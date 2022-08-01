ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering a Towering Legend

Greg Asimakoupoulos
 4 days ago
He would not "shut up and dribble." Bill Russell was the most dominant basketball player of his era, leading the Boston Celtics to 11 NBA championships. But his experience as a Black athlete in the 1950s and '60s was defined by Jim Crow segregation and vicious racial animosity, which he refused to swallow silently. In Boston, his own team's fans shouted "Go back to Africa" and called him a "baboon" and the N-word. When he and his family moved to a Boston suburb, bigots broke into his home, painted racial slurs on the walls, and defecated in his bed. On the road, he was denied service in hotels and restaurants. A man who radiated fierce dignity, Russell said he used this hatred "as energy to fuel me, to work myself into a rage, a rage I used to win." He also used it to fuel civil rights activism virtually unknown in athletes at the time. He called out the NBA for a tacit racial quota on teams. In 1961, he led a boycott of a game in Lexington, Kentucky, to protest a restaurant's refusal to serve several Black players.
