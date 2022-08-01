First-time homebuyers gain confidence from Hometown Heroes loan

Read on www.baynews9.com
Related
Bay News 9
As Wisconsin State Fair kicks off, first fairgoers enjoy traditions, new foods
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The Wisconsin State Fair is officially underway. At 10 a.m. on Thursday, die-hard enthusiasts crowded the gates at State Fair Park, not wanting to miss a minute of the fun. Tim Hourigan and Andy Wagner were among them. The two Greenfield friends were lined up...
Bay News 9
Universal to close summer Tribute Store, SeaWorld reports Q2 earnings and Disney Parks sets D23 Expo plans
From rides and events to big announcements and ticket deals, Attractions Insider is your one-stop shop for everything Florida attractions. As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to this week's episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Bay News 9
Public hearing held to discuss approved Niagara Amazon facility
NIAGARA, N.Y. — The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency hosted a public hearing Wednesday afternoon. It followed the Town of Niagara board's decision to approve Amazon's plan to build a new distribution center on Lockport Road. Niagara County IDA officials have stated they will negotiate further project details with...
Bay News 9
Turf painting robot gives St. Cloud football new edge
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — If you coach high school football, there are likely two things that you hate: losing and painting fields. "You’re taking about pulling feet and feet of string," said St. Cloud High School football coach Mike Short. "You gotta make sure everything is straight and like in the corner of the end zone you gotta find the Pythagorean theorem."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bay News 9
Halloween Horror Nights updates and Disney's MagicBand+
As Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights creeps closer, Ashley and Allison share some noteworthy updates. Speaking of Halloween, Legoland Florida has “monster” plans for its Brick-or-Treat. And finally, Disney has launched its new MagicBand+ device. Ashley took it for a spin and shares what she learned. Listen to the episode by tapping play at the top of the page!
Bay News 9
FDOT puts brakes on Suncoast Parkway northern expansion
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation appears to be abandoning plans for an expansion of some northern Florida toll roads. According to the Citrus County Chronicle, State Rep. Ralph Massullo said FDOT is ending plans the four corridors it was considering for a northern turnpike extension and is looking at different options.
Bay News 9
Andrew Warren responds after suspension by Gov. DeSantis, new evidence leads to charges in 1983 cold cases and USF looking to improve in Year 3 under Jeff Scott
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. The sea breeze will develop in the afternoon, but will stay near the coast. The east coast sea breeze will move from the Atlantic Coast west to our side of the state. Storms will develop along the sea breezes...
Bay News 9
Following Kansas vote, Florida Democrats say abortion is on the ballot this year
Florida Democrats went on th offense over abortion rights Wednesday, a day after Kansas voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed lawmakers to pass future restrictions on abortions, including an outright ban. “Abortion rights won in Kansas last night,” tweeted Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried. “And I just...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bay News 9
Alex Jones ordered to pay $45.2M more over Sandy Hook lies
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury on Friday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay $45.2 million in punitive damages to the parents of a child who was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, adding to the $4.1 million he has to pay for the suffering he put them through by claiming for years that the nation’s deadliest school shooting was a hoax.
Bay News 9
State worker, consultant plead guilty in bribery scheme
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former state child welfare worker and a substance abuse consultant pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a bribery scheme in South Florida. Alexandra Alia Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, and Shannel Simone Escoffery, 34, of Coral Springs, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy...
Bay News 9
'Unconscionable': Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks out against DeSantis
TAMPA — About 24 hours after he was suspended as state attorney of the 13th Judicial District, Andrew Warren said he is still exploring his legal options. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren spoke with reporters Friday morning. He criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for both the suspension and timing. Warren...
Comments / 0