Musically gifted professors release fourth family friendly album

Lennon and McCartney, Simon and Garfunkel, Louis and Dan.

Like other well-known songwriting duos of the past, Louis Epstein and Dan Groll are great friends. And neighbors. And fathers. And professors. And Northfield advocates.

With the release of their fourth album, “The Greats,” the smart-humored duo met at The Hot Spot Thursday for an afternoon jam and gab session with the Northfield News. Their unique recipe of deeply authentic and entertaining music, which ranges in style from hip-hop to rock, country to folk and musical theater to Tin Pan Alley, has found the right tone for today’s families.

That tone includes an inimitable style of humor, seriousness, and musical sophistication that clicks with audiences near and far. In July, the duo performed at Keepsake Cidery in Dundas. Over the Labor Day weekend, they will perform at Fest du Nord for YMCA campers in Ely.

Groll, who is older and taller, teaches philosophy at Carleton College. Epstein teaches musicology at St. Olaf College. Their talent for blending their voices while playing a wide range of musical instruments with buoyantly upbeat song lyrics has clicked with young and old audiences alike.

“We’re both Type A, so after our initial meeting, we created a spreadsheet with 22 song ideas and notes on each,” said Epstein.

Before teaming up eight years ago, they each played in an indie band — The Counterfactuals for Groll and the Queen Annes for Epstein. Groll, who hails from Kingston, Ontario, moved to Northfield 13 years ago. Epstein, a southern New Jersey native, also spent time in a brass band called Hornography.

Both admit they like to poke fun at life.

“Our lyrics are not condescending to children,” said Epstein. Instead, the lyrics are wordy, sophisticated, liberally laced with humor and heavily sprinkled with parody and cultural references. Their songs cover weighty topics such as princesses, spaghetti, hot dogs, and underwear.

Their music may remind some of “Hamilton,” the hip-hop Broadway musical sensation that baked historical stories into memorable songs, using clever rhyming schemes and fast-paced dialogue.

Others might say their songs are more like Disney or Sesame Street, because they operate on two levels, one that connects with adults and another that speaks directly to youth.

“That’s hard to do,” acknowledged Epstein.

Groll is the main singer, and he also plays drums and guitar. Epstein sings harmony, plays piano and creates much of the irrepressibly joyful lyrics.

Besides some recording time at Carleton’s Weitz Center, the duo appropriately records their albums at a book-lined recording studio in the Twin Cities called The Library. Their friend, Matt Patrick, produces their albums.

The professors enjoy performing for their respective college student audiences, and have found that age listener is generally in sync with the tongue in cheek references embedded in their lyrics. In recent years, Louis & Dan has played at Carleton’s The Cave and also with the St. Olaf Orchestra. Both local concert experiences were personally gratifying, the professors agreed.

Because of the quick pace of their lyrics, the duo’s catchy songs are not exactly designed to sing along with — except perhaps for some choruses — but the witty lyrics and upbeat rhythms are likely to bounce around in the listeners’ mind long after the song ends, much like an advertising jingle.

A few years ago, the duo wrote 12 promotional songs about their current hometown called “Northfield Portraits.” The songs touch on familiar places, such as Bridge Square, Hogan Brothers, the Cannon River and Division Street. All the jaunty tunes are memorable and hummable.

The Greats

This summer’s new album has been described as “a joyous homage to the songwriters and performers of yesteryear.” The 12-song collection draws from musicians like Frank Sinatra, Nina Simone, The Beach Boys, and The Supremes, who have long inspired Epstein and Groll.

“Behind every song and every songwriter is a rich history of influence, inspiration and ingenuity,” said Groll.

The first singles “I Love To Sing” and “Put It On The Barbecue” feature singer, composer, and choral director Tesfa Wondemagegnehu.

Groll said they often get songwriting ideas while walking the dog or on bike rides around Northfield. Some whimsical perspectives come from family interactions and real life situations and are designed to appeal to curious kids and discerning grown-ups alike.

“Our jobs encourage us to seek out new ways of thinking,” said Epstein. “Teaching and singing are complimentary, especially in a place like Northfield, with such a density of talent.”