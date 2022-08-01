ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alger County, MI

WLUC

Ish Creamery holds grand opening Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new ice cream experience hits downtown Ishpeming. Ish Creamery held its grand opening Friday with its staff and board members of the Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Chamber of Commerce. Owner and operator Lisa Thompson says the organization and style of their store provides customers with a...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Michigan Lighthouse Festival visits Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Enthusiasts will gather in Marquette this weekend to celebrate lighthouses. The Michigan Lighthouse Festival is stopping at the Marquette Maritime Museum from Friday through Sunday. A market with twelve unique vendors is set for Saturday at the maritime museum parking lot. “Half of the vendors will...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Forsyth Public Library hosts ‘Science in the Park’

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County kids learned about science in a different way Wednesday. The Forsyth Public Library hosted Science in the Park to end its summer reading program. Marquette County kids conducted a variety of experiments, such as making ink float on water, putting Mentos in Diet Coke and making a baking soda and vinegar volcano.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Church ready for Backpack SOS this weekend

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Silver Creek Church in Chocolay Township will host its annual Backpack SOS program. The church is now accepting donations and purchasing back-to-school supplies, including backpacks and hygiene kits. This Saturday, August 6, they’ll be handed out to families in need. Silver Creek Church’s Lead Pastor, Kevin...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee Township Fire Department hosts National Night Out

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Negaunee Township Fire Department hosted its annual National Night Out Thursday. This was the first National Night Out since 2019 because of COVID-19. Kids went for rides in fire trucks while firefighters served food, drinks, and fun. Firefighters say the event was a great opportunity...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Mountain Resorts begins kayak tours

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend Marquette Mountain is beginning guided kayak tours. The tours take groups of 10 kayakers around Lower Harbor and Presque Isle stopping at historic and scenic places around the Marquette coast. The group uses sea kayaks, which are more suited to larger bodies of water....
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU now offers Substance Use Minor for fall 2022

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preventing and treating substance use disorders will now be a minor study at NMU. NMU Rural Health Department Director Elise Bur said the Substance Use Minor is useful to students pursuing social degrees and careers. “It will really benefit a number of fields such as nursing,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Upper Michigan Today tries products from Glenn’s Smokehouse

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... residents report bear sightings, drones set sail on Lake Superior, and the Webb Telescope captures a rare galaxy. Plus... Glenn Andrews of Glenn’s Smokehouse shows off a sampling of his many products. Elizabeth, Tia, and Jennifer get a taste of what...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Youth Wellness in Our Community

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A youth wellness forum in coming to Marquette. The forum will take place at the Ramada Inn and discuss topics such as: Regional youth psychiatric services, mental health services, diversity, equity, inclusion, social emotional learning, and behavior management strategies. The forum will take place on August...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School to hold open house

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Seventh-Day Adventist School is currently looking to increase student enrollment. An open house will be held on Monday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at 270 East US 41 in Negaunee. Guests will be shown classrooms and meet teachers. School staff said they are a Christian alternative to education.
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Scuba divers to clean up Marquette’s Lower Harbor deep waters Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An annual effort to clean the waters of Marquette’s Lower Harbor is returning Saturday. For the fourth straight year, the Great Lakes Scuba Divers and Lake Preservation Club is holding its Underwater Cleanup. Each year, divers from the U.P. and even the Midwest have come to the Lower Harbor to pick up tons of tires and other junk at the bottom of Lake Superior.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette organizations spread awareness on E-bike safety

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette City Police and Parks & Recreation are continuing to push for bike path safety, especially when it comes to electric bikes. This summer, E-bikers are once again taking advantage of the Marquette bike paths. The city’s Director of Community Services, Jon Swenson, said he has seen an increase in riders over the past couple of years.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

16 Years with Backpack Support our Students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - What initially started as a block party is now a community’s effort to support local students. Students will be able to visit Silver Creek Church and receive backpacks, school supplies, hygiene kits, socks, and a clothing voucher to Silver Creek Thrift. Students and families will...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

‘Tour Da Yoop Eh’ rolls along with a stop in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - “Tour Da Yoop Eh” continued its 10-day, 1,200-mile lakeside bike ride with a stop in Marquette and a dip in Lake Superior. Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, riders started coming into McCarty’s Cove in Marquette. This stage saw riders completing the 700th mile of the journey.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

CTE Committee encourages UP organizations to collaborate

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Career and Technical Education (CTE) Committee met Wednesday to encourage collaboration between U.P. organizations assisting students entering the workforce. The committee connects high school and college-age students with programs that prepare them for the workforce and encourages students to explore alternatives to four-year degrees. Since...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Doozers Cookies shares tricks of the trade

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... expect a permanent return of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza. Plus... it’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. The TV6 Morning News’ Alyssa and Jennifer join for a cookie taste-off, judged by Doozers’ Claire Morgan-Heredia. Morgan-Heredia declares a winner and...
MARQUETTE, MI

