Orlando, FL

Swans' guitarist Norman Westberg to play solo show at Orlando's Timucua Arts

Swans guitarist Norman Westberg is coming to Orlando in October to show off a very different side of his musical personality. Known best for whipping up absolute storms of sound in the infamous Swans over the course of several decades, Westberg by his lonesome will instead create vast ambient vistas and dronescapes using his guitar and a table of electronics.
Tyler Lyle from The Midnight turns singer-songwriter this week in Orlando

If you've ever wondered how synth-pop group the Midnight will weather the inevitable apocalyptic electromagnetic pulse that scuppers all our precious electronics, wonder no further. Midnight vocalist Tyler Lyle is coming to town as part of a Southern solo tour showing a very different side of his muse than the future-forward synthetics of the Midnight.
Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges

The director of the cancelled fest Orlando Music Festival has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to another fest he organized. James Walker Watson, Jr. is accused of defrauding investors in a Texas-based music festival to the tune of $3 million. Watson has been charged with federal wire fraud for allegedly making "large cash withdrawals" of funds intended for concert expenses while organizing the Southfork Music Festival in Dallas.
Thursday: Central Florida Vocal Arts pairs songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ with a discussion of the war in Ukraine

The "hills" of Orlando will once again be alive with songs from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, but this time with a modern topical twist. (War is indeed an evergreen theme.) This program will pair selections from Sound, performed by singers from Central Florida Vocal Arts, with discussion of the current conflict in Ukraine viewed through the historical lens of Sound's plot.
