, 41; and Quannesha Gatling all pled guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, […]
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

New school year: new programs and policies

COLQUITT COUNTY Ga. (WCTV) - The first day of school for Colquitt County students kicks off this week, and there are several new programs and policies parents and students can look forward to. Superintendent Ben Wiggins says like many school districts last year Colquitt County struggled with staffing. Ahead of...
COLQUITT COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19

One person has died following the motorcycle-vehicle accident on U.S. 19 yesterday. At approximately 5:10 pm, Troopers from Post 40 Albany were dispatched to U.S. 19 at Glendale Road, in Lee County. According to the Georgia State Patrol, preliminary details reveal the motorcycle was traveling south on US 19 and...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 killed in Lee Co. crash

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - One person was killed in a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Lee County, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). It happened at the intersection of U.S 19 and Glendale Road. A car made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to GSP. The...
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

1 charged in Bainbridge store employee assault

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested and charged in connection to an assault incident that happened at a vape shop in Bainbridge Tuesday morning. Damon Scott was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with battery. Witnesses told WALB that the incident happened after an employee honked at Scott, notifying...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

