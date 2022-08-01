Read on www.eunicetoday.com
Related
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish LEAP scores improve
St. Landry Parish eked out a gain in LEAP scores for 2022 released Wednesday by the Louisiana Department of Education. The parish Mastery rate in 2022 was 23%, up from 21% in 2021. That compares to 31% Mastery rate statewide, up from 29% in 2021. In Acadia Parish, the Mastery rate in 2022 was 34%, up from 33%. In Evangeline Parish, the Mastery rate was 23%, up from 22% in 2021. Of the 31 school…
Eunice News
Opelousas student receives medical school scholarship
The fourth annual Ochsner Health Medical School Scholarship for LSU Health Shreveport – School of Medicine has been awarded to recent Xavier University of Louisiana graduate Aaron Jackson. The scholarship award covers the cost of tuition for Jackson to attend LSU Health Shreveport – School of Medicine over the 4-year enrollment. “Ochsner Health is driven by our mission to ‘Serve, Heal, Lead,…
Eunice News
Eunice’s Cajun English speakers tapped for ‘kyoo’ research
There is a substantial variety of English dialects spoken in Louisiana, including Southern White American English, African American English, Cajun English, Creole African American English, and New Orleans English or “Yat.” Eunice native Lauren Vidrine, a 2019 LSU graduate, heard her family members speak both Cajun French and Cajun English. As a teenager, she noticed one particular word that would…
Eunice News
News notes
Food Farmacy Open House set Aug. 12 The Eunice Community Garden will have a Food Farmacy Open House from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12 at 2101 West Ash in Eunice. There will be refreshments. Second Harvest Makin’ Groceries Mobile Market will be on site from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Mass for Charlene Richard set Aug. 11 The Charlene Richard Foundation announces the date of the annual Mass…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. Traffic stops are not normally included. August 3 01:39 Suspicious person on a bike near the cemetery at Park and 12th. 06:18 Subject attempting to go into an empty apartment in the Acadian Village. 08:13 Caller advised of a trapped dog in a vehicle in the parking lot at Walmart. 08:22 Located the vehicle near City…
Eunice News
Aucoin era begins at Iota
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor IOTA – He is very familar with the Bulldogs as Ray Aucoin joined the Iota staff as the defensive corridinator in 2015. Aucoin was promoted to take over the Iota program in April and with 24 seniors, the Bulldogs have experience after a 8-4 overall finish in 2021. “This team knows how to do it but it’s up to them to see how far we can go and how good when can be,” Aucoin…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. August 2 David Haworth, 35, 900 block of West Ash, Eunice. Bicycles are required headlights, possession of Schedule II. Kordish Robin, 37, 1000 block of Kordish Lane, Ville Platte. Probation warrant. Jimmy Mosbroker, 27, 1600 block of Green Ave., Basile. Courtesy booking for Allen Parish. Hailey Nicole Lowery, 26, 600 block of E. Chesnut, Mamou…
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. August 4 Charles Austin Burns, II, 38, 900 block of Mouton Road, Sunset. Altered temporary vehicle tag, window tint violation, misuse of dealer tag, no insurance, driving under suspension, resisting an officer (2 counts), illegal possession of stolen things, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a…
Comments / 0