LOOK: Beautiful Modern Casper Home Is a Dream Come True

ICYMI! Kendall Jenner Hits Up Wyoming Rodeo & Gets Cowboy Tattoo
Famous people keep flocking to Wyoming. In July, Jackson saw royalty visit when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed for an Independence Day Parade, Kanye had a Cody Ranch, and of course, Jeffree Starr is keeping yaks near Casper. But, today, we're talking about a member of the famous Kardashian clan.
Casper Community Urged to Return Life Jackets to Loaner Stations
Summer is in full swing and with that comes lots and lots of river floats. Everyone loves a good river float. You gather friends, you bring some drinks, and you go where the water takes you. The more responsible among us even wear lifejackets. The only problem is, there are...
Start Growing That Lip Grass! National Beard & Mustache Championship Coming to Casper
If you're walking around Casper, Wyoming this November and you see a bunch of wild-looking facial hair on men, DO NOT FREAK OUT!. The 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships will be held this year in Wyoming on November 12, at the Wyoming Ford Wyoming Center. BUT WAIT- IT GETS...
12 Things To Bring To Beartrap Summer Music Festival
Beartrap Summer Festival is coming up, and I am so excited!. My entire family will be heading up to enjoy the fresh air, sunshine, and fabulous live music. A bit of planning goes into taking five kids up on Casper Mountain for a two-day music festival, and I thought I would share with you a few of my must-have items.
Vehicle Fire turned Wildland Fire
The wildland fire is contained. Multiple NCFD fire units responded to the scene. Units from the following agencies assisted with all incidents: Public Safety Communications of Casper, Evansville Fire-EMS, Bar Nunn Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management - High Plains Fire District (dispatch and fire units), a severity engine from the Wisconsin US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release.
Natrona County Library Puppet Show
The Natrona County Public Library hosted Dragons are Too Seldom Puppets for a puppet show by Markie Sholz. There were lots of giggles as Sholz puppeteered her animated cast of puppets for a show called "The Great Water Crystal." Sholz is from Spearfish, South Dakota. She has been touring for...
Wanted Fugitive Antonio Harrington Arrested in Colorado
Antonio Harrington, a 20-year-old fugitive from Wyoming, has been arrested in Weld County, Colorado. That's according to a press release from the Casper Police Department, who noted that their department was notified of Harrington's arrest on Friday. Harrington was wanted for Felony Aggravated Assault and Felony Aggravated Burglary. "Harrington has...
Crook County Blaze Now at 6,500 Acres; Natrona Fire District Responds
A fire that was reported on Sunday south of Sundance in Crook County has grown to 6,500 acres, according to the interagency InciWeb said Tuesday afternoon. The affected area rose from 750 acres a day ago. Structures and infrastructure are threatened and is 0% contained, according to the news release.
Gas Prices Approaching $4 Nationally and in Wyoming
Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 19.4 cents in the last week, averaging $4.35 a gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy surveys. Prices in Wyoming are 50.9 cents lower than a month ago and 84 cents higher than a year ago, with the cheapest station in Wyoming being priced at $3.50 a gallon Sunday while the most expensive was $5.79 a gallon.
Casper Council Approves $64.5 Million for 1 Cent Allocation
At the Casper city council meeting on Tuesday, the council unanimously passed their priorities should the upcoming one-cent tax be approved. The priorities allocate the most money to streets, $21.8 million, followed by water and sewer at $10.4 million, police at $5.5 million, and Fire/EMS at $3.8 million. A survey...
Casper, Police Appeal Officer Shooting to Wyoming Supreme Court
The City of Casper and two police officers have asked the Wyoming Supreme Court to reject a Natrona County judge’s decision to not dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit about the February 2018 police shooting of a man in east Casper. The case is significant because petitioners say the Supreme...
Hageman and Bouchard Both Agree Election Stolen At Politics in the Park
On Wednesday, the Natrona County Republican Women hosted another candidate forum for those running in the Republican primary for the Wyoming House. While Wyoming's current representative, Liz Cheney didn't show up, along with several other smaller candidates, Harriet Hageman, who has been endorsed by Trump and is currently leading in the polls, and state Senator Anthony Bouchard, did appear.
BREAKING: Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Perform Search and Rescue for Missing Juvenile
The Natrona County Sheriff's Office and other emergency personnel have located a juvenile on Casper Mountain that has been missing since early afternoon on Friday. That's according to Kiera Grogan, the Public Information Officer with the NCSO. "We responded to the Rim Campground area of Muddy Mountain around 1:45 p.m....
Natrona County Arrest Log (8/1/22 – 8/3/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney On The Death Of Al-Qaeda Leader Al-Zawahiri
According to a press release, Liz Cheney issued the following statement after President Joe Biden announced that the United States conducted an operation that killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri:. "Ayman Al-Zawahiri’s reign of terror has come to an end because of the dogged efforts of America's counterterrorism professionals. For decades,...
