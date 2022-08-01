ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Mayor Harrell expands ‘Seattle Restored’ program with plans to fill 45 vacant storefronts

By KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF
MyNorthwest
MyNorthwest
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mynorthwest.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Government
Local
Washington Business
Seattle, WA
Business
Local
Washington Government
Axios NW Arkansas

Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
EVERETT, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bruce Harrell
publicola.com

Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents

It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
KING COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Downtown Seattle#Seattle Restored#Oed
The Stranger

Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?

Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Rep. Kim Schrier to face off against Republican Matt Larkin in November; Dunn concedes primary race

On Thursday, five-term King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded the primary in the race for Washington’s 8th Congressional District, leaving incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who holds a sizable lead in early results for the August primary as of Thursday evening, to face off against former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin. Larkin is trailing Schrier in the polls, with former Army Ranger Jesse Jensen sitting in third.
SEATTLE, WA
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
MyNorthwest

How the Northwest contributed to the atomic bombs of WWII

It was early August 1945 when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While historians have debated for decades whether or not the bombs hastened the end of World War II and saved the lives of Americans by eliminating the need to invade Japan, there’s no question about the role that the Pacific Northwest played in this final dramatic and deadly act of that global conflict.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy