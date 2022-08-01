RCL Stock Alert: Why Is Royal Caribbean Sinking Today?

investorplace.com
Related
InvestorPlace
Wall Street Has No Love Left for Plunging Match (MTCH) Stock
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) isn’t on fire today. In fact, the company that owns the world’s largest portfolio of dating apps is falling hard after its recent earnings report. MTCH stock has seen a highly volatile month, but yesterday’s earnings report sent it down 17% today despite a slight attempt at a rally.
InvestorPlace
XPEV Stock Alert: Why Is Xpeng Down Today?
Xpeng (NYSE:XPEV) stock is in the red following a downgrade to “neutral” and a price target reduction by Macquarie Research. On Monday, the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) company disclosed its July deliveries. For the month, Xpeng delivered 11,524 vehicles, up 43% year over year (YOY). In the first seven months of 2022, the company has now delivered a total of 80,507 vehicles, up 108% YOY. Cumulative deliveries since inception have now reached over 220,000 vehicles, with Xpeng recognized as “No. 1 among emerging auto brands in China.”
InvestorPlace
HKD, AMTD Stock Alert: What to Know as AMTD Digital Thanks Investors
AMTD Idea (NYSE:AMTD) and AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) are both jumping in pre-market trading today, with AMTD stock soaring more than 400% to $11.61 at one point and HKD stock advancing 14.6% to $799. Hong Kong-based AMTD Idea is an investment bank, while its subsidiary, AMTD Digital, has created digital tools that perform functions related to financial services.
InvestorPlace
LTRPA, LTRPB Stock Alert: What Is Going on With Liberty TripAdvisor?
This covers the company's Class A shares, which are trading below the $1 minimum. This gives the company until Jan. 23, 2023, to amend this complaint. Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA, NASDAQ:LTRPB) stock is on a wild ride recently after the company received a delisting warning from the Nasdaq Exchange. That delisting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
tipranks.com
2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7% (And Paying Cash Monthly)
The stock market is down so far this year; despite a rally since mid-June, the S&P is still down 15% year-to-date and the NASDAQ is down 23%. Share price drops like these get investors thinking about portfolio defense, and that naturally brings them around to dividend stocks. Companies can pay...
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 Growth Stock Down 76% to Buy and Hold
It's going from bad to worse for this healthcare giant, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Got $5,000? Buy the Dip on This FAANG Stock Amid the Nasdaq Sell-Off
Fresh macroeconomic conditions have not been friendly to technology stocks, but the ongoing sell-off has gifted investors with several compelling buying opportunities.
This Stock Is Up 30% in 1 Month, With More Upside Ahead
What stock soars 30% in this market? Hims & Hers.
InvestorPlace
SOFI Stock Alert: 3 Key Reasons SoFi Is Roaring Higher Today
Shares of SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) are trading higher by more than 20% after the company reported its second-quarter earnings. During the quarter, student loans accounted for 12.44% of total loan origination volume, compared with 29.6% during Q1. Total origination volume clocked in at $3.2 billion, with student loan volume at $398.72 million. Still, student loan volume is down 25% compared to the average volume before the coronavirus pandemic. This was impacted by the federal student loan payment moratorium, which is expected to be extended a seventh time.
InvestorPlace
GPN, EVOP Stocks Alert: What’s Going on With Global Payments Today?
This follows news of a deal for GPN to acquire EVOP. GPN also released a positive earnings report for Q2 2022 today. Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) stock and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) shares are both rising higher on Monday thanks to earnings and acquisition news. Let’s start with the earnings report from...
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
Motley Fool
Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?
Carnival's debt load has tripled since the start of the pandemic. This month, it turned to the equity market to raise more capital. The company doesn't expect its ships' occupancy levels to return to their historical norms until next year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Here's Why Income Investors Should Consider Buying This High-Yield Dividend Stock
Novartis is one of the most dominant pharma companies in the world.
InvestorPlace
NKLA Stock Alert: What to Know About Nikola’s Deal for Romeo Power
Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are in the spotlight after the company announced that it will acquire Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) for $144 million in an all-stock transaction. NKLA stock is trending slightly upward on the news today. The purchase price values RMO stock at 74 cents per share, a 34% premium...
InvestorPlace
TSLA Stock: 3 Key Things to Watch During Tesla’s Annual Meeting
Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) upcoming Aug. 4 shareholder meeting has been on many investors’ calendars for months. Why? It will bring the final verdict on the TSLA stock split. The shareholder vote on the company’s 3-for-1 stock split proposal is the primary reason that Wall Street has been waiting for the meeting. But it isn’t the only factor that investors will be watching closely this year. Tesla has rebranded its shareholder meeting the Cyber Roundup in a clear nod to its April 2022 Cyber Rodeo event. It has even gone so far as trademarking its logo for advertising and branding purposes. TSLA stock has started the week off by rising as anticipation for the event mounts.
InvestorPlace
Why Is Target (TGT) Stock in the Spotlight Today?
Wissink outlines four reasons why the firm isn't hopeful for TGT. That includes a lowered earnings per share outlook for the retail company. Target (NYSE:TGT) stock is in the news today as investors react to a new note from Jefferies that gives the retail company flak. Jefferies analyst Stephanie Wissink...
InvestorPlace
TBLT, HOUR: 5 Top Short Squeeze Stocks to Watch This Week
Short squeeze stocks are still on the minds of traders looking for shares that could experience major growth this week. Luckily for them, Fintel has it covered with its Short Squeeze Leaderboard list of stocks that traders will want to watch. That list uses a scale of 0 to 100 to determine the short squeeze potential of a stock. Those closer to 100 are more likely to be the target of a short squeeze.
Comments / 0