Southfield’s Farbman Group Promotes Four Across Portfolio

Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital Announces New CEO
DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit has appointed Gary Purushotham to CEO. Purushotham will succeed Kathy Donovan, who has been serving as Interim CEO since February. She will continue in their roles as CEO of Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and COO of the DMC. Purushotham brings DMC more than 25...
Dickinson Wright Adds Angelique Neal to Ann Arbor Office
Dickinson Wright, a law firm based in Detroit, has announced Angelique Neal has joined the firm’s Ann Arbor office as of counsel. Neal brings more than 20 years of experience in all aspects of federal tax law, federal and state tax controversy, and reporting compliance issues with offshore financial accounts and other assets.
Henry Grix Recognized in Chambers 2022 High Net Worth Guide
Dickinson Wright, a law firm based in Detroit, has announced that Troy member Henry Grix is listed as a “Leader in their Field” by Chambers 2022 High Net Worth Guide. Grix focuses on estate planning and administration and taxation. He is experienced in developing and implementing enforceable estate plans for the management and transfer of assets during life and at death in ways that avoid unnecessary taxation, preserve privacy, and protect loved ones.
Farmington Hills’ Friedman Real Estate Part of $46M Property Acquisition
Friedman Real Estate, a provider of commercial real estate services in Farmington Hills, and New York-based institutional investment firm Taconic Capital Advisors, have formed a joint venture to acquire a four-property portfolio from Rite Aid Corp. for $46 million as a structured sale-leaseback. Part of the 1.23 million-square-foot portfolio is...
Detroit Concours Announces New Features and Activities for September
Organizers of the Detroit Concours d’Elegance, to take place Sept. 16-18 on the grounds of the Detroit Institute of Arts and neighboring streets, as well as at Comerica Park, provided new features and amenities for the automotive and design celebration during a Thursday press conference. On Sunday, Sept. 18,...
SyBridge Technologies in Southfield Acquires Precision Components Manufacturer
SyBridge Technologies, a Southfield-based global industrial technology company established in 2019 by Crestview Partners, announced today that it has acquired Calframax Technologies Inc. This transaction marks SyBridge’s 12th acquisition since its inception and first acquisition focused on expanding its presence in the consumer end-market. Terms of acquisition were not disclosed....
DBusiness Daily Update: Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Oakland County Airport Open House, Air Show to Feature Female Skydiving Team. Oakland...
DBusiness Daily Update: Huntington Named Presenting Sponsor of Auto Show Charity Preview, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Huntington Named Presenting Sponsor of Auto Show Charity Preview. Huntington has been named...
Angela Hospice Home Care
Angela Hospice Home Care is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Livonia that provides hospice services, palliative care, and grief care. It’s hospice care program offers adult, pediatric, and prenatal hospice care along with tele-hospice services. Its free grief care programs include one-on-one counseling along with group support sessions. Another program is Camp Monarch, which is designed to provide a fun, supportive, and therapeutic camp environment where kids ages 5 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
DBusiness Breakfast Series — Powered by Women 2022
The DBusiness Breakfast Series took place Aug. 2 at the historic Gem Theatre in downtown Detroit and honored the 2022 class of Powered by Women as selected from reader nominations in the magazine’s July/August issue. The event featured a buffet breakfast, networking opportunities with metro Detroit’s top business leaders, and remarks and a question-and-answer session with the honorees. The event gold sponsor was Fishbeck, and major sponsors included Delta Dental, Detroit Pistons, GameAbove Capital, Greystone Financial Group, Hylant Group, Plunkett Cooney, PNC Bank, Q5 Experience, and WSU Mike Ilitch School of Business. // Photographs by Christine MJ Hathaway.
Dearborn Press & Guide
Issa Brothers given contract to operate Warren Valley Golf Course
After months of debate, and voting down the “final” contract at the end of July, a slightly revised contract between the City of Dearborn Heights, Issa Brothers, LLC and Revive Golf Management, LLC was approved Aug. 4. The golf course has been closed all season, due to the...
DBusiness Daily Update: Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8, and More
Our roundup of the latest news from metro Detroit and Michigan businesses as well as announcements from government agencies, including updates about the COVID-19 pandemic. To share a business or nonprofit story, please send us a message. Smokey Bones to Open Utica Restaurant Aug. 8. Smokey Bones is expanding its...
Transgender Michigan
Transgender Michigan, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in Ferndale, is dedicated to supporting transgender and gender non-conformists in the area. The nonprofit’s primary mission is to provide advocacy, support, and education, while serving to create coalitions in the state of Michigan to unify and empower transgender and gender non-conformist communities. Founded in 1997, Transgender Michigan aims to help the transgender community with mental and physical health as well as connect the individuals of the community together.
Tigerlily Japanese Restaurant to Open Aug. 10 in Downtown Ferndale
After nearly two years of planning and design, as well as a nationwide search for a chef, Tigerlily will open to the public on Aug. 10 at 4 p.m. in the former Antihero space (231 W. Nine Mile Road) in downtown Ferndale. The Japanese restaurant will debut a special limited...
Flower Power
Cannabis is on the march in Michigan, from a proliferation of multimillion-dollar, climate-controlled marijuana-growing facilities to dozens of sleek retail “dispensaries” for cannabis products, and from makeshift drying houses in old barns to new investments aimed at changing the economic course of entire towns. In fact, the legal...
Priced out of Detroit? Consider the newly trendy haven of...Wyandotte
Make all the Downriver jokes you want. The Free Press has investigated, and declares at least one community there both hot (in terms of development) and cool (at least, as measured by cocktail bars and trendy restaurants). Let's have a drumroll for Wyandotte. JC Reindel reports:. Wyandotte's downtown, just off...
Luxuriously Exquisite Estate with Breathtaking Lake Views in Bloomfield Hills Listed at $5.999 Million
The Estate in Bloomfield Hills is a luxurious home offering privacy and sophistication with premium finishes and state-of-the-art features now available for sale. This home located at 1267 Club Dr, Bloomfield Hills, Michigan; offering 05 bedrooms and 09 bathrooms with 7,700 square feet of living spaces. Call Tushar V Vakhariya – KW Domain (Phone: 248 590-0800, 248 289-0660) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Bloomfield Hills.
Radio Control Club of Detroit to take flight Aug. 6
Pilots registered through the Academy of Model Aeronautics are invited to participate in the Radio Control Club of Detroit’s Russ Hope Memorial 4 – Stroke Rally at 10 a.m. Aug. 6 at the club’s flying field in Lenox Township. The fly-in is only for radio controlled model...
The UAW Just Made It Easier for Auto Workers to Go on Strike
Reformers in the Auto Workers won day one strike pay at the union’s constitutional convention in Detroit last week. They also forced open debate on the top concession that has weakened the union in the last 15 years—tiered contracts that condemn newer workers to lower pay and benefits beside “legacy” workers doing the same job.
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A popular restaurant chain is opening a new location in Michigan this month. If you're a fan of wings, burgers, and BBQ platters, then you'll want to mark your calendar for Monday, August 8, 2022, because that is the day Smokey Bones will be opening its newest location in Utica, Michigan.
