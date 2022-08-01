Read on www.yardbarker.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five places in Wisconsin that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five local restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Robbie Anderson: Cam Newton could be in a training camp 'if he wanted to'
Quarterback Cam Newton made a return to the Carolina Panthers last fall when 2021 Week 1 starter Sam Darnold was sidelined due to a shoulder injury. For the most part, the homecoming went poorly for all involved. Newton lost all five of his starts and completed just 54.8% of his passes for 684 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions before he was benched in favor of Darnold, and the 33-year-old has remained a free agent since the start of the new league year in March.
Yardbarker
Raiders receiver Davante Adams frustrated with teammate Hunter Renfrow's ride sharing choices
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow is one of quarterback Derek Carr’s most dependable pass-catchers, but his off-field decision-making on Wednesday was far from reliable. On Wednesday, Renfrow, Carr and wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins piled into an Uber to go to a nearby Top Golf....
Yardbarker
Seahawks’ CB Is Salivating After Second Chance With Seattle
Seattle Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns since leaving college at the University of Miami has either been injured or has underperformed. However, he still possesses the talent the Pittsburgh Steelers saw when they took him with the 25th pick in the 2016 NFL Draft. Last season for the Chicago Bears, Burns...
NFL defensive coach diagnoses Patrick Mahomes' only flaw: 'Maybe he has to adapt a little bit'
Patrick Mahomes is a special quarterback. At just 26 years old he already has a Super Bowl win under his belt with the Kansas City Chiefs and an MVP award to his name. Outside of Aaron Rodgers, who was ranked higher than Mahomes in The Athletic's 2022 quarterback tier rankings, there's nobody as magical with the ball in their hands as Mahomes. Rodgers has been doing it for longer and is still tearing it up, coming off his second-straight MVP and fourth overall, but there's a case to be made that Mahomes is just as talented of a quarterback and just as fun to watch — if not more.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Yardbarker
4 Top WRs to Replace Tim Patrick in Broncos' First-Team Offense
Day 6 of Broncos training camp was the first one in which they practiced in full pads and a pair of devastating injuries came with it. Starting wide receiver Tim Patrick and backup running back Damarea Crockett saw their seasons end in horrible fashion, with both tearing an ACL in a non-contact situation.
Yardbarker
Sam Williams Is Showing Out In Cowboys’ Camp
Heading into training camp, one of the biggest questions on the Cowboys’ defense. Who would be the starting defensive end opposite of Demarcus Lawrence? The Cowboys had multiple guys to choose from, but Dorance Armstrong was the favorite heading into camp. He might still be the favorite, but second-round pick Sam Williams makes the decision difficult. His performance at camp so far has been extremely impresive.
NFL coach: Cowboys' Dak Prescott won't suddenly 'become something more special'
In his ninth annual tiered ranking of NFL quarterbacks, Mike Sando of The Athletic put six signal-callers in Tier 1: Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs), Tom Brady (Buccaneers), Josh Allen (Bills), Justin Herbert (Chargers) and Joe Burrow (Bengals). Sando's rankings reflect voting from NFL coaches and executives, who were granted anonymity in exchange for candor. The first tier included the best QBs, the fifth tier the worst.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
QB Competitions: Seahawks' Geno Smith favored in NFL's tightest battle
The majority of the 32 starting quarterback jobs have been settled early in training camps across the NFL, with only four legitimate competitions still being waged. Of those, who replaces Russell Wilson under center in Seattle remains the tightest race among oddsmakers. Geno Smith, who is entering his fourth season...
49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo 'needs to be on the next flight' to Steelers?
As of the third day of August, the only real competition among Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks seems to be between career backup Mason Rudolph and first-round draft selection Kenny Pickett for the No. 2 role behind free-agent acquisition Mitchell Trubisky. While Trubisky is locked in as the club's QB1 until further...
Bills fans are sending Von Miller 'boxes on boxes on boxes of toilet paper and wipes' at training camp
Von Miller was drafted out of Texas A&M University with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He went on to spend the next 10 and a half seasons with the Broncos before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season, where he helped L.A. win a Super Bowl.
Yardbarker
NFL appeals six-game suspension of Browns QB Deshaun Watson
Robinson was appointed as the disciplinary officer for the case. She sorted through the league’s investigation and decided to suspend Watson for six games for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. Either party had 72 hours to appeal the decision. Even before Robinson’s decision was made public, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former N.J. Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to hear NFL appeal of Deshaun Watson suspension
It was learned on Thursday that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell would not personally handle the league's appeal of the ruling from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that said Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Josh Alper of...
Yardbarker
New Chiefs Receiver Comments On A Brutal Practice
Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster signed a one-year deal to join the Kansas City Chiefs. It will be his second NFL team after spending five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He did have some great seasons in Pittsburgh, especially his 2018 campaign wherein he had 1,426 and seven touchdowns. But ultimately,...
ESPN places all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith fourth on 'GOAT' RB rankings
ESPN gathered 50 analysts, experts and reporters recently to determine who the greatest of all time (GOAT) players are in the history of the NFL at every position. They released their rankings for seven offensive positions on Tuesday, with the likes of Tom Brady and Jerry Rice dominating the vote to unsurprisingly capture GOAT status at quarterback and wide receiver, respectively.
Yardbarker
Possible Reinforcements For The Cowboys At Wide Receiver
On Monday, Cowboys WR James Washington suffered a foot injury that put him out of work for 6-10 weeks. This loss is massive. The team will likely be without Micheal Gallup for at least the first few games of the regular season. With Washington going down, the team can look at free agency for some veteran help. They could also continue the trend of replacing a proven veteran with some youth.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Clear QB starter emerges at Falcons training camp
The Falcons are entering uncharted territory with stalwart QB Matt Ryan playing in a different uniform for the first time in his entire career. For many Falcons fans, Ryan has been the only signal caller they’ve ever known. Now, a new starter emerges at training camp — Marcus Mariota.
49ers don't want Jimmy Garoppolo with Seahawks for Week 2 game?
The San Francisco 49ers have until Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET to release or trade veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Otherwise, they'll be on the hook for his non-guaranteed $24.2M base salary and $26.9M salary-cap hit for 2022. There is, however, no financial benefit in cutting Garoppolo before that time,...
Yardbarker
Tight Ends Making Strides at Packers Camp
The tight end position has been up in the air for the Green Bay Packers. With Robert Tonyan still on the PUP list , there have been questions of how the depth chart will shake out. Aaron Rodgers has always loved throwing to tight ends so it is an important part of the offense. Training camp would hopefully answer a lot of questions for the Packers. The tight ends have been making strides at Packers camp.
Yardbarker
The Eagles have a cornerback problem as preseason approaches
The Hall of Fame game took place last night which means football season is finally upon us. The Philadelphia Eagles are about to embark on a three-game preseason with a pair of joint practices to spice things up and while there is plenty to keep an eye on, the pressure in the secondary is growing by the day.
Comments / 1