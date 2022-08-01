'The Fall Guy': David Leitch Reveals What We Can Expect From Ryan Gosling Action Flick

Read on collider.com
Related
Collider
'Paper Girls' Star Sofia Rosinsky Reveals What She Expects from Season 2
It’s been a week since sci-fi action/comedy Paper Girls premiered on Prime Video, and there’s a lot to talk about in terms of story — especially when it comes to time travel and Stranger Things comparisons. However, the found family aspects of the story and the fact that the show puts past and future versions of the same characters to interact opens a whole different conversation about the series. This is what series star Sofia Rosinsky stopped by to discuss in an exclusive interview with Collider Ladies Night.
Collider
9 Great Lesser-Known A24 Movies on HBO Max, From 'Enemy' to 'Locke'
Cinephiles who are subscribed to HBO Max just received a serious treat. In addition to the plethora of original content added to the service this month, HBO Max has included several films from the library of A24. In its decade of existence, A24 has become the most popular indie studio in the industry with its commitment to bold and original storytellers. A24 has produced many of the best films of the past decade, including First Reformed, Uncut Gems, Lady Bird, Good Time, The Florida Project, and this year’s Everything Everywhere All At Once.
Collider
How to Watch 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies': Is the A24 Slasher Streaming or in Theaters?
When Bodies, Bodies, Bodies first premiered at SXSW, it was clear that director Halina Reijn had something very special in her hands. It’s hard enough to mix horror and comedy without sacrificing the key elements that make each genre work, and it's even harder to add a generational satire into the mix. Somehow Reijn did it, creating one of the most unique films of the year and one that will surely be remembered for years to come as a smart but unflattering portrait of Gen Z life. For the fans that have been waiting since March to see this generation-defining horror flick, you’ve come to the right place. While we can’t tell you much about the plot for this new and exciting movie, we’ll let you know when, where, and how you can see it.
wegotthiscovered.com
An awesome action comedy that never deserved to flop undergoes a well-earned reappraisal
The career of Shane Black makes for fascinating reading, in that he’s responsible for establishing many of the standard tropes and trappings that have influenced the action comedy genre for decades, despite his track record for box office success as either a writer or director remaining frustratingly inconsistent, with The Nice Guys perhaps the most glaring example.
RELATED PEOPLE
Collider
'Insidious 5' Casts Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass as Sequel Enters Production
When we think of the best that modern horror has to offer, James Wan’s Insidious always creeps into our minds. Over a decade later, Insidious 5 is set to give genre fans nightmares once again next July, and we now have some significant casting news on the highly anticipated project. Deadline reports that the film is about to start production, with Peter Dager, Sinclair Daniel, and Hiam Abbass having joined the fifth installment in unknown roles.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
TikTokers are rethinking 'The Parent Trap' after the actor who played Meredith pointed out her character was not the villain
Elaine Hendrix, who played Meredith in the 1998 movie "The Parent Trap" has sparked a movement to redeem her character with a viral TikTok.
SheKnows
Outlander Preview: Everything We Know About Season 7 — and the New Spinoff
Fans of the Fraser clan will soon be able to binge a whole lot more of the series they love. Arguably one of the most binge-worthy series ever, Outlander, which is based on the incredible set of novels by Diana Gabaldon, is already filming its next season — its seventh — but that’s not the reason we’re promising much more of it. Oh no, as happens so often with the Fraser family, there’s an unforeseen plot twist coming…
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten action thriller violently chases down a surprise #1 spot on streaming
There are so many movies available to watch in so many different ways on any number of platforms, that long-forgotten and overlooked titles emerge from out of nowhere to find a new lease of life that nobody saw coming. The latest honoree of the accolade is 2012’s lo-fi British action thriller Offender, and it’s been making quite the splash.
Collider
'Beavis and Butt-Head' Review: Still Brilliant in Its Idiocy
I have somehow become Collider’s unofficial Beavis and Butt-Head critic. And frankly, I’m okay with that. As someone who adored the original series in the 1990s, I don’t mind being known for my love of the two idiots. Like the original series, the new Beavis and Butt-Head...
purewow.com
If You Loved ‘The Lincoln Lawyer,’ You Need to Watch Netflix’s New Show ‘Partner Track’
Until the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer premieres on Netflix (yes, another season is coming), you’re probably looking for another show to help fill the empty void. Enter the new drama series, Partner Track. Last week, Netflix released the first official trailer for the new show. The teaser...
Collider
Warner Bros. Movies No Longer Moving to HBO Max After 45 Days in Theaters
News regarding the recently-announced HBO Max and Discovery+ merger has been churning out a number of strategic re-directs, from cancellations to ad-supported platforms, leaving customers wondering where stand in this streamer limbo. According to Decider, the notoriously film-friendly HBO Max streamer is making some big changes in regard to what movies will be released, and when. Following the second quarter earnings call on August 4, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav confirmed the company's move from the "Project Popcorn" era to a "case-by-case basis" when determining what movies will be available to subscribers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popculture
HBO Max Just Axed 6 Streaming-Exclusive Movies
Warner Bros. Discovery dropped at least six Warner Bros. movies released exclusively to HBO Max in an odd move noticed just hours after the company's decision to scrap the nearly-completed Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt. The Anne Hathaway-starring 2020 remake of The Witches and Seth Rogen's An American Pickle are among those missing from the streamer. Streaming platforms regularly cycle through licensed content, but it's unusual for a streaming platform to remove its exclusive content.
Collider
Which Shows & Movies Has HBO Max Secretly Taken Off the Streaming Service?
Amid restructuring, synergy, and the future combining of HBO Max and Discovery+ into a new entity, HBO Max has recently decided that some of its quality programming doesn’t need to be shown to its viewers. Over the last few weeks, HBO Max has been quietly taking off several HBO and HBO Max Originals from their streaming service, in addition to canceling movies that were almost completely finished.
Purple Hearts: Netflix No 1 movie hailed as ‘beautiful’ by viewers despite critical hammering
The Gray Man has been deposed at the top of Netflix’s film rankings by romance Purple Hearts.The film, which debuted on the streaming service last week, focuses on a love affair between an aspiring singer-songwriter and a soldier.Purple Hearts was lambasted by critics after its release, and currently holds a positive critical rating of just 33 per cent on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.However, general audiences have been a lot more positive about the film – a fact that’s reflected in Purple Hearts’ 82 per cent positive audience score.Fans have shared their verdicts on the film on social media.“Just...
Collider
New Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Announces 10-Year Plan For DC Movies
If you’ve been following the news this week, you know the last couple of days have somewhat chaotic for the HBO Max and Warner Bros. team. Even though a shift in strategy when it comes to both production companies’ titles has been slowly hinted at in previous weeks, it all sparked more attention, controversy and speculation after the announcement that the anticipated Batgirl movie was going to be shelved – even though production was well underway and the project had already cost a whopping $90 million to come to life.
Collider
Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav Explains Why They Killed 'Batgirl'
There has been a lot of confusion and sadness over the recent bombshell news of Batgirl getting canceled. In the last couple of days since that announcement a lot of DC fans have been left asking, why Warner Brothers Discovery wouldn’t release a film that was so close to completion? On Thursday, during the WB investor call, CEO David Zaslav provided more clarity on the whole situation. Batgirl was scrapped because it didn’t fit with the company’s strategic approach to maximize secure financial return.
Collider
From 'The Dark Knight Rises' to 'West Side Story': 10 Movies That Bring Old Classics to a Modern Setting
There's nothing quite like the old classics. For years, modern storytellers have been learning from the likes of Shakespeare and Dickens, including filmmakers. From legendary 60s epics like My Fair Ladyto modern action films that you wouldn't expect to be inspired by classics at all, such as Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, directors have found multiple ways to bring stories of yesteryear to a much more modern setting on the silver screen.
ComicBook
Popular Will Smith Sequel Is Currently One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix
Netflix added a horde of new movies and TV shows on Monday to start the month of August, and a couple of those titles have already been making big waves on the service. Spider-Man 2 unsurprisingly hit the Netflix Top 10 Movies list after just one day on the service, but it wasn't the highest ranking August 1st addition on that list. That honor belongs to Men in Black 3, which has been quickly catching on with subscribers.
Collider
Why 'Prey' Should Have Been Released In Theaters
Prey, the newest film in the long-running Predator series, is finally out after building a lot of buzz over the past several weeks. This was for good reason as director Dan Trachtenberg, who made the similarly strong 10 Cloverfield Lane, has created yet another work that carves out its place in a well-tread franchise that feels fresh. It features a riveting performance from Amber Midthunder as Naru, a resourceful hunter who is seeking to somehow track down the infamous Predator and kill it. Lean and mean with a sharp eye for striking visuals, it is a genuinely outstanding work that demands to be seen on the biggest canvas possible.
Comments / 0