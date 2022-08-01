The first of 55 new homes planned for the neighborhood near Warrior Park in the city of Tehachapi is under construction. The home will be a model for builder K. Hovnanian’s Tehachapi Hills community. According to the company’s website, prices for homes ranging from 1,927 to 2,401 square feet will start in the “lower $500s.”

