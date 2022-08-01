ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says

By MICHELLE HUNTER
NOLA.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgno.com

Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office#Lurline Drive#University Medical Center
NOLA.com

23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside

Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
HARVEY, LA
WWL-AMFM

Daylight shooting in New Orleans East

Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes to trial,” Joel Pearce said as he drove back to Shreveport […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Post Register

New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again

NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody

A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence

GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
GRETNA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy