Coalition receives $22,500 grant and makes big plans for the future

Do you know what happens when rent goes up over $200 like mine just did? People who were born and raised here have to move. The service workers and those of us like me who are on fixed incomes such as Social Security or disability do not have the money to afford this much increase. Even the police and teachers cannot afford to live here. The rent also goes up on commercial businesses, so small businesses close. They are already having issues finding workers because they cannot afford to live here.

KINGSPORT, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO