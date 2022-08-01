5G home internet comparison: How T-Mobile and Verizon stack up with price, speed, incentives

OBS is one of the most popular apps for livestreaming. Although the app has been available for macOS users for quite a while, the current version of OBS is only fully compatible with Intel Macs. Luckily, this is about to change. The platform this week released the first beta of OBS Studio 28, which not only adds new features but also runs natively on Apple Silicon Macs.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO