Read on stpetecatalyst.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Never stop for hitchhikers on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge in Tampa Bay, FLEvie M.Tampa, FL
$12,478 Child Labor Penalty For Chick-fil-A RestaurantBryan DijkhuizenTampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
Beach Beacon
Amalie to present Freestyle Explosion concert
TAMPA — Some of the biggest names in freestyle music will join forces with select ’90s throwback artists for one night of live music Friday, Aug. 12, 7:30 p.m., at Amalie Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Tickets for the Freestyle Explosion Throwback Jam Concert are on sale now...
cltampa.com
Review: Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren dig up obscure cuts during intimate St. Petersburg contest
St. Petersburg was treated to a little slice of Philly soul Wednesday night when it welcomed two native Pennsylvanian musical giants to the Mahaffey Theater stage. Touring together and boasting a boatload of hit singles to their individual credit, Todd Rundgren and Daryl Hall each brought their A game to a packed house at the ornate music hall and delivered solid performances that ranged from the obscure to the most well-known songs from their repertoires.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa’s outdoor concert series, Rock the Park, celebrates 12 years of performances
Rock the Park Tampa is a monthly staple at Curtis Hixon Park. Local bands perform for captivated crowds just along the bustling stretch of the Tampa Riverwalk that connects Tampa Heights and the Water Street neighborhood. Rock the Park of course predates so much for the boom in the city of Tampa.
cltampa.com
34 live music events and concerts happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
A.R. Rahman (Morsani Hall at David A. Straz Center for the Performing Arts, Tampa) Men At Work w/John Waite (Ruth Eckerd Hall, Clearwater) Rock the Park Tampa 12-year anniversary: Roxx Revolt & the Velvets w/Zeta the Babe/Rob Osenton Band (Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa) The Weeknd w/Kaytranada/Mike Dean (Raymond James...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa Bay Weekend: Beer, festivals and markets galore
There are plenty of events and festivals dedicated to beer for the adults, from the Bolts Brew Fest at Amalie Arena to Bay Cannon Beer Company celebrating its anniversary in West Tampa. Families can also venture through markets in St. Petersburg and Plant City as well.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa’s first cat cafe, Cats & Caffeine, opens this weekend
Tampa’s first ever cate cafe opens Saturday, August 6. Those who want to visit Cats & Caffeine can book their reservation on the cafe’s website. The cafe will feature sweet treats by We Vegan Eats, and coffee courtesy of Blind Tiger Coffee. The popular concept that has spread...
cltampa.com
St. Petersburg LBGTQ+ staple Punky’s Bar and Grill has closed
Hope you made it out to last Tuesday's drag queen bingo at Punky's Bar and Grill— because it was the last one ever. After seven years open in downtown St. Petersburg’s booming Grand Central District, Punky’s Bar and Grill at 3063 Central Ave. has suddenly closed. It's last day in operation was Wednesday, Aug. 3.
thatssotampa.com
Bolay to debut its first-ever drive-thru in Tampa this September
Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the dynamic build your own ‘Bol’ concept from South Florida, officially debuted in the Tampa Bay market with the opening of their Brandon location last May. Soon after they opened a location in St. Petersburg at 1330 4th Street North. The grand opening of the Tampa location at 402 S Dale Mabry Highway is set for September 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
995qyk.com
Unacceptable Behavior For A Restaurant
Todays Second Date Update was between Hailey and David. On their first date that they went all in on. The debate quickly became what unacceptable behavior for a restaurant looks like. They are both single parents and have known each other through a mutual friend for awhile now. Usually when you have a mutual friend and have been set up by that friend there is somewhat of a connection.
travelnowsmart.com
Finest Brunch in St Petersburg, FL– 20 Top Places!
St Petersburg is the excellent area for breakfast in Florida. There are numerous dining establishments that use tasty late-morning or early-afternoon meals in the city, which lies on the state’s Gulf Coast. St Petersburg is residence to a selection of global recipes, consisting of a traditional omelet as well...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour launches a second season in September.
August 3, 2022. St. Petersburg Black History Bike Tour is launching a second season in September with their four hour FREE immersive experience partnered with Chief’s Creole Cafe. The tour takes participants to the actual locations where history began for St. Petersburg’s African American community and progresses to our current time. Led by historian Josette Green, the history reveals an understanding of the systemic racism today. The tour is followed by lunch at Chief’s Creole Cafe and a talk by Mr. Elihu Brayboy and his experiences. Some call the overall experience “eye-opening” and others say “life-changing.”
995qyk.com
Fun Places To Take Your Dog In Tampa
A lot of us have dogs and are always looking for fun thing to do with our pets. We are lucky to live in the Tampa Bay area, because there are plenty of things to do and bring your four-legged friend along. Here are just a few of some of the dog friendly activities you can find in the Tampa Bay Area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — HCA Florida Northside Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s “Get With The Guidelines - Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll” quality achievement award for its commitment to improving outcomes for patients with heart failure.
ospreyobserver.com
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces New President-elect
The Florida Strawberry Festival announced today that Kyle Robinson has become its new president-elect, effective immediately. He has replaced Paul Davis, who is retiring in April of 2023. As president-elect, Robinson will work alongside Davis for the 2023 Festival season and directly oversee all of the festival’s day-to-day operations, budgets,...
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Greek Food in Tampa
Tampa is a beautiful bay city with many attractions, from professional football to amusement parks. There are also a wide variety of cuisines in this cosmopolitan city, but perhaps none as rooted in the culture as Greek. Tampa saw an increase in its Greek population toward the end of 1905...
restaurantclicks.com
The Ultimate Guide to Korean BBQ in Tampa
Tampa is a city full of international culture, so you can bet there are plenty of Korean restaurants to try. You can expect everything from a casual diner for a date to a family-friendly eatery, whatever your Korean fix may need. The best part is that the Tampa cuisine scene...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tbnewsandlifestyles.com
Pat Pianetto’s Pizzeria – Chicago’s Tavern-Style Pizza Made Its Way To Tampa Bay!
It’s cool to be square! Serving Chicago classic “Tavern-style” pizza since the 1950s and ranked top 10 pizzerias in America by CNBC news, Pat’s Pizza is now open right here in Tampa Bay!. Family-owned and operated by Nikko Pianetto and Gil Loera, this iconic and multiple...
cltampa.com
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes has resigned
Tampa City Attorney Gina Grimes is stepping down. Grimes, who oversees the entirety of the city legal department, made her intention known in an Aug. 1 memo to Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and City Council Chair Joe Citro. In the memo, Grimes cites the city charter’s requirement that department heads...
Pinellas Trail now extends 75 miles in a loop around county
Great news for walkers, runners and bicyclists in Pinellas County: You can now travel a whopping 75 miles on the Pinellas County Duke Energy Trail loop!
The Daily South
Where to Find Florida's Best Cuban Sandwiches
The Cuban influence on Florida cuisine can't be overstated; from croquetas to pastelitos to Cuban rice and beans, dishes from Florida's southernmost island neighbor appear on restaurant menus all throughout the state. Also popular in Florida are American-Cuban hybrid dishes developed by Cuban immigrants and inspired by the flavors of...
Comments / 0