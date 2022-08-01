After delaying a vote in June due to issues with the language and application of the ordinance, Pinellas County Commissioners have approved a tenants bill of rights. The ordinance passed by a 5-2 vote following another lengthy debate and public forum, with Commissioners Dave Eggers and Kathleen Peters voting no. The bill requires landlords to provide more notice of rent increases and late fees and prohibits them from discriminating against tenants with housing vouchers.

