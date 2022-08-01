Travel Website Lists 20 Best Things to Do in Portland, Maine…and Boothbay?

Read on 949whom.com
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Once-popular sporting goods store set to close all remaining locations by SeptemberKristen WaltersSouth Portland, ME
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Even more things to do on July 23rd & 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Peppa Pig Live is Coming to Portland, Maine This Fall
Peppa Pig has been a Nick Jr. staple since 2004. It follows the life and family of, you guessed it, Peppa Pig. Peppa is a young pig living, learning, and adventuring with her friends including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Peppa Pig is a British children's cartoon that...
Tortilla Flat in Portland, Maine, Closing Permanently After 44 Years in Business
It's been a rough few weeks if you're a fan of some of Portland's oldest operating restaurants. In June, the owners of Parker's Restaurant announced that they'd be closing their restaurant permanently after 33 years, shutting down what fans referred to as "Portland's best kept secret". Now, another decades-old Portland institution has announced their permanent closure.
WMTW
Need a sweet treat? Maine has some of the best ice cream in New England
Who makes the best ice cream in all of New England? Yankee Magazine is out with its list of best ice cream stands. Many of the stands are in Maine. At Toots in North Yarmouth, all the ice cream has to be made in-house and by hand. The shop is...
Central Maine Restaurant Named Best Cocktail Bar In State
Over the last few decades, the State of Maine has really become known for its eating and dining establishments. In nearly every city and town, from Portland to Bangor (and beyond), you'll find amazing restaurants and pubs. Not only do these places serve up fresh seafood, great burgers, and unbelievable desserts, they often have mixologists putting out creative (and beautiful) cocktails.
Oh Deer, Why Is This Person Wearing a Deer Head in South Portland?
Scrolling through Facebook, I came across a group that of course, I had to join. The group is called Maine's Idiot Spotters. Now, if you are not a part of this group, you are not missing much. The group mainly posts photos of cars that are parked horribly (you know, when people like to take up multiple spots for no reason).
Don’t Be Sad Klondike’s Choco Taco is Gone – This Portland Version is Way Better!
Klondike schmondike. This Choco Taco from Bird & Co. wipes the floor with the Klondike version. Klondike's Choco Taco has been around for about 40 years and they decided to stop making them. That news was an arrow through my heart!. I vowed to find a local version. I not...
ROAD TRIP WORTHY: ‘Maine’s Ultimate Fall Yard Sale’ September 10
This bargain hunter's dream is worth hoping in the car and heading to Cumberland Center. Summer and fall are all about yard sales in the state of Maine, because as they say, one man’s trash, is another man’s treasure. So if the idea of taking a nice road trip, and browsing at hundreds of yard sales all in one location gets you excited, there is a perfect event next month to feed your obsession.
These Are The 10 Tallest Buildings in Maine
Maine is not exactly known for its tall buildings. Skyscrapers aren't a thing here, but we like it that way. Too many tall buildings would take away our state's charm. That said, I was curious what buildings were the 10 tallest in Maine, so I did some digging and was surprised by a few of these on the list.
Things to Do and See at Portland’s First Friday Art Walk This Week
Portland is home to talented creators, artists, and musicians from near and far proud to call Maine their home, a unique and quaint state that loves to showcase its residents’ brilliance. While Portland boasts many events, venues, and places to promote art all year round every day of the...
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
The 7 Reasons Portland, Maine’s Hadlock Field May Be the Best in the Country
Odds are if you grew up in or around Portland, Maine, you've thought this for years. Probably even decades. Even if you're a transplant from away that's been in the Portland area for at least a year or two and made it to at least one Portland Sea Dogs game, there's a chance you already think this, too.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Amidst Maine housing crunch, Auburn and Lewiston markets on the verge of a boom
Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque says a new downtown development is just the start of a cycle of rapid development that includes more market-rate housing. "This is just a warm-up," Levesque said, referencing the recently-announced development that includes apartments and a brewery. "August is going to sizzle in Auburn,” he said.
North Hampton, New Hampshire’s Donut Love Sold to Owners of Popular Chain
We've all heard the tired cliche that cops like coffee and donuts. But if you master the art of making them, as North Hampton native and police officer Mike Oliveira has, you'll not only create a successful business, but find some pretty impressive suitors eager to take the reins. After...
Maine Restaurant Named One of the Best Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives in America
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. For 35 incredible seasons, celebrity chef Guy Fieri has been trekking across America to put a spotlight on some great food being made by the country's best diners, drive-ins and dives. Despite airing more than 400 episodes, the Food Network series remains as popular as ever. In fact, Fieri's fanbase has become notorious for planning vacations around visiting many of the restaurants he features on his shows.
What Do the Different Colored Crosswalks in Portland, Maine Mean?
There's quite the debate going on. So, it's easy to figure out what the rainbow crosswalks meant in June - gay pride. Cute and many cities in Maine celebrated this way. But what's up with the blue crosswalk in Portland?. And if you like blue, then you'll love orange!. I...
South Portland grants licenses to hotels-turned-shelters with new conditions
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Following hours of debate, the South Portland City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to grant licenses to four hotels serving as shelters to hundreds in the city with new conditions to improve public safety. The vote came after South Portland's police and fire chiefs said...
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Natural resources – Part 5
Previous articles have talked about some of the natural resources in the central Kennebec Valley, notably clay and granite. Renewables, like timber, fur-bearing and other game animals and fish, have been ignored – would an enterprising reader like to tackle one or more of those topics?. This piece will...
nrcm.org
Loons, Balloons, and Pontoons
A local radio station asked the question earlier this week, “What have you done this summer that you have never done before?”. My answer: My husband, Chris, and I bought a boat. Yup. That’s right. We spent a day out on my brother- and sister-in-law’s pontoon boat and decided...
