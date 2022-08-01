Read on www.orlandoweekly.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Manatees Galore at Blue Springs State Park in FloridaThe Planking TravelerOrange City, FL
3 great pizza places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Where Can You Safely See Rare White Alligators in Florida?L. CaneFlorida State
Related
orlandoweekly.com
Caribbean American Heritage Festival to happen in downtown Orlando this month
Get ready for a last summer blowout (even though summer doesn't end until December), in just over a week when the Caribbean American Heritage Festival takes over the Seneff Arts Plaza downtown. The festival promises to be a showcase of Caribbean arts and culture and cuisine. There will be a...
orlandoweekly.com
Swans' guitarist Norman Westberg to play solo show at Orlando's Timucua Arts
Swans guitarist Norman Westberg is coming to Orlando in October to show off a very different side of his musical personality. Known best for whipping up absolute storms of sound in the infamous Swans over the course of several decades, Westberg by his lonesome will instead create vast ambient vistas and dronescapes using his guitar and a table of electronics.
orlandoweekly.com
Tyler Lyle from The Midnight turns singer-songwriter this week in Orlando
If you've ever wondered how synth-pop group the Midnight will weather the inevitable apocalyptic electromagnetic pulse that scuppers all our precious electronics, wonder no further. Midnight vocalist Tyler Lyle is coming to town as part of a Southern solo tour showing a very different side of his muse than the future-forward synthetics of the Midnight.
orlandoweekly.com
Organizer of cancelled Orlando Music Festival pleads not guilty to fraud charges
The director of the cancelled fest Orlando Music Festival has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to another fest he organized. James Walker Watson, Jr. is accused of defrauding investors in a Texas-based music festival to the tune of $3 million. Watson has been charged with federal wire fraud for allegedly making "large cash withdrawals" of funds intended for concert expenses while organizing the Southfork Music Festival in Dallas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandoweekly.com
Thursday: Central Florida Vocal Arts pairs songs from ‘The Sound of Music’ with a discussion of the war in Ukraine
The "hills" of Orlando will once again be alive with songs from the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical, but this time with a modern topical twist. (War is indeed an evergreen theme.) This program will pair selections from Sound, performed by singers from Central Florida Vocal Arts, with discussion of the current conflict in Ukraine viewed through the historical lens of Sound's plot.
Comments / 0