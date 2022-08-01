ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Houston Environmental News Update August 3, 2022

National Oyster Day, Summer of Action continues, Great American Outdoors Day, OHBAPalooza, Moth Night, Offshore Wind, Green Jobs, and more. Since there’s a day for everything, it’s only right that Friday, August 5 is National Oyster Day. Designed to celebrate oysters as a delicacy, the event encourages folks to go to their favorite seafood restaurants or the many oyster festivals around the country for a taste of the salty, and – some say, aphrodisiac – mollusks.
