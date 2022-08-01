ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

coloradoboulevard.net

Allendale Branch To Be Temporarily Closed

PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library will temporarily close the Allendale Branch Library for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022. By News Desk. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10. During the closure Allendale...
PASADENA, CA
pasadenanow.com

Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project

The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
PASADENA, CA
citywatchla.com

LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff

As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis

Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
LOS ANGELES, CA
californiaglobe.com

Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year

Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Receives Two Million Dollar Grant

PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At their Aug. 1 meeting, Pasadena City Council voted to accept a Grant to Implement Violence Prevention and Intervention awarded to Public Health Department. By News Desk. Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) has been awarded $2,510,394 in grant funding through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention...
PASADENA, CA
beverlypress.com

Melrose and Seward project raises ire of residents

A five-story project at Melrose Avenue and Seward Street that was unanimously supported by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on July 28 is opposed by the Hancock Park Homeowners Association, South Hollywood Neighborhood Association, Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association, Windsor Square Association and Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council. The groups worry...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal

A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott

Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
iheart.com

Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year

Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries

A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters

After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
SANTA MONICA, CA

