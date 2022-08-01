‘Teacher Of The Year’ Passes Away Unexpected in Hudson Valley, NY

It's one of the few TikTok trends we had to jump on and give it a little Hudson Valley twist. If you've been on social media the last few weeks you might have seen a rating system being thrown around. For example, the rating statement would start with he or she and then continue "are a (number 1 through 10) BUT..." and you have to fill in the blank. Then another person will respond with either a higher or lower number than you gave them.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO