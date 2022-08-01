Read on www.tehachapinews.com
Michael Vance Phillips, April 4, 1955 – July 30, 2022
Michael Vance Phillips passed away on July 30, 2022, in Los Angeles, Calif.; he was 67 years old. Michael was born on April 4, 1955, in Seattle, Wash., to parents Alfred and Clara Phillips. He graduated from Quartz Hill High School in 1973 and attended Humboldt State University. He received his bachelor of science in forestry and natural resources in 1979.
Deadlines approaching for Mountain Festival events
Although the Tehachapi Mountain Festival is not until the third weekend of August, deadlines for some events are approaching:. • Parade: Register by 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, for the parade. You’ll find the official entry form online at tehachapimountainfestival.com. • Thunder on the Mountain Car Show: Register...
Adventist Health and Anthem negotiations continue
Adventist Health and Anthem Blue Cross continue to negotiate a contract, according to a report from Edward Martin, site administrator at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley. Martin’s report came during the Aug. 1 meeting of the Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council.
PHOTO GALLERY: Relief was brief but welcomed
A little thunder, a little lightning along with a few rain cells brought welcome relief amid a summer heatwave in Tehachapi. Thursday afternoon saw rain falling in many sections of the Tehachapi Valley. Monolith, Cummings Valley and Stallion Springs all had measurable rainfall. Low-lying roads in Cummings Valley had light...
Model home under construction at K. Hovnanian’s ‘Tehachapi Hills’
The first of 55 new homes planned for the neighborhood near Warrior Park in the city of Tehachapi is under construction. The home will be a model for builder K. Hovnanian’s Tehachapi Hills community. According to the company’s website, prices for homes ranging from 1,927 to 2,401 square feet will start in the “lower $500s.”
What might becoming a ‘blue zone’ mean for Tehachapi area residents?
Four members of the board of directors of Tehachapi Valley Healthcare District attended a special meeting at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital last week to learn about a concept called blue zones. Additional presentations were made to representatives of the city of Tehachapi, local organizations and hospital staff. Blue zones...
COVID-19 — 68 new cases in 93561; Kern transmission rate lowers
Kern County’s COVID-19 transmission rate dropped from high to medium last week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC uses three rankings to measure COVID-19 community levels by county throughout the United States. On a map, counties colored green are identified as having low transmission rates; yellow indicates medium transmission rates and counties colored orange have high transmission rates.
Planning Commission to take up Hayes Mixed Use project Aug. 8
Architectural design and site plan review, plus a minor use permit and variance for what is known as the Tehachapi Hayes Mixed Use project is set to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission on Monday, Aug. 8. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and will be held at the Tehachapi Police Department Community Room, 220 W. C St.
