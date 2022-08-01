ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Small businesses in San Antonio impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for grants up to $35,000

 4 days ago
KSAT 12

Looking for a job? This program can help

Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says

San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How much does that list of school supplies cost?

SAN ANTONIO – As Piper Romero will tell you, you need a rainbow of supplies for third grade -- watercolors, crayons, and a variety of folders. “And, colorful markers,” she said. But with inflation hitting families hard, we wanted to know where you could spend the least green.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
texassignal.com

San Antonio City Council Passes Abortion Rights Resolution

On Tuesday, in a 9-2 vote, the San Antonio City Council passed a resolution supporting abortion access in the city. Like the GRACE act passed in Austin on July 21, the resolution recommends stopping the use of city funds to prosecute, investigate, collect and share information with government officials to pursue abortion cases.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Farmers, ranchers struggling to endure the worst drought in a decade

Russell Boening estimates that he’s only received about 2.5 inches of rain on his farm and ranch in Wilson County since Nov. 1, 2021. “I don’t believe we have ever gone nine months with such a small amount in my lifetime,” explained Boening, who is also the Texas Farm Bureau president. “Most of South Texas is in the same shape, with some very small areas not experiencing that extreme, but still in a tough spot.”
WILSON COUNTY, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Enjoy an Overnight Stay In a Treehouse by Guadalupe River In TX

If you ever had a treehouse when you were younger then you know how vital it was to you. For kids who had a treehouse in their backyard was a saving grace for them. Let's face it, when you were younger it was nice to escape your parents and enjoy some alone time. Every kid used their treehouse to enjoy their own personal space beside their bedroom.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B Purchases Land to Expand Local Presence

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B has purchased land east of Dallas in Rockwall as it continues its expansion in North Texas. The Dallas Morning News reported that H-E-B bought two parcels of land totaling 12 acres on the southwest corner of I-30 and John King Boulevard. H-E-B’S spokeswoman Mabrie Jackson confirmed the grocer’s latest purchase but revealed that the company has not yet decided when construction will begin.
fox26houston.com

Drought situation in Texas becoming dire

HOUSTON - The drought situation across Texas has become even more dire. The new U.S. Drought Monitor maps released Thursday morning show a worsening situation for most of the state with 62% of Texas now classified as being in extreme or exceptional drought (the two highest levels). Exactly one year...
TEXAS STATE
Q92

Texas Property Owner Tells Landlord to Make Squatter Miserable

How do you make someone move? Make them miserable. At least that is what one Landlord in San Antonio did. The Landlord at the Siegel Suites in San Antonio wanted a tenant in Texas gone, and ordered the manager of the San Antonio property to harass them into leaving. There were some pretty cruel tactics used. This property in San Antonio is located on IH-35 near the ATT Center.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Head of San Antonio-based Texas Biomed's primate lab admits to faking research data

The director of San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute's primate research center has admitted to falsifying data in a now-retracted research paper and two federal grant applications, according to U.S. government officials. In a statement released Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Research Integrity (ORI)...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store

It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
texasstandard.org

San Antonio’s ‘heat islands’ are disproportionately affecting low-income neighborhoods

San Antonio has seen over 50 days of 100-plus-degree weather so far this year and is likely to break the record for the most in a calendar year. While weathering the Texas heat continues to be an issue across the state, it’s proving to be especially difficult for low-income communities in San Antonio. Edgar Sandoval, a national desk reporter for The New York Times based in San Antonio, joined the Texas Standard to share his latest findings from the Alamo City’s “Heat Island Effect.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

Summer Artisan Show at San Antonio River Walk

Spend some time down by the River Walk and check out local vendor booths at this Artisan Show. Booths will include all sorts of unique gifts or treats. Stay up to date on all fun things going on in San Antonio with our weekly updates to Things to do in San Antonio this Week, Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend, & Things to do in San Antonio with Kids this Weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

