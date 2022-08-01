Southfield’s Farbman Group Promotes Four Across Portfolio

Transgender Michigan, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Ferndale, is dedicated to supporting transgender and gender non-conformists in the area. The nonprofit’s primary mission is to provide advocacy, support, and education, while serving to create coalitions in the state of Michigan to unify and empower transgender and gender non-conformist communities. Founded in 1997, Transgender Michigan aims to help the transgender community with mental and physical health as well as connect the individuals of the community together.

