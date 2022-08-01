Signs against FloydFest moving to Check welcome ’22 goers

Read on wfirnews.com
YePPeRs
4d ago
I have lived in check all my life and was against Floydfest when it first came here. But after seeing all the money that’s helping businesses them I’m all for it. I guess you would rather see our little town fall apart and go broke.🤔
Reply
4
Related
theroanoker.com
Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"
Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall. Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.
wfirnews.com
City Manager Bob Cowell on what’s new in Roanoke
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell has high hopes for the shared wet/dry lab space that will be established in downtown Roanoke, after an existing building is renovated. Live in studio this morning Cowell said the lab space will be a joint effort. Hear the complete conversation on that and other topics below:
wfirnews.com
Shelter offers thanks for rescue beagle toy donations
More than 90 beagles rescued from a former Virginia breeding facility will soon begin new lives in Roanoke Valley homes; 30 more are expected to arrive by Friday evening. The shelter coordinating their care and coming adoptions says the region has been very helpful in making it possible. It starts with the financial contributions that help Angels of Assisi provide needed medical care. But Executive Director Lisa O’Neill says there has been another important set of donations: toys for dogs that have never before seen one in their lifetimes. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfirnews.com
Ambassadors coming to downtown Roanoke soon
Within the next few months residents and visitors in downtown Roanoke may encounter an Ambassador or two – a new program being spearheaded by Downtown Roanoke Inc. with a company called “Block By Block.” More from WFIR’s Gene Marrano:
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
wfxrtv.com
‘CODE RED’: Bedford Co. Animal Shelter holding adoption events to free up space
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An ‘SOS’ has been issued on behalf of the Bedford County Animal Shelter, which is overflowing with so many furry friends — especially after taking in dozens of felines whose owner was evicted — that it needs the community’s help to avoid heart-wrenching decisions.
WDBJ7.com
Two beagles in Franklin Co. blazed a trail for thousands more
FRANKLIN CO., Va. (WDBJ) - With their noses leading the way, two beagles took off across the yard, exploring almost every blade of grass. And while the dogs appeared right at home, they didn’t start out in the Franklin County countryside. “This is Daisy, which we got in 2020...
wfirnews.com
Downtown Roanoke outdoor alcohol beverage zone extends through September
A two-month trial run permitting you to walk around downtown Roanoke with an alcoholic beverage in hand has proved so popular that is being extended through September. It’s called the “Downtown Outdoor Refreshment Area” located around the City Market building and nearby portions of Campbell Avenue and Market Street. Within it, you can take an alcoholic beverage with you from a participating restaurant and walk around the designated zone. The DORA, as it is called for short, was originally set to run only through July, but it will now continue for another two months: Fridays Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm each day. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:
WDBJ7.com
Henry Street Heritage Festival brings in big names for 2022
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry Street Heritage Festival has been part of the Roanoke community for more than 30 years and is a major fundraiser for the Harrison Museum of African American Culture. “It is a wonderful occasion to celebrate the rich and vibrant history of African American culture,”...
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun
LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
wallstreetwindow.com
Axton 3rd Annual Heads Of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” This Saturday Near Martinsville, Virginia
This Saturday, August 6, 2022, the 3rd annual Heads of State “SUMMERFEST 2022 CAR AND BIKE SHOW & CRUISE IN” will be held in Axton, Virginia at the Smith River Sports Complex right outside of Martinsville, Virginia from 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM EST. This event is brought to You By Heads Of State Entertainment, Sponsored by Rucci Forged and Monster Energy Drink. They will be bringing The BIGGEST Event yet to come to Martinsville, Henry County.
WSLS
Music scholarship set up in honor of local murder victim
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A special tribute after a horrific tragedy. Emily Bivins was a victim of a triple homicide that happened in Pittsylvania County in 2019 that left the Southside shaken. Emily’s brother, Matthew Bernard was charged with brutally murdering her, her one-year-old son, and their mother.
wallstreetwindow.com
How This Spot In The Wal-Mart Parking Lot Became Ground Zero In A Rabies Crisis In Danville, VA – Mike Swanson
There is now a rabies crisis in Danville, Virginia and it looks like it is going to last for three weeks. It began in this spot in the Wal-Mart parking lot when a rabid fox bit two people. People had been feeding wild feral cats, which multiplied into a colony and attracted other animals and predators that spread rabies. Now people that live near the Wal-Mart are being instructed to keep their pets indoors while the authorities carry out a trapping operation, which is expected to take three weeks.
pcpatriot.com
Street officially named after former Sheriff Conner
The portion of Lafayette Street leading from East Main Street, Pulaski to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office has now become Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive following a naming ceremony Friday morning. Conner’s widow, Glorina is shown above uncovering the new sign during the ceremony while being assisted by son Mike (left), grandson Chris (center), Mayor Shannon Collins and Pulaski Town Councilman Jamie Radcliffe who first proposed the street be named after the former sheriff. Sheriff Frank R. Conner Drive leads to the sheriff’s office and the Town of Pulaski’s brush site, which is appropriate given Conner was sheriff and also served on the New River Resource Authority Board of Directors. Members of the local government and law enforcement communities attended the ceremony this morning, including members of Pulaski Town Council (below) who voted unanimously to approve the name change during a recent council meeting. Conner served as sheriff for 13 years and passed away at the age of 86 on April 1, 2021.
WSLS
‘The Gift of Mobility’: Salem orthopedic surgeon changes lives through non-profit
SALEM, Va. – On most days you can find Dr. Robyn Hakanson performing surgery at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. Hakanson has been an orthopedic surgeon for over 20 years – a field that’s predominantly filled with men. “When you look at orthopedic surgery, about 6% of...
WSLS
New family-owned ice cream shop opens in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A new family-owned ice cream shop is coming to Christiansburg, and this one has a unique twist. Poppy’s, an ice cream shop run by brothers Terry and Jeremy Williams is now open for business in Christiansburg. The brothers decided to take their shot at owning...
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
Comments / 2