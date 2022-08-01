Read on www.yardbarker.com
Tennessee football schedule for 2022 season
How do things look for Tennessee in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Tennessee football schedule for the Volunteers' 2022 season. 2022 Tennessee Vols Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 1 vs. Ball State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Pittsburgh Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Akron ...
Week one of Tennessee fall football camp is in the books
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Step forward. That’s the theme around Tennessee’s football program in year two under Head Coach Josh Heupel. One of the Vols’ most important defensive players Tyler Barron is back for his junior campaign after a brief appearance in the transfer portal earlier this year.
This Is Tennessee's Best College Town
Far & Wide compiled a list of the best college towns in America, including this spot in Tennessee.
Tennessee breaks record for new football season tickets sold
The Tennessee athletic department set goals for the sale of football season tickets and Tennessee fans surpassed those goals in a big way. The Vols reported that, as of Wednesday, the school sold 16,781 new season tickets for the 2022 season, helping them reach 168 percent of the initial goal of 10,000 new season tickets.
Tennessee Adds Former Clemson Running Back Through Transfer Portal
Tennessee has officially added another name to the roster on the morning of the third day of fall camp. On Wednesday morning, running back Lyn-J Dixon announced on Instagram that he would be transferring to the University of Tennessee. “Committed,” Dixon said in his post with a heart emoji. “#SEC...
Impact Report: Vols Add Much Needed Presence in Veteran RB Dixon
Tennessee made a late addition through the transfer portal earlier today as the Vols were able to add veteran running back Lynwood "Lyn-J" Dixon. Dixon, a former running back at Clemson, transferred to West Virginia this spring before re-entering the transfer portal shortly after. We take a look at ...
How Camden Sewell’s decision proves something about Vols HC Tony Vitello
The Tennessee Vols baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello got some important news on Tuesday, August 2nd. They got back a key piece of their bullpen from last season. RHP Camden Sewell announced that he will be returning to Knoxville for his fifth collegiate season. Sewell is a vital piece to the pitching staff after the Vols lost Ben Joyce, Blade Tidwell, Will Mabrey, and Mark McLaughlin to the MLB Draft.
Freshman LB Herring 'Exciting' Vols Coaching Staff
Elijah Herring got off to a solid start in spring practice as the Vols were shorthanded at the inside linebacker position. While the situation was ideal for the team at the time, it still allowed Herring to earn valuable reps, and since then, he has continued to make strides that are "exciting" the ...
Knoxville, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Knoxville. The Clinton High School football team will have a game with Christian Academy of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00. The Karns High School football team will have a game with Webb School of Knoxville on August 05, 2022, 15:00:00.
Farragut boys' basketball head coach Jon Higgins takes job at Science Hill
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — Science Hill is hiring Farragut's Jon Higgins to be the school's new boys' head basketball coach, Farragut athletic director Donald Dodgen confirmed on Wednesday. "We hate to see him go, but it's an opportunity he just can't turn down," Dodgen said. Higgins led the Farragut...
Park rangers find missing University of Tennessee student dead in GSMNP
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Park rangers found a missing University of Tennessee student dead in a remote area of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after he was reported missing earlier this week. Bryce Evans, 23, was reported missing to the Knoxville Police Department on Monday, Aug. 1. A spokesperson...
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
You Can Add a Stop to Buc-ees Onto Your Smoky Mountain Vacation Tennessee Is Getting Its Second Buc-ees Location
People go bananas over Buc-ees, and now you can add a stop at Buc-ees onto your Smoky Mountain vacation as they're opening a second Tennessee location!. It seems like everyone online raves about Buc-ees. In fact, the Buc-ees chain is so popular that when my family took a vacation to Fort Morgan, Alabama back in June, my brother tried to plan the exits we took to hit a Buc-ees on the way down. It's that kind of popular! So what makes Buc-ees so popular? According to a quote from Buc-ees general manager, Martin Loya to Austonia simply "we are the Disney of convenience stores."
1 Woman Died In A Fatal Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
On Wednesday morning, Knoxville Police officers rushed to Pellissippi Parkway near Interstate 40 after a fatal crash occurred. According to the officials, a woman was taken out of her [..]
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
Target purchases land in Sevierville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Is Sevier County getting its first Target? The popular department store chain paid for property in Sevierville, according to Sevier Economic Development Director Allen Newton. The store paid five million dollars for about 12 acres of property on Winfield Dunn Parkway, according to an article from...
Gatlinburg Senator talks stiffer punishments for approaching bears
Dollywood is looking for more employees to help with the Harvest Festival and the Smoky Mountain Christmas. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. Updated: 5 hours ago. Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta. East TN football team sends...
What you need to know before you kayak, paddleboard in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — From lakes to rivers to quarries, East Tennessee has no shortage of opportunities to hit the water. With the rise in popularity of kayaks and stand-up paddleboards (SUPs), these outdoor adventures are more accessible than ever. Whether you're an experienced paddler or thinking of trying it...
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
