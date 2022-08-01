Sean Beckton updates Nebraska's battle for a 2nd TE behind Travis Vokolek

Read on saturdaytradition.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
5 Iowa Hawkeyes that could transform into Big Ten stars after the 2022 season
Iowa has a pair of established national stars on defense in linebacker Jack Campbell and cornerback Riley Moss. Campbell finished the 2021 season with 143 tackles, which led the nation. As a result, the 6-foot-5, 246 pound native of Cedar Falls, Iowa, picked up second-team All-America honors from the Football Writers Association of America and Phil Steele. He was also a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the league’s media and Phil Steele. Meanwhile, Moss nabbed first-team All-America recognition from Sporting News, was named the Tatum-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Back of the Year and picked up first-team All-Big Ten honors from the league...
AthlonSports.com
'Clear Leader' Reportedly Emerges In Nebraska Football's Quarterback Competition
In perhaps a make-or-break-it year for Scott Frost, he has to get the quarterback competition right. With Adrian Martinez off to Kansas State, who will the Cornhuskers turn to? A "clear leader" has emerged. Per Dave Revsine of the Big Ten Network, Texas transfer Casey Thompson is the "clear leader"...
Cam Jurgens Standing Out in a Big Way
Drafted between two Georgia standouts and considered a luxury pick with Jason Kelce still around, the Nebraska rookie has been the biggest standout on offense so far in camp
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami Targeting South Florida Safety Recruits Committed Elsewhere
Local commitments to NC State, Penn State still hearing from Miami Hurricane coaches
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten stadiums ranked by capacity entering 2022
Big Ten stadiums are gearing up for another strong season of college football. Along the way, many memories will be made while fans try to set an intense home environment for opposing teams. Heading into the season provides an interesting time to look at the capacity for each venue. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan freshman WR Amorion Walker is turning heads as freak athlete
Michigan may have found a diamond in the rough in its 2022 recruiting class. Amorion Walker was just a 3-star prospect out of Ponchatoula (Louisiana), but he’s turning heads in Wolverines camp. Five-star cornerback Will Johnson calls Walker, “the freakiest athlete I’ve been around,” per Alejandro Zuniga of The...
2023 ATH Jacobe Johnson down to five schools, commitment coming soon
Alabama has already hauled in one 2023 recruit from Oklahoma in four-star wide receiver Cole Adams. Another Oklahoma-based recruiting target for the Alabama coaching staff is Jacobe Johnson. On Wednesday, he announced that he was down to five schools and set a commitment date of August 13. Alabama is likely...
RELATED PEOPLE
The Pac-12 is not worried about the Big 12 poachers: The Big 12 threat is laughable.”
The conference realignment scene heating up as the Pac-12's negotiation window with ESPN and Fox is soon to close
saturdaytradition.com
Jamie Kaiser, 4-star SG out of IMG Academy, keeps 2 B1G teams on final list
Jamie Kaiser is one of the top hoops prospects for the class of 2023. On Friday, he cut his list to 3 schools, keeping the B1G in the mix. When his top 3 came out, Kaiser included Maryland and Indiana. Virginia out of the ACC is the other school still in the mix.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day tabs Ohio State WR as 'most improved' heading into 2022
Ryan Day met with the media as Ohio State opened fall camp Thursday. In the process, he tabbed a former 5-star prospect as the most improved of the offseason. The 2020 recruiting class for Ohio State had great prospects and future stars. Ohio State finished with the 5th-best national signing class behind Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU.
saturdaytradition.com
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch shares high praise of Rahmir Johnson's attitude, work ethic
Nebraska special teams coordinator Bill Busch can’t say enough about Rahmir Johnson. While special teams work is sometimes limited to reserves who don’t see the field on offense or defense for some squads, Johnson is an important member of Busch’s Huskers special teams unit. “He’s part of...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: Where every Big Ten team is ranked ahead of 2022 season
The college football season will begin this month and CBS Sports ranked all 131 FBS programs, which included all B1G programs. While conferences like the SEC and ACC were expected to have schools at the top of the list, the B1G had several representatives from the conference inside the top 25. Alabama and Georgia were ranked No. 1 and No. 3, respectively, but Ohio State was placed in the middle as the No. 2 ranked team heading into the regular season.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day wants Ohio State's offense to start off with a blank slate for 2022
Ryan Day wants the offense for Ohio State to become one of the most explosive offenses in the nation once again, but the 2021 season isn’t good enough to rest on. Ohio State returns 6 starters on an offense that finished 1st in the nation in points per game (45.7) and 1st in total yards per game (561.5).
Even with Stiff Competition, Tuputala Still Has Spot as LB Starter
The Husky linebacker practically dares anyone to try and take his job from him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood updates injury status of Illinois grad transfer Matthew Mayer
Matthew Mayer joined the Illinois men’s basketball team from Baylor, where he played for 4 seasons and averaged 9.8 points and 5.0 rebounds across 33 starts for the Bears in 2021-22. He then opted to use his free remaining year of eligibility to transfer to the Illini. However, the...
saturdaytradition.com
Tommy DeVito, Artur Sitkowski share insight into training camp QB battle at Illinois
Tommy DeVito and Artur Sitkowski will compete with each other for the starting quarterback job at Illinois in fall camp. DeVito and Sitkowski are two transfers for Illinois. DeVito came to Illinois in 2022 following four seasons at Syracuse. In his final two seasons at Syracuse in 2020 and 2021, DeVito played a total of 7 games for the Orange. In December 2021, DeVito entered the transfer portal and selected Illinois as his next school to play college football for.
Decision Date, Finalists Set for Safety Ben Minich
The time has come for West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West class of 2023 safety Ben Minich to announce his commitment. The 5-11, 185-pounder has over 20 offers to his name, but he knows where he wants to play his college ball. On Friday, Aug. 5 at 6 pm ET, Minich...
saturdaytradition.com
Ashley Williams, 4-star Edge prospect and former Nebraska pledge, reveals new commitment
Ashley Williams is a 4-star Edge prospect and was 1 of 3 4-star players committed to Nebraska for the class of 2023. Committed by Mickey Joseph and Bryan Applewhite, Williams originally committed to the Huskers on July 10. Unfortunately, Williams reopened his commitment 21 days later after visiting an SEC...
Comments / 0