Mayor Harrell expands ‘Seattle Restored’ program with plans to fill 45 vacant storefronts

Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
KOMO News
Planned site for new Tacoma homeless shelter angers, frustrates neighborhood residents
TACOMA, Wash. — Residents of a Tacoma neighborhood are frustrated and upset about current plans for a homeless shelter to be built on city-owned land and operated in partnership with the Tacoma Rescue Mission. Two people who live in the area, Sean Hein and his neighbor Scott Maziar, said...
I-5 construction persists through Seafair weekend with WSDOT halfway through revival project
This is about as busy of a summer weekend as you can get in Seattle, but construction will not be taking any time off. This is Seafair Weekend. Our first real one in three years. The Blue Angels are flying. The hydros are racing. The Mariners are in playoff contention...
Speed Limits Are Changing In Tacoma Neighborhoods
Officials say these changes will cut down on traffic-related injuries and deaths for pedestrians and cyclists.
Seattle kills $4-per-hour hazard pay for grocery workers, effective next month
Seattle’s city council voted 5-2 to end mandatory pandemic hazard pay for grocery store workers. The end to the extra $4 per hour workers are receiving takes effect 30 days after the legislation is approved by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. When the $4-per-hour hazard pay was imposed, the Northwest...
Walmart heir acquires late Microsoft billionaire's wartime museum
A nonprofit led by Walmart heir Steuart Walton confirmed today it has acquired a collection of antique machines curated by the late Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft.The Flying Heritage and Combat Armor Museum in Everett, Washington, contains more than 70 international artifacts, ranging from bombers to tanks, mostly from World War II. Why it matters: The middle of the 20th Century was an era of rapid technological advancement in aircraft, vehicles and weapons. Exhibits like these hope to remind us of the sacrifices by many and inspire us to innovate, even in the face of crisis. Details: Founded in 2004,...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
A guide to finding the closest ballot box for WA’s midterm primary
The voting period for Washington state’s primary election ends today at 8 p.m., so if you didn’t vote by mail and still need to place your vote, here’s a guide to help you find the closest and most convenient voting centers and ballot boxes. Ballots must be...
'This is unacceptable:' Shoreline family pushes for renters protections in extreme heat
SHORELINE, Wash. — Seattle and King County Public Health has said extreme heat will become more intense and last longer, which is prompting people to call for more resources to keep residents cool. Seattle has now seen historic heat waves two years in a row. An estimated 56% of...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Hydroplanes are back, Amazon finalizing purchase of iRobot
Rabbit owners are being warned about a fatal disease found in our state for the second time this year. The Department of Agriculture says rabbit hemorrhagic disease has been confirmed in two rabbits that lived in a Thurston County home. Oregon found cases in two counties last week. Vaccinations and...
publicola.com
Big Rent Increases Are Coming For Some Affordable Housing Residents
It’s no secret that rents are rising. Landlords are making up for lost time after pandemic-era rent freezes, and passing inflation-driven cost increases on to tenants. After a brief exodus from urban areas, many renters who left have now returned. Climbing interest rates are forcing potential homebuyers to wait, crowding the rental market.
The Stranger
Primary Election Night 2022: Signs of a Red Wave or Nah?
Happy midterm primary election night, Seattle and the Greater Seattle Area! (And an extra special hello to all of you who've been pushed out of the city due to disaster gentrification. See ya soon!) By 8:15 this very evening, we will FINALLY see some election results that should clear up...
Potato problems for Dick’s Drive-In with end of harvest ‘not producing fries up to standards’
SEATTLE — If you’re stopping by Dick’s Drive-In this week, your fries might taste a bit different than usual. The restaurant chain says they’re at the end of their season on Washington potatoes, which are now producing fries that they say are not up to their normal standards.
Rep. Kim Schrier to face off against Republican Matt Larkin in November; Dunn concedes primary race
On Thursday, five-term King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn conceded the primary in the race for Washington’s 8th Congressional District, leaving incumbent U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier, who holds a sizable lead in early results for the August primary as of Thursday evening, to face off against former state attorney general candidate Matt Larkin. Larkin is trailing Schrier in the polls, with former Army Ranger Jesse Jensen sitting in third.
nypressnews.com
Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it
A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT stops illegal tree cutting; Only one of three large cedars still stand
On Saturday morning, a homeowner at 39th SW and SW Webster attempting to remove large trees on their own was forced to stop work by an Arboriculturalist from the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT). Only one of the original three large Sawara cedars on the property survived, though it was...
AOL Corp
Early results are in for key WA state Senate race between Young, Randall, Crissman
Early results Tuesday night showed Emily Randall leading in Washington’s 26th Legislative District race for state Senate. Incumbent Emily Randall had 16,541 votes (53 percent), according to the Secretary of State’s office website. Jesse L. Young had 13,215 (43 percent). David Crissman was trailing with 1,247 votes (4 percent).
Harrell appoints next director of Seattle Department of Transportation
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell will appoint Greg Spotts as the Seattle Department of Transportation‘s (SDOT) newest director, pending confirmation by the Seattle City Council. Spotts currently serves as the Executive Officer and Chief Sustainability Officer at the Los Angeles Bureau of Street Services. “I am honored and excited to...
How the Northwest contributed to the atomic bombs of WWII
It was early August 1945 when the United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While historians have debated for decades whether or not the bombs hastened the end of World War II and saved the lives of Americans by eliminating the need to invade Japan, there’s no question about the role that the Pacific Northwest played in this final dramatic and deadly act of that global conflict.
MyNorthwest
