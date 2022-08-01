Colorado Springs Police arrest 4 juveniles, 3 adults involved in multiple crimes

Colorado Springs Police say four juveniles and three adults are facing multiple charges following a months-long investigation into a series of crimes involving a local gang.

The four juveniles who were arrested are facing more than two dozen charges combined, including attempted first-degree murder and assaulting a police officer. All of the incidents happened between December 2021 to July 2022, according to police.

In one incident, the suspects are accused of arranging and participating in a fight near Panorama Middle School in January with the intended plan of threatening several students with multiple firearms. Colorado Springs Police say the group was also involved in an attempted carjacking, pointing a firearm at an officer while they fled and recorded a traffic stop, firing shots into a neighbor's home, and shooting an intended robbery victim who was trying to flee.

Of the adult suspects, Colorado Springs Police say 35-year-old Evan Hill offered to give drugs and guns in exchange for sex to undercover detectives posing as minors.

Police have not detailed how the adults in the case knew or were introduced to the underage suspects in these investigations. According to CSPD, the investigation began when one of the young suspects contacted detectives on social media while they were working undercover. That initial contact allegedly dealt with the suspect looking for someone to assist in the burglary of a gun store.

The names of the underage suspects will not be released by authorities.

Evan Hill is facing the following charges:



Soliciting for Child Prostitution

Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile

Unlawful Purchase of a Firearm

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Possession of a Defaced Firearm

Heather Marquez is facing the following charges:



Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Accessory to Vehicular Eluding

Harboring a Minor.

April Beese is facing the following charges:



Providing a Handgun to a Juvenile

Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

Possession of Weapons by Previous Offenders

