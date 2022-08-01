Read on stpetecatalyst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
Beach Beacon
Pair of Sand Key docks to be closed, demolished
CLEARWATER — Due to deterioration and safety concerns, the two fishing docks located near the Clearwater Pass at Sand Key Park will be demolished beginning Aug. 1. In 2021, a dock inspector completed an underwater inspection and determined that the docks were not in good condition. Clearwater officials said the evaluation by Coastal Dock Concepts found framing, hardware and pilings have been damaged and also are rotting.
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete revisits rent control after city hall sleep-in
Six months after nixing the idea in a committee meeting and immediately following about two dozen protestors sleeping outside of city hall, St. Petersburg will take another look at a rent control referendum. Thursday’s city council meeting was bursting with residents delivering passionate pleas for help mitigating the housing crisis,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cltampa.com
Booker Creek's slot canyon is a monument to St. Pete's outdated water management policies
Off the park behind shuttered Edward White Hospital, St. Petersburg's Booker Creek flows through a rather scary culvert. Vines drape from the steel walls of an imposing, artificial slot canyon. The entrance is overgrown, densely shaded, littered with discarded office furniture. A watergoat, designed to catch debris before flowing into the catchment lake, doubles over itself, crimped and useless.
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete to consider expanding ‘ban the box’ initiative
Over seven years after the City of St. Petersburg instituted a program that eliminated criminal history questions from job applications, city councilmembers will now discuss expanding the practice. During Thursday’s meeting, Council Chair Gina Driscoll requested a referral to the Budget, Finance and Taxation Committee to consider increasing St. Petersburg’s...
Bay News 9
Tampa Bay Business Journal: The Deuces in St. Petersburg is finally on the cusp of evolution
St. Petersburg’s 22nd Street South, nicknamed The Deuces, has spent decades trying to rediscover its identity. The 22nd Street corridor south of First Avenue South is a mix of vacant parcels interspersed with businesses like 3 Daughters Brewing, indoor hydroponic farm Brick Street Farms and the Morean Center for Clay, the largest pottery studio in the Southeastern U.S.
fox13news.com
Tampa City Council votes down limit on rent increase
TAMPA, Fla. - One week after voting in favor of an ordinance that would have given voters the ability to declare a housing emergency and set limits on the amount by which landlords could increase rent, Tampa City Councilors voted the ordinance down by a 4-2 vote. "I don't want...
IN THIS ARTICLE
stpetecatalyst.com
City refines agreement with The Dali for expansion
The newly revised agreement between The Dali Museum and the city will go before voters this November. The St. Petersburg City Council unanimously voted on Thursday to move forward with the amended agreement, which now includes additional language protecting Bill Edwards’ Big 3 Entertainment company, which operates The Mahaffey Theater, to the potential impacts of The Dali’s expansion.
stpetecatalyst.com
Pinellas expands tenant rights ahead of St. Pete protest
After delaying a vote in June due to issues with the language and application of the ordinance, Pinellas County Commissioners have approved a tenants bill of rights. The ordinance passed by a 5-2 vote following another lengthy debate and public forum, with Commissioners Dave Eggers and Kathleen Peters voting no. The bill requires landlords to provide more notice of rent increases and late fees and prohibits them from discriminating against tenants with housing vouchers.
St. Petersburg Public Safety Career Fair Saturday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Looking for a career with great pay and benefits? Make your way over to St. Petersburg Public Safety Career Fair on Saturday, August 6, 2022. If you’re looking to be a police officer, a paramedic, a dispatcher, or a maintenance crew
Hillsborough County Adds Protections For Residents Facing Evictions Or Rent Hikes
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Residential landlords in unincorporated Hillsborough County will be required to give at least 60 days’ notice for rent increases higher than 5 percent and meet minimum notice requirements for terminating leases, after the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners unanimously
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
stpetecatalyst.com
Picture progress: St. Pete’s commercial activity
Orange barriers and wire fencing wrap around lots throughout downtown where commercial activity is booming. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated projects taking shape today:. Art House. In June, Palm Beach-based Kolter Urban, a real estate development and investment firm, broke ground on Art House, the...
cltampa.com
Tampa Chick-fil-A owner fined $12K for violating child labor laws
A local Chick-fil-A is facing a steep penalty after authorities discovered middle school-aged employees were being overworked. On Aug. 2, a Tampa Chick-fil-A franchise, located at 2551 N Dale Mabry Hwy., was fined by the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) for violating child labor laws. Investigators found that between Labor...
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
ospreyobserver.com
Public Hearing Will Discuss Proposed FishHawk CDD Increase
Gas prices, furniture, clothing, health care, automobiles and groceries have all grown more expensive in 2022. The rising cost of goods and services is also affecting the Operations & Maintenance (O&M) budgets for many of Hillsborough County’s master-planned communities, including FishHawk Ranch. Its community development district is proposing a $200 per unit increase ($16 per month) in its annual O&M assessment, from $808 to $1,008 annually.
BayCare names new president and CEO
CLEARWATER, Fla. — One of the largest employers in West Central Florida just named its new president and CEO. Stephanie D. Conners has been selected to lead BayCare Health System, the largest not-for-profit health care provider in West Central Florida. Conners, 50, will succeed Tommy Inzina, who previously announced...
Bay News 9
Tampa could become safe harbor for abortions with the GRACE Act
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa’s City Council is expected to get a report Thursday on a new measure that may help shield women from investigations over abortions. It’s called the GRACE Act, and would be modeled after a similar measure in San Antonio, Texas. What You Need To...
The Weekly Challenger
What’s new for Pinellas County Schools
Check our Pinellas County Schools through their website, social media platforms, and through Let’s Talk, a customer service platform. Pinellas County Schools has announced various initiatives and programs in the works and on the horizon. Tutoring program helps young learners become strong readers. Pinellas County Schools is looking for...
Pinellas County Schools enhance safety measures
The Pinellas County Schools District is the first in Florida to install "Alert" safety technology.
Comments / 0