Fire Near Lolo – New High Temperature Records Set in Missoula

Elmo Fire Mushrooms to 20,000 Acres and Has Cost $6.2 Million
The Elmo Fire burning on the west side of Flathead Lake not far from Polson has mushroomed over the past several days to over 20,000 acres of primarily grassland with a number of homes and outbuildings destroyed. Our news team spoke to Fire Information Officer Kelli Roemer on Thursday for...
SRT and SWAT Teams Called to Apprehend Burglars Near the Wye
Two suspects are in custody after being apprehended early Wednesday morning having barricaded themselves inside a residence on Tucker Lake near the Wye. Public Information Officer Jeannette Smith with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reported that the homeowner reported a security camera alert while they were out of town.
Man Threatens Two People With a Knife Near the Clark Fork River
On July 30, 2022, around 6:30 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the pedestrian bridge underneath the Madison Street bridge. An officer spoke with the young adult victim and his friend. The victim said he and his friend were recreating on the river and bridge when they were approached by an individual later identified as 18-year-old Andrew Kaiser.
Missoula Police Public Information Officer Appears on Talk Back
After the retirement of long-time Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh, patrol officer Lydia Arnold took over in 2021 and made her first appearance on Friday’s Talk Back to discuss her role as the PIO. Arnold, already a seven-year veteran of the Missoula Police Department, acknowledged that she...
Drunk Driver Goes the Wrong Way on I-90, Nearly Hits Officers
On July 29, 2022, at approximately 2:30 am, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper and Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy were dispatched to reports of a Semi truck driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate I-90 near mile marker 119 in Missoula County. There were six separate callers...
Man Breaks Missoula Business’s Windows With a Skateboard
On July 30, 2022, around 9:10 pm, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to a criminal mischief in progress at the YWCA building on Broadway. Dispatch advised that 28-year-old Cameron Billedeaux, a well-known male to law enforcement who frequents the area, was seen breaking windows of the building with his skateboard.
COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 2,287 Cases, Six Deaths
As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 296,599 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,287 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,654 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,518,837 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 570,384...
Fire Scientist Explains How to Protect Missoula Homes From Wildfires
On Tuesday, the Missoula County Commissioners visited our studio and hosted retired U.S. Forest Service Fire Behaviorist Jack Cohen who has decades of experience studying wildfires and how they affect nearby communities. “My principal point is that we have opportunities to keep our communities from burning down during extreme wildfires,”...
St. Patrick Hospital Ranked Best in Montana for 4th Year in a Row
For the fourth year in a row, Providence St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula has been named the best in Montana by U.S. News and World Report. KGVO News spoke to Chief Executive for Providence Montana Joyce Dombrouski for details. “It's a great accolade to have earned this number one ranking...
Man Doing “Whippets” Causes Crash on Highway 93 in Missoula
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident near mile marker 89 on Highway 93. Dispatch notified the deputy that one of the involved drivers, identified as C.S., had contacted 911 and reported that her son 41-year-old Justin Stovall had broken the windshield from the passenger’s seat while she was driving, which caused her to crash. She also told dispatch that Stovall was under the influence of alcohol and drugs.
Remains Found In Selway Bitterroot Area Tentatively Identified
Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton told us on Wednesday that remains found in the Selway Bitterroot Wilderness area this week have been tentatively identified as a missing Missoula man. Holton provided these details:. “It was actually the night before last the volunteer Forest Service trail crew, some of the supervisors...
Human Caused Black Mountain Fire Grows to Nearly 20 Acres
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation continues to battle the Black Mountain Fire burning near the Sherman Gulch area and one home was evacuated on Thursday. KGVO News spoke to Kristen Mortensen on Friday after the management of the fire was handed over to the DNRC. Mortensen provided these details as of Friday.
Record High Temperatures Possible This Week in Missoula
The National Weather Service said that this week may bring record-high temperatures to Missoula and western Montana. Meteorologist Trent Smith said temperatures could exceed the century mark and possibly set new records this week. “We are looking at temperatures increasing over the next several days and probably for the remainder...
Woman Rescued and Revived by Rafters After Her Kayak Capsized
A woman in her 60’s was dramatically rescued by others recreating in the Clark Fork River on Friday afternoon after her kayak capsized and she was trapped underwater for several minutes. KGVO News spoke to Acting Missoula Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeremy Williams, who provided details about the amazing...
Father and Daughter Assault Man at a Missoula Gas Station
On July 21, 2022, at approximately 12:31 am, Missoula Police Department officers responded to a reported disturbance at a gas station on North Reserve Street. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains. “Burton Bertsch and Julie Bertsch were arrested for aggravated assault after physically besting up a victim and causing...
Drunk Driver Crashes Into a Missoula Building and a Utility Pole
On July 21, 2022, at around 3:00 am, a man called 911 after his vehicle was nearly hit by another vehicle. The caller was on his way to work driving eastbound on Broadway Street near Toole Avenue. The caller said the other vehicle was traveling very fast toward him and was unable to maintain its lane of travel. The caller said he was forced off the road and onto the sidewalk to avoid being hit head-on by the other vehicle. Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold explains.
UPDATE: Saturday Fires near the Wye May Have Been Caused by Train
Mel Holtz, Public Information Officer with the Frenchtown Fire District, has provided an updated on the fires near the Wye just outside of Missoula, explaining that the combined fires burned approximately 345 acres. Holtz said the cause of the fires is believed to be a malfunction that occurred when a...
Man Fires Gun Near Vehicle for Driving “Too Fast” Past His House
On July 26, 2022, a male, identified as KM, was driving along Conifer Drive, in Huson, Montana with his cousin, BM, as a passenger. KM and BM were headed to BM’s father’s house to get supplies for a fishing excursion. On their way there, KM drove past a residence on Conifer Drive where 43-year-old David Evitts resides. When they passed his house, Evitts was near the road and was unhappy with KM’s driving behavior.
Missoula Man Threatens Juvenile With an Axe, Curses at Police
On July 23, 2022, a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a fight that was taking place in the 1600 block of Phillips Street. When the officer arrived, he observed multiple individuals, including several juveniles. One juvenile, G.Z., pointed the officer towards the east side of the residence where...
