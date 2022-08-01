ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith chastises Proud Boys who protested trans rights rally

By Patricia Tolley
orlandoweekly.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.orlandoweekly.com

Comments / 82

Craig
4d ago

If the ‘boys’ are holding the signs, then they are correct. The democrats admit it, just in a different way. The democrats say to follow the science - if someone is confused about what gender they are, follow the science - take a blood test. The test will determine if you are male or female. If you don’t accept what gender you are, then you’re mentally ill. Get help it is nice when people tell the truth, the democrats should try it.

Reply(29)
35
Chuck Pogue
3d ago

A vote for democrats is a vote for crime, innocent lives kill by criminals democrats protect, high inflation, and WOKE. So what are democrats good for? NOTHING

Reply
8
Davida L Wells
4d ago

YOU CANNOT GROOM CHILDREN JUST LIKE YOU CANNOT PRAY THE GAY AWAY. our children are going to be who they are despite our teachings. I vote for children to be who they want to be NOT what their parents try to instill into them like racism or hatred . I VOTE FOR KIDS

Reply(5)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspends State Attorney Andrew Warren for refusing to prosecute people who receive abortions

Yesterday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren of the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County, due to "neglect of duty." While speaking at a press conference in Tampa, DeSantis cited Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Florida for his decision to issue the executive order, and specifically pointed to Warren's decision not to pursue charges against abortion patients or doctors, as well as his public support of transgender healthcare.
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

California’s Governor Tells Hollywood Film Industry It Shouldn’t Make Films in Georgia on Moral and Political Grounds

Another attack on states outside California from Newsom. Gov. Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On July 4, California's Governor Gavin Newsom spent $105,000 on TV adverts to run in Florida. He used those adverts to make the claim that "freedom is under attack" in Florida and invited residents of the state to move to California "where we still believe in freedom".
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Society
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Tampa, FL
Government
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Society
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Trying to decide what Florida candidate to vote for? These guides may help

ORLANDO – How much do you know about the candidates running for elected office this year?. In the August election, Floridians will decide on:. Democratic candidates for governor, attorney general and agricultural commissioner. Republican candidate for agricultural commissioner. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. U.S. House races for both parties.
FLORIDA STATE
American Children's Campaign

New Report: Bold policy reforms needed to stop juvenile justice system's revolving door

Florida's juvenile justice system is failing girls - especially girls of color.American Children's Campaign. Alarming numbers of girls in Florida are experiencing sexual victimization, interpersonal violence, unaddressed mental health issues, homelessness, and involvement in the juvenile justice system. One in 10 report they have been raped, one in eight do not feel safe in their neighborhoods and one in five has experienced suicidal thoughts. A new report from the Delores Barr Weaver Policy Center: The Justice for Girls Blueprint: The Way Forward for Florida, offers much-needed reform solutions and scores Florida’s progress on implementing policy and practice changes called for in the 2008 Justice for Girls: Blueprint report, endorsed by 125 stakeholders with vast experience in juvenile justice.
FLORIDA STATE
Axios Tampa Bay

Florida officials speak out after state attorney Andrew Warren suspended

"Does my vote not count?" a sign read outside at a protest outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse Thursday evening. The question echoed throughout Tampa Bay, and Democrat politicians voiced their outrage. "​​What's next after this if we roll over?" Hillsborough County Commissioner Mariella Smith asked the crowd."This is our January 6 moment," Commissioner Pat Kemp added.State Rep. Fentrice Driskell told Axios she hopes the action mobilizes voters ahead of the Aug. 23 primary. Not just Democrats, but, "anyone who cares about government institutions and keeping people in power in check."Between the lines: After watching Warren's ousting, some were afraid to...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlos Guillermo Smith
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suggests That Doctors “Need To Get Sued” for Providing Gender-Affirming Care to Florida’s Kids

Gov. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson from Omaha, Nebraska, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a press conference on August 3 announcing Florida's new initiative to support fentanyl addicts and their families, Governor Ron DeSantis also chose to discuss the topic of "gender-affirming care" (in air quotes), provided to transgender kids by Floridian doctors.
FLORIDA STATE
WMBB

WATCH: Lawyer’s advice for teachers on Florida’s LGBTQ, race theory laws

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — As Bay District’s teachers head back to the classroom, they must navigate two new laws that govern their interaction with students. Florida’s parental rights bill, known by its critics as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, was passed by the legislature and signed by Governor Ron DeSantis. District officials said they […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guillermo#Trans Rights#Proud Boys#Antisemitism#Racism#Neo Nazi#Gop#Anti Semitic#Republicans
floridapolitics.com

Criminal Defense Lawyers association blasts Gov. DeSantis over ‘brutish’ Andrew Warren suspension

‘Political subdivisions are either laboratories for Jeffersonian democracy or they’re not. Gov. DeSantis seems to want it both ways.’. Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension and replacement of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren has drawn condemnation from the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, which called the move “politically motivated” and “unlawful.”
FLORIDA STATE
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
News4Jax.com

Floridians: It’s time to vote. Are you ready?

“An educated citizenry is a vital requisite for our survival as a free people.”. That Thomas Jefferson quote also appears at the top of this year’s Voter’s Guide, and it wasn’t chosen casually. Jefferson also said, “...voting at elections is one of the most important rights.”
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy