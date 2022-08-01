5G home internet comparison: How T-Mobile and Verizon stack up with price, speed, incentives

Read on 9to5mac.com
Related
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 lineup rumored to start at $799 without ‘mini’ model
The iPhone 14 will likely be announced next month. While analysts and leakers have been reporting about this upcoming phone throughout this year, as we get closer to its release date, the more we have been hearing about it. The latest rumors talk about the price point for the iPhone 14 series.
9to5Mac
Popular streaming app OBS now optimized for Apple Silicon in new beta
OBS is one of the most popular apps for livestreaming. Although the app has been available for macOS users for quite a while, the current version of OBS is only fully compatible with Intel Macs. Luckily, this is about to change. The platform this week released the first beta of OBS Studio 28, which not only adds new features but also runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work: Apple’s willingness to integrate with IdP providers shows it’s focused on enterprise expansion
Apple @ Work is brought to you by Kolide, endpoint security for teams that Slack. Kolide notifies your team via Slack when their devices are insecure and gives them step-by-step instructions on how to solve the problem. Meet your compliance goals using the most powerful, untapped resource in IT: end-users. Try Kolide for free today.
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Air sees first discount in Thursday’s best deals, Anker MagSafe gear, more
All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by the first price cut on Apple’s just-released M2 MacBook Air at $1,135. You’ll also be able to save on Twelve South’s leather BookBook 12.9-inch iPad Pro Cover at $57 and Anker MagSafe Power Banks from $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
IN THIS ARTICLE
9to5Mac
Here’s how deliveries and order tracking will work in the iOS 16 Wallet app
Package delivery and order tracking is one of the new features coming to the Wallet app in iOS 16. This is technically in the betas now, but no merchant partners have released support yet, so it’s essentially unusable. Hopefully, we’ll see something alongside iOS 16’s release in the fall; presumably, the Apple Store app will support it so you can track your new iPhone on your old iPhone.
9to5Mac
DuckDuckGo increases protection from Microsoft trackers after community backlash
In May, the privacy-first browser DuckDuckGo suffered backlash from the community after a publication posted that while the browser blocked Google and Facebook trackers, it allowed Microsoft trackers to continue running. At the time, the company’s CEO made a statement about what was happening – by saying it wasn’t allowing...
9to5Mac
Send Later with Mail: How the new scheduling feature works in iOS 16
The Mail app gets some valuable enhancements with iOS 16. One of the headlining features is the ability to schedule emails to be sent at a specific time. Follow along for a hands-on look at how it works to Send Later with Mail on iPhone. Apple’s Mail app has gotten...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Happy Hour 393: iPhone 14 always-on details, more App Store ads, iPadOS 16 delayed
Benjamin and Zac catch up on Apple’s quarterly earnings results from last week, and bemoan the ongoing expansion of Apple’s ad business. iPadOS 16 will also reportedly be delayed until October for the first time. There are also iOS 16 always-on display leaks and Apple Studio Display woes to discuss.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
We’re downloading fewer mobile games as lockdowns end and inflation bites
US consumers are downloading fewer mobile games this year than last, thanks to a combination of factors, including the end of COVID restrictions, and rapidly-rising inflation. Of 14 mobile games genres tracked by app analytics company Sensor Tower, only one saw increased downloads in the first half of 2022, and there were steep declines in most others …
9to5Mac
Amazon acquiring Roomba makers for $1.7 billion in latest smart home push
Amazon is making another acquisition to shake up the smart home industry and further expand its presence inside your home. The company announced on Friday that it is dropping $1.7 billion to acquire iRobot, the makers of the Roomba robot vacuums. Amazon and iRobot announced the deal on Friday in...
Apple Card bank Goldman Sachs facing regulatory probe into credit card practices
Apple’s partner bank for the Apple Card, Goldman Sachs, has disclosed that it is facing an investigation by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. The investigation is focused on Goldman’s credit card account management practices in the United States, of which Apple Card is a major component. As reported...
Should you buy a new phone now or wait for the iPhone 14?
It’s quickly becoming the time of year when Apple announces its new flagship iPhone lineup. This year, Apple is expected to announce and release its all-new iPhone 14 lineup in September. With this launch just over a month away, should you buy an iPhone now or wait until the iPhone 14 is announced next month?
9to5Mac
AAPL investors need to see inside the company’s “$70 billion black box,” say analysts
AAPL investors need to see inside the company’s “$70 billion black box,” say analysts – a reference to Apple lumping together all its Services revenue into one figure, despite the fact that it effectively covers ten different businesses with the company. The issue is vital to...
9to5Mac
Apple delaying iPadOS 16 release to October; iOS 16 still expected in September
Apple is planning to delay the release of iPadOS 16 by a month, according to a new report from Bloomberg. While iOS 16 is still expected to be released during its usual launch window in September, Apple needs more time to perfect the iPadOS 16 experience as it relates to Stage Manager.
Researcher reports fraudulent Chinese apps on the Mac App Store
Despite Apple’s claims that the App Store is a “safe place you can trust,” it seems that some developers still find ways to bypass the company’s review process to distribute fraudulent apps to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. This time, a researcher identified as “Privacy1St” (Alex Kleber) has shared a report about multiple Chinese apps that have fooled the App Store review team.
Comments / 0