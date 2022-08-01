Mayor Harrell expands ‘Seattle Restored’ program with plans to fill 45 vacant storefronts

A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...

EVERETT, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO