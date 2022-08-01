Man wanted in Scotland County caught in Richmond County license check

Read on richmondobserver.com
Authorities searching for escapee in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in North Carolina are asking the public to be on the lookout for an escapee out of Robeson County. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said 37-year-old Wayne Zachary Holshouser escaped from the Robeson Confinement in Response to Violation Center in Lumberton on Friday. The agency said Holshouser was discovered missing just after 5:30 p.m.
Teen busted in Hoke County after deputies spot with 100 grams of weed in baggies, officials say
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager busted in Hoke County with more than 100 grams of marijuana is facing drug charges, authorities say. The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office says Yair Flores-Jimenez, 18, of Parkton was arrested early Friday and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell and distribute and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
2 women among 4 nabbed in Moore County drug busts, deputies say
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two men and two women were arrested earlier this week on drug charges in two separate incidents in Moore County, deputies said. Both incidents happened on Tuesday with one taking place in the Eagle Springs area, according to a news release from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
North Carolina felon accused of running illegal gambling operation
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro man is facing numerous charges following allegations of allowing gambling in a business that served alcohol, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Court records allege that Daniel Eric Lugo, 41, “unlawfully and willfully did allow gambling in a business that holds ABC permits.” Lugo is also accused […]
Richmond County patrol deputies reportedly find drugs during traffic stops
ROCKINGHAM — Two traffic stops this week have resulted in drug busts by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. According to one RCSO Facebook post, one deputy patrolling Aug. 3 around Midway Road noticed a vehicle with non-working brake lights. The deputy then reportedly conducted a traffic stop at...
2 arrested in Lake City shooting
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men are facing attempted murder charges after a shooting in Lake City. Delbert Garland and Antonio Demetris Porter, both 35, have also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Garland shot at Porter at 11:50 p.m. July 2 in a parking lot area of a […]
Robeson County deputies investigating pair of shootings
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in part of the Pee Dee are investigating a pair of separate shootings that happened Wednesday. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said the first incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. in the area of Lovette Road in Lumberton, while the second happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the area of Wilcox Road and Barker Ten Mile Road in St. Pauls.
Investigation underway into Robeson County shooting on Lovette Road, deputies say
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An investigation is underway into a shooting Wednesday afternoon on Lovette Road in Robeson County, according to Major Damien McLean with the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded around 12:30 p.m. in reference to a subject shot. Investigators have identified...
Columbus County Sheriff asking community for help identify person in video
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your assistance identifying the male pictured in this surveillance footage. The male was captured on surveillance cameras at a gas station in Fair Bluff. He was traveling in a white, two door Chevrolet truck. The truck appears to...
'A piece of me is gone:' Robeson Co. mother still seeks justice 1 year after son's death
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Tanisha Coleman said the past year has been one of the hardest for her following the death of her son, 19-year-old Marqueise "Queise" Coleman. “It’s because like a piece of me is gone that I can never get back, and trying to be that strong person, it gets tiresome. You want to give up, but you know if you give up, everybody else, is going to give up," said Coleman.
1 injured, but hit in shooting in Fayetteville hotel parking lot, 29 casings found
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An early morning shooting rang out in the early morning hours Friday outside of two hotels in Fayetteville. Police responded to a call at 12:26 a.m. in the parking lot that joins the Red Roof Inn and Holiday Inn Express at 1902 Cedar Creek Road.
Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Arrests made in shooting of 19-year-old outside Fayetteville motel. Extra police patrols are slated for a stretch of Cedar Creek Road in Fayetteville this weekend...
Woman shot in leg outside Fayetteville motel in rain of gunfire from passing vehicle
Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was shot Friday morning in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Fayetteville. Nearly 30 bullets went flying before 12:30 a.m. at the motel on 1902 Cedar Creek Road, which shares a parking lot with a Holiday Inn. Officers with the Fayetteville...
North Carolina troopers trying to solve 2 deadly hit-and-run cases in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — North Carolina authorities are looking for answers after two deadly hit-and-run incidents involving pedestrians in Robeson County, including one that happened more than a year ago. Lennon Junior Coe of Lumber Bridge was hit and killed on July 27 on Carolina Church Road, while Carolyn Locklear of Red Springs died […]
Drive-by shooter opens fire near Red Roof Inn, hitting woman and tour bus, NC cops say
The woman was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her leg, police said.
MCSO makes another arrest in The Spot Night Club shooting
The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has made another arrest from the shooting incident at the Spot nightclub in July. According to Investigator Clay Anderson, Javonte Varquis Rollerson aka “Veto,” was taken into custody Thursday (Aug. 4) after the shooting incident at The Spot nightclub on July 24.
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Pair accused of trafficking meth from East Rockingham home
ROCKINGHAM — Two men are facing multiple charges following a Richmond County Sheriff’s Office investigation of drug activity in East Rockingham. According to a press release, investigators had received multiple complaints about drug activity at Hickory Street home. On Friday, the RCSO Community Impact Team — with help...
2 killed in crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, NCHP says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two people were killed Tuesday morning in a crash near Fairmont in Robeson County, authorities said. It happened on Highway 130 near Raynham Road, according to 1st Sgt. S.B. Lewis of the North Carolina Highway Patrol. Highway 130 was blocked in both directions for several hours before reopening about 1:45 […]
Conway police searching for vehicle of interest in theft of Caterpillar
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Conway are asking for help to locate a vehicle possibly connected to a recent theft in the area. Conway Police Department responded to a construction site on August 1 for a Caterpillar Skid Steer that was stolen. The equipment was stolen on the morning of July 31, 2022.
