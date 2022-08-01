🏀 Jayhawks to Face N.C. State in the 2022 Battle4Atlantis Opening Round

kuathletics.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
backingthepack.com
NC State will open Battle 4 Atlantis against Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks, who were last seen doing us all a big favor, will be NC State’s first opponent in the Bahamas. The game will tip at noon on Nov. 23—plenty of time to hit the beach afterward!. NC State obviously will not be the favorite in that...
Marcus Calvin announces commitment to Kansas
KU football added another defensive lineman to its 2023 class on Monday night, landing a verbal pledge from Marcus Calvin. The three-star defensive tackle is the third defensive lineman to commit to KU this cycle and Calvin picked the Jayhawks over a Power 5 offer from Vanderbilt and several other FBS offers. Calvin took his official visit to KU back in June.
kuathletics.com
⚽️ Kansas Ranked No. 32 Best Program by SoccerWire
LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas soccer program was recently ranked the No. 32 best NCAA women’s soccer program by SoccerWire. KU was the fourth-highest ranked Big 12 program behind West Virginia (No. 14), TCU (No. 30) and Texas (No. 31). The rankings are based on a combination of final United Soccer Coaches Polls and Rating Percentage Index (RPI) from each season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
Topeka sports facility is set to open this week
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local sports facility is getting ready for its grand opening. Powerhouse Athletics opens its doors to Topeka this Sunday. They offer field time for athletes and teams in the community. The facility includes batting cages and turf fields for all sports. “Having a locally owned sports facility here I think will […]
Torchy’s Tacos closes Lawrence store
After two years in Lawrence, Kansas, Torchy's Tacos will be closing their store on 31st Street and Iowa Street.
Pair of Kansas reps involved in legal issues fail to advance in primary
A pair of Kansas representatives from around the Kansas City area who have navigated legal issues failed to advance in their party primaries Tuesday night.
IN THIS ARTICLE
scenicstates.com
6 Waterfalls Near Kansas City Worth Checking Out
When you think “Kansas City”, do you think “waterfalls”? If not, you’re about to be amazed. On a hot summer day, all I want is to get out of the city and spend some time in the shade, possibly surrounded by nature. And if you’re staying in Kansas City, there are plenty of good options for a refreshing day out of town.
lawrencekstimes.com
Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote
Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Kade Riedel
Teenager Kade Riedel was last seen on June 10, 2022, in Tonganoxie – a small town west of Kansas City. Missing from: Tonganoxie, Kan. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Tonganoxie Police Department at (913) 682-5724, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017.
Kansas teen attacked while knocking on doors for ‘Value Them Both’ amendment
A Leawood, Kansas woman was arrested and charged for allegedly attacking a female teenager who was knocking on doors in support of the "Value Them Both" amendment ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Plowboys Barbeque closes its doors after nearly a decade
The founders of Plowboys Barbecue are headed for retirement and closing the doors of their restaurants in the Kansas City area.
Prairie Village ends e-scooter rental program
Prairie Village City Council voted to discontinue its scooter rental program with Bird.
4 rescued in Kansas River after canoes flip during dam crossing
JEFFERSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A group of Kansas Game Wardens rescued four individuals after their canoes overturned on July 30. According to Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens, they received a call for help from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office regarding a report of four overturned canoes in the Kansas River. A group of wardens […]
WIBW
KS Army National Guardsmen prepare for Middle East deployment
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Soldiers with the Kansas Army National Guard are preparing to say goodbye to their families. A deployment ceremony was held Friday at Washburn Rural High School. 350 soldiers filed into the school’s gym, of those, 243 are being deployed for the first time. In his...
1 man shot to death Sunday afternoon at Overland Park gas station/car wash
One man was shot and killed after an altercation at an Overland Park BP gas station at College Boulevard and Antioch Road.
Police arrest Kan. double murder suspect after high-speed chase
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double murder and have a suspect in custody after a high-speed chase that included shots fired at police. Just after 1a.m. Sunday, police received 911 calls about shots fired in the 1100 block of Tennessee in Lawrence, according to Police spokesperson Laura McCabe.
wibwnewsnow.com
Lawrence Man Arrested In Double Homicide Case
A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase. The two shootings were reported just a few blocks apart. The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m., and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old...
republic-online.com
Metcalf 2.0 groundbreaking kicks off $5 million project
LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a recent rainy morning. Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people on Wednesday, July 27, the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project is scheduled to begin construction this month.
Comments / 0