Coalition receives $22,500 grant and makes big plans for the future

Service and Ambiance Rank General Morgan Inn as One of the Best Hotels in the RegionJohn M. DabbsGreeneville, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Broyles Assumes the Helm as Bluff City Mayor After Bowling's Sudden ResignationJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Rooted Owner Cut California Ties to Move East and Call Kingsport Home for BusinessJohn M. Dabbs
Heritage Days Festival Expecting a Large Turnout for September Event in Bluff CityJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport Community Foundation presents a celebration of philanthropy
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Community Foundation is launching its inaugural event, Kingsport’s Best, to recognize and honor those in the Model City who have contributed time, talent and treasure to the community. The event is scheduled for Friday at MeadowView Conference Resort & Convention Center, starting with a...
Kingsport Times-News
City opens recycling center drop-off site at Civic Auditorium
KINGSPORT — A recycling center drop-off at the Civic Auditorium is now open, even though the city’s curbside pickup program remains on hold. “We’re trying to enhance the services,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
Kingsport Times-News
Walters State offers one-semester pharmacy tech certificate
MORRISTOWN — To help the growing demand for pharmacy technicians, Walters State Community College’s Pharmacy Technician Program is offering an entry-level certificate. It can be completed in a semester.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan school board to sell former Colonial Heights Middle online, removes school-use deed restriction
BLOUNTVILLE — The former Colonial Heights Middle School property could be the new home of Tri-Cities Christian Academy by this time next year, thanks to an about-face by the Sullivan County Board of Education. Or maybe Kingsport City Schools or another buyer could end up with the site. The...
Kingsport Times-News
Emancipation Day Celebration coming to Pennington Gap Saturday
PENNINGTON GAP — While Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrating the formal end of slavery in former Confederate territory 157 years ago, an event two years earlier gave rise to an Appalachian version of the celebration. The Appalachian African American Cultural Center in Pennington Gap will host its annual...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson family saves piece of Boones Creek’s history
On Tuesday night, the Johnson family of Boones Creek presented the Washington County School Board with a unique piece of history from the old Boones Creek Middle School. Jeff Johnson and his two sons Alec and Taylor attended August’s school board meeting on Tuesday and shared with the board their personal connections to Boones Creek and revealed a historical item that they have worked hard to preserve.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools start the school year strong
Johnson City Schools students went back to the classroom on Tuesday after a rousing early morning opening ceremony. The ceremony opened with music from the district's new bluegrass band, encouraging words from the Johnson City Board of Education and other administrators, as well as a presentation from motivational speaker JJ Birden.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City School Board expressed their support of Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
Kingsport Times-News
Storm Drain Art Contest wins Public Outreach Award
KINGSPORT — The city has received the Public Outreach Award from the Clean Water Professionals of Kentucky and Tennessee, municipal officials announced Tuesday. The award was for the stormwater department’s Storm Drain Art Contest, an annual competition now in its fifth year, during which participants paint storm drains to raise awareness about the importance of protecting rivers, stream habitat and aquatic wildlife, according to a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City employees' paychecks delayed Friday by holiday, payroll system issues
Johnson City employees' paychecks were delayed Friday by a lengthier time needed to review payroll, City Manager Cathy Ball said in a statement Friday. According to Ball, while checks have traditionally been deposited Thursday evening or Friday morning, staff had to spend more time reviewing the payroll "due to the July 4th holiday and the ways in which that affected employee pay."
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City approves rezoning for proposed Sevier Center replacement housing on final reading
Johnson City commissioners approved on third and final reading an ordinance to rezone property off of South Roan Street where a developer plans to construct 145 apartments for the current residents of the John Sevier Center. The commission previously approved the rezoning for the property, located at 2162 S. Roan...
Kingsport Times-News
The great displacement
Do you know what happens when rent goes up over $200 like mine just did? People who were born and raised here have to move. The service workers and those of us like me who are on fixed incomes such as Social Security or disability do not have the money to afford this much increase. Even the police and teachers cannot afford to live here. The rent also goes up on commercial businesses, so small businesses close. They are already having issues finding workers because they cannot afford to live here.
Kingsport Times-News
Mark DeWitte wins Hawkins County mayoral race; school board incumbents ousted
ROGERSVILLE — Voters in Hawkins County returned to the polls on Thursday, but with almost every local race uncontested, turnout was only about 12%.
Kingsport Times-News
Church happenings
Carol Woodard McKamey will sing at Bays Mountain Baptist Church Sunday at 10:45 a.m. The church is located at 2000 Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport.
Kingsport Times-News
Scott County BOS aims to send letter to state leaders seeking help for unpaved roads
GATE CITY — Unpaved roads may be glorified in country songs, but for many people who live on them in Scott County, they create problems that aren’t worth the bit of nostalgia outside their front door. That’s why the Scott County Board of Supervisors unanimously agreed to send...
Kingsport Times-News
Joe Grandy narrowly wins race for Washington County mayor
Republican incumbent Joe Grandy defeated independent challenger James Reeves by a 141-vote margin to win a second term as Washington County mayor on Thursday. Unofficial results show Grandy with 5,452 votes compared to 5,311 recorded for Reeves.
Appalachian Fair beer brouhaha becomes election issue
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A beer garden at the Appalachian Fair isn’t going to happen this month, but the mere possibility that it could have has created a political firestorm in the Washington County mayoral race. Challenger James Reeves, an independent, says in a campaign ad that Mayor Joe Grandy “and his donors want beer […]
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol Public Library presents author Sam Simon
BRISTOL — The Bristol (Virginia) Public Library will host award-winning author and playwright Sam Simon next week. Simon’s presentation is based on his autobiographical book “The Actual Dance.” The book and the play upon which it is based recall the emotional journey Simon and his wife took while she successfully battled breast cancer.
Kingsport Times-News
Evely, Thomas and Edwards-Tipton win election in Unicoi County
Unicoi County voters decided the outcome of two county races on Thursday. Incumbent County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely received 1,005 votes and defeated independent candidate Bralen Diamond. Diamond received 196 votes.
Kingsport Times-News
Final voting results from Sullivan County
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term. Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
