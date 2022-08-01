ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘I remain humbled’: Justin Outling concedes in Greensboro mayoral race

By Sayaka Matsuoka
triad-city-beat.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on triad-city-beat.com

Comments / 7

Related
triad-city-beat.com

Winston-Salem DSA demands district attorney and DA candidate pledge to protect abortion rights

Featured photo: On Thursday morning, members of the Winston-Salem Democratic Socialists of America held a press conference demanding that Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill and Democratic candidate Denise Hartsfield pledge to not prosecute abortion patients or providers in the future. (screenshot) On Thursday morning, about a dozen people...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GPD changes name of ‘Run From the Cops’ race after community outrage, cites misunderstanding

The name of a recurring race for charity hosted by the GPD was changed on Thursday after outrage quickly spread online. Initially the race, which is posted online, was titled “Run From the Cops” and set to take place on October 16. According to the website, the race is meant to help the police department raise money for the Special Olympics and is set to take place at Bur-Mil Park in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro: Vandal identified and wanted for graffitiing local businesses

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have identified one of two wanted vandals that graffitied local Greensboro businesses. Greensboro police have identified one of two suspects accused of vandalizing eight downtown businesses with graffiti. Police are searching for Jesse Boutchyard from Durham. Boutchyard is facing eight warrants for willful and wanton...
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Election Day#Politics
FOX8 News

Blind Tiger owner, manager charged with hiring unlicensed security after fatal shooting, NC ABC Commission suspends permits, NC ALE officials say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people associated with the Blind Tiger were charged on Friday, and the North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission suspended the ABC permits for the venue, according to a North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement news release. The owner, Bradford McCauley, 47, of Winston-Salem, was charged with failing to superintend and hiring […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

When is the first day of school in the Triad?

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — As we enter the month of August, it’s time for the question that parents eagerly await and that children dread, when is the first day of school? Lucky for you, or unlucky depending on your age, FOX8 has the answers to all of your questions. Alamance-Burlington School System Monday, Aug. […]
HIGH POINT, NC
FOX8 News

I-40 East crash closes lane in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 40 East was closed following a crash on Thursday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred at Mile Marker 192, near Exit 192 for Peters Creek Parkway. The closure began at 11:27 a.m. and lasted until 12:37 p.m. Maps show congestion […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson returns to national stage at CPAC in Texas

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Greensboro native Mark Robinson, North Carolina’s lieutenant governor and highest-elected Republican, is taking to the national political stage again this weekend. Robinson is shown on the same billboard as former President Donald Trump and Fox News host Sean Hannity and Sen. Ted Cruz in promotion of CPAC 22 Texas, which opened […]
GREENSBORO, NC
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title

On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy