theavtimes.com
Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger
Dear Town Council Members and Community Representatives:. I would like to highlight an important cannabis taxation resolution that is on the Board of Supervisors’ meeting agenda on Tuesday, August 9. If approved by the Board, Item 20 (General Tax on Cannabis Businesses in the Unincorporated Areas of the County)...
coloradoboulevard.net
Allendale Branch To Be Temporarily Closed
PASADENA – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. Pasadena Public Library will temporarily close the Allendale Branch Library for seismic and roofing repairs beginning on Monday, August 8, 2022. By News Desk. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday, October 7. The branch will reopen the week of October 10. During the closure Allendale...
pasadenanow.com
Meetings Scheduled in Devil’s Gate Entrance Improvement Project
The Los Angeles County Public Works Department will conduct two community meetings on the Devil’s Gate Southeast Entrance Improvement Project. During the meetings Public Works will be sharing the updated proposed project that was developed after receiving public input from previous community meetings. The first meeting will be held...
citywatchla.com
LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff
As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LA City Council votes to place proposal that would give empty hotel rooms to homeless on 2024 ballot
The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted unanimously to place an ordinance that would house homeless people in hotels alongside guests on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
californiaglobe.com
Average Pay for Manhattan Beach Firefighters is $328,000 Per Year
Negotiations between the Manhattan Beach Firefighters Association and the Manhattan Beach City Council have been stalled since May, when an impasse was announced. As reported in a local publication serving Manhattan Beach and nearby cities, firefighters and their supporters packed a July 19 city council meeting to urge the council to alter its stance in labor negotiations.
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Receives Two Million Dollar Grant
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At their Aug. 1 meeting, Pasadena City Council voted to accept a Grant to Implement Violence Prevention and Intervention awarded to Public Health Department. By News Desk. Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) has been awarded $2,510,394 in grant funding through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention...
With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords
Long Beach has issued about 400 housing vouchers to people who are currently homeless. Despite the vouchers paying for a large portion of their rent, the city is having issues finding landlords willing to accept them. The post With many refusing to take housing vouchers, Long Beach aims to educate landlords appeared first on Long Beach Post.
After protesters' disruption, LA council votes to crack down on homeless encampments near schools
The Los Angeles City Council voted to ban homeless encampments within 500 feet of schools and daycare centers, following an hourlong disruption by opponents who interrupted the meeting.
beverlypress.com
Melrose and Seward project raises ire of residents
A five-story project at Melrose Avenue and Seward Street that was unanimously supported by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission on July 28 is opposed by the Hancock Park Homeowners Association, South Hollywood Neighborhood Association, Larchmont Village Neighborhood Association, Windsor Square Association and Greater Wilshire Neighborhood Council. The groups worry...
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
smobserved.com
Trial Concludes in $80 million For Cemetery Fund Misappropriation Against Los Angeles Catholic Archdiocese
Trial has concluded in a class action lawsuit against the Los Angeles Archdiocese. The trial is before Judge Elihu Berel in downtown LA. Berel will decide whether the Church is on the hook for paying out cemetery maintenance funds, in a sexual molestation case against the Church that settled 15 years ago. There is no jury.
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
Nearly Two-Thirds of $1 Billion L.A. COVID Relief Funding Went To Police and Firefighters’ Salaries
A new report from the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) of Los Angeles reveals how the city has spent the more than $1 billion received under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The report shows that the majority of the money went to pay the salaries of police, firefighters, park rangers and other city employees. None of the money was allocated toward building housing for the homeless or health initiatives like vaccines.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters
After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
coloradoboulevard.net
A Documentary About Segregation of Pasadena’s John Muir High to Premiere on PBS SoCal and KCET
PASADENA – ColoradoBOulevard.net:. A new documentary explores how Pasadena’s John Muir High School went from a model of integration to raising questions on the current and future state of diversity in public education. By News Desk. PBS SoCal and KCET announced the broadcast premiere of the new documentary...
