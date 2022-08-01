Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday. The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.
Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
Manny Mag’s food truck serving authentic Mexican food all summer
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... you can book a kayak tour with Marquette Mountain and Iron County fair is in full swing. Plus... Manny Mag’s food truck shares what it’s serving up this summer. Manny Magdaleno shows off life on a food truck... ...and puts...
Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday. This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun. Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity...
Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy. Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products. Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what...
Youth Wellness in Our Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School to hold open house
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School is currently looking to increase student enrollment. An open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 270 East US 41 in Negaunee. Guests will be shown classrooms and meet teachers. School staff said they are a Christian alternative to education.
Marquette’s Zero Degrees Art Gallery features work from 17-year-old artist
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Simon Barrett,17, has six oil canvas paintings being featured at Zero Degrees Art Gallery in Marquette. Barrett first began painting at 13, but only considered it a serious hobby in recent years. “My art teacher introduced me to oils and from there I started painting,” Barrett...
Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
Marquette organizations spread awareness on E-bike safety
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and Parks & Recreation are continuing to push for bike path safety, especially when it comes to electric bikes. This summer, E-bikers are once again taking advantage of the Marquette bike paths. The city’s Director of Community Services, Jon Swenson, said he has seen an increase in riders over the past couple of years.
Marquette to Muskegon: Cruise ships bring big tourism dollars to the Great Lakes
The Pearl Mist cut through the smooth water of Muskegon Lake on a cloudy early June morning. Six decks lined with dozens of private balconies towered over Heritage Landing as about 200 people walked down a ramp ready to explore the small lakeshore town that’s bursting with local art, breweries and cultural landmarks.
16 Years with Backpack Support our Students
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What initially started as a block party is now a community’s effort to support local students. Students will be able to visit Silver Creek Church and receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, and a clothing voucher to Silver Creek Thrift. Students and families will...
‘Tour Da Yoop Eh’ rolls along with a stop in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Tour Da Yoop Eh” continued its 10-day, 1,200-mile lakeside bike ride with a stop in Marquette and a dip in Lake Superior. Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, riders started coming into McCarty’s Cove in Marquette. This stage saw riders completing the 700th mile of the journey.
CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce. The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since...
All lanes open following Negaunee crash on US-41 near Teal Lake Avenue
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: All lanes are now open on US-41 near Teal lake Avenue. There is no further information about injuries or the cause of the crash at this time. TV6 will update this story when more information is available. Last published: Aug 5, 2022 1:39:33 PM. Police...
Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
