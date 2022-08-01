ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Watch: Eerie 'Cloud Palace' Filmed Hovering in Sky Over Chinese City

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lts5K_0h0mNlaF00

By Tim Binnall

A spooky piece of footage from China shows what appears to be a 'cloud palace' floating in the sky over a city. According to a local media report , the eerie scene was spotted last month by people living in the community of Haikou. Residents who happened to look up at the sky noticed that a dark cloud had taken on a rather puzzling form which seemed to resemble a palatial estate that sported pillars and a roof. Video of the astounding sight soon popped up on social media in the country and, as so often happens, quickly went viral shortly thereafter.

Some imaginative observers theorized that perhaps the 'cloud palace' could be a glimpse into another dimension or, failing that, a clandestine military experiment aimed at creating astonishing images in the sky. However, the most likely explanation for the anomaly is that it was merely a mirage akin to similar incidents wherein cloud castles and cities have been seen floating over locations in China. While it's uncertain exactly what might have caused this particular optical illusion, it could be a case of Fata Morgana, where temperature inversions create the precise conditions to partially reflect a nearby object in the clouds.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery body found in North Sea nicknamed ‘The Gentleman’ may have lived in Australia

The mystery of a man dubbed “The Gentleman”, pulled from the North Sea 28 years ago, could finally be solved.On 11 July 1994, a 6ft 5ins body was found by a border guard boat west of the small German archipelago of Heligoland.The body showed signs of injuries on the head and upper body and had been weighed down with cast iron cobbler’s feet, suggesting intentional harm.The man earned the nickname “The Gentleman” because of the “middle class” clothing he was found still dressed in – a striped pure wool tie produced by Marks & Spencer for the English- and French-language...
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Cloud#Chinese
AFP

UK boy dies after life support stopped at end of long legal battle

A London hospital on Saturday withdrew life support for 12-year-old British boy Archie Battersbee after his parents lost a long, emotive and divisive legal battle. After a highly charged battle between the hospital and his parents, 23-month-old Alfie Evans died in April 2018 when doctors in Liverpool, in northwestern England, withdrew life support.
HEALTH
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

 https://www.coasttocoastam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy