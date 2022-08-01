Six people have been arrested after a man died following an altercation at a holiday park in Sussex.The incident happened at Parkdean Resorts in Camber Sands, East Sussex, just before 11pm on Friday and involved “a group of people”, police said.Paramedics attended the scene but “despite the best efforts of paramedics” a 58-year-old man was declared dead shortly after midnight, according to Sussex Police. His next of kin have been informed.The victim is said to have got into a row following the end of the opening match of the Premier League season, between Crystal Palace and Arsenal, which was being...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 19 MINUTES AGO