Saint Petersburg, FL

Beach Beacon

Pair of Sand Key docks to be closed, demolished

CLEARWATER — Due to deterioration and safety concerns, the two fishing docks located near the Clearwater Pass at Sand Key Park will be demolished beginning Aug. 1. In 2021, a dock inspector completed an underwater inspection and determined that the docks were not in good condition. Clearwater officials said the evaluation by Coastal Dock Concepts found framing, hardware and pilings have been damaged and also are rotting.
CLEARWATER, FL
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete revisits rent control after city hall sleep-in

Six months after nixing the idea in a committee meeting and immediately following about two dozen protestors sleeping outside of city hall, St. Petersburg will take another look at a rent control referendum. Thursday’s city council meeting was bursting with residents delivering passionate pleas for help mitigating the housing crisis,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Booker Creek's slot canyon is a monument to St. Pete's outdated water management policies

Off the park behind shuttered Edward White Hospital, St. Petersburg's Booker Creek flows through a rather scary culvert. Vines drape from the steel walls of an imposing, artificial slot canyon. The entrance is overgrown, densely shaded, littered with discarded office furniture. A watergoat, designed to catch debris before flowing into the catchment lake, doubles over itself, crimped and useless.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative

Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution

St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox13news.com

Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase

TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City refines agreement with The Dali for expansion

The newly revised agreement between The Dali Museum and the city will go before voters this November. The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously voted on Thursday to move forward with the amended agreement, which now includes additional language protecting Bill Edwards’ Big 3 Entertainment company, which operates The Mahaffey Theater, to the potential impacts of The Dali’s expansion.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Pinellas expands tenant rights ahead of St. Pete protest

After delaying a vote in June due to issues with the language and application of the ordinance, Pinellas County Commissioners have approved a tenants bill of rights. The ordinance passed by a 5-2 vote following another lengthy debate and public forum, with Commissioners Dave Eggers and Kathleen Peters voting no. The bill requires landlords to provide more notice of rent increases and late fees and prohibits them from discriminating against tenants with housing vouchers.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Picture progress: St. Pete’s commercial activity

Orange barriers and wire fencing wrap around lots throughout downtown where commercial activity is booming. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated projects taking shape today:. Art House. In June, Palm Beach-based Kolter Urban, a real estate development and investment firm, broke ground on Art House, the...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws

A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned

Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Public Hearing Will Discuss Proposed FishHawk CDD Increase

Gas prices, furniture, clothing, health care, automobiles and groceries have all grown more expensive in 2022. The rising cost of goods and services is also affecting the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) budgets for many of Hillsborough County’s master-planned communities, including FishHawk Ranch. Its community development district is proposing a $200 per unit increase ($16 per month) in its annual O&M assessment, from $808 to $1,008 annually.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

BayCare names new president and CEO

CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
CLEARWATER, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
TAMPA, FL
The Weekly Challenger

What’s new for Pinellas County Schools

Check our Pinellas County Schools through their website, social media platforms, and through Let’s Talk, a customer service platform. Pinellas County Schools has announced various initiatives and programs in the works and on the horizon. Tutoring program helps young learners become strong readers. Pinellas County Schools is looking for...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL

