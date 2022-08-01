‘I remain humbled’: Justin Outling concedes in Greensboro mayoral race

Read on triad-city-beat.com
It’s official: Mayor Nancy Vaughan, council members certified as winners in Greensboro election
GREENSBORO, N.C. – If you live in the city of Greensboro, your leadership is set until 2025. The Guilford County Board of Elections on Friday morning certified results from the election on July 26, and Mayor Nancy Vaughan and seven of eight incumbents on the City Council will be back for another four years. Vaughan […]
triad-city-beat.com
Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights
Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
triad-city-beat.com
GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding
The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
WXII 12
Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
When does school start in the Triad?
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — August is here and that means school is back in session. Alamance-Burlington Early College and Guilford County Early College and Middle Colleges have already returned back to school Thursday.
What we know about the death of North Carolina's former NAACP president
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — New details are emerging in the death of North Carolina's former National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president. Reverend Anthony Spearman died in July. About a week before his death, Spearman reported a robbery at his home in Greensboro. The Guilford County...
Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
When is the first day of school in the Triad?
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
triad-city-beat.com
BREAKING: Triad’s vegan restaurants Dom’s and Radici set to close on Aug. 14
In separate Instagram stories on Thursday and Friday, Dom’s in Winston-Salem and Radici in Greensboro announced that both restaurants would close, with their last day of service on Aug. 14. While the posts were spare in their context, they stated similar sentiments. For the one posted on the Dom’s...
'What I was born to do' | Winston-Salem police chief reflects on upcoming retirement
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem's police chief is reflecting on her career as she plans to retire from the department in December after nearly 30 years on the force. "This is home for me," said Chief Catrina Thompson. "This is where I’m comfortable. This is a city that I love and so it's bittersweet."
WXII 12
NC A&T University receives $23 million in funding for workforce training program
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce were in Greensboro Wednesday to present a grant funded by President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan to North Carolina A&T State University. Connecting people to jobs is the goal of the $500 million Good Jobs Challenge...
Man killed in shooting on Pinewood Acres Drive in Guilford County identified
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is now releasing the name of the man killed in a shooting Thursday night. At 9:44 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of Pinewood Acres Drive in Greensboro. When they got on the scene, they found Timothy Adam […]
WXII 12
Suspect killed, Greensboro officer injured in Clemmons after attempting to serve murder warrant
CLEMMONS, N.C. — A man is dead and a Greensboro police officer is injured after a shooting in Clemmons. Friday morning, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, the State Bureau of Investigation, and the Greensboro Police Department were working to locate a homicide suspect. The suspect was located at the...
WXII 12
Rockingham deputies search for wanted man in connection with a shooting
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies ask for the public's help in locating a wanted man. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office is searching for a wanted person. Dequreion Dayshaun Hariston, 18, has an outstanding arrest warrant in...
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson returns to national stage at CPAC in Texas
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and highest-elected Republican, is taking to the national political stage again this weekend. Robinson is shown on the same billboard as former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity and Sen. Ted Cruz in promotion of CPAC 22 Texas, which opened […]
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title
On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
“It’s going to have a ripple effect”; Youth housing program predicted to help twice as many young adults with expansion
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — In a time when more young adults need help, the Youth Focused backed housing initiative known as HEARTH has expanded the number of people it can help at a single time. HEARTH stands for Hope Empowerment And Resiliency Through Housing, and has helped dozens of young adults find their […]
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
