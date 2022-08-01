Fight between family members leads to fatal shooting in Jefferson; Suspect arrested, JPSO says

Read on www.nola.com
Suspect found guilty of 2017 murder in St. Roch neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On August 5, District Attorney Jason Williams announced that the man responsible for the death of Tommie Wimberley was found guilty. The DA said, “Late last night, after a four-day trial, my colleagues and I secured a unanimous jury verdict of guilty as charged on Second Degree Murder, Attempted Second Degree Murder, and Obstruction of Justice.”
Kenner man accused of beating mother to death indicted with second-degree murder
Three months after authorities say he used a hammer to beat his mother to death in her kitchen, a Jefferson Parish grand jury on Thursday handed up an indictment charging Joshua Chambers with second-degree murder in her death. Chambers, 28, was arrested April 25 as he stood in the doorway...
Jury finds man guilty of ambush shooting that killed one man, injured two others
Joseph Zanetti stood beside a wood table and dropped a golden bullet casing into a cardboard box, where it clanged against 11 other shells. “Ladies and gentlemen,” the prosecutor told the jury seated in an Orleans Parish Criminal District Court courtroom, “Damond Scott is guilty.”. “He’s guilty...
37-year-old shot and killed on Elysian Fields Avenue Friday afternoon: NOPD
On August 5, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a deadly shooting in the South 7th Ward.
23-year-old identified as man found fatally shot on Harvey roadside
Authorities have released the name of the homicide victim whose body was found lying next to a roadway in Harvey Wednesday morning. The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Xevion Davis, 23, of Conroe, Texas. An autopsy determined Davis died of a gunshot wound to the head. Though...
NOPD investigates 3 homicides within 24 hours
Three people were killed in New Orleans over the past 24 hours says the New Orleans Police Department. The latest homicide happened late Friday morning in the 1300 block of Elysian
St. Bernard detectives search for man accused of armed robbery in Chalmette
Detectives in St. Bernard have released still images from surveillance footage, asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of robbing a Chalmette at gunpoint on Thursday.
New Orleans man sentenced to 55 years for carjacking, armed robbery, weapon charge
COVINGTON---District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Monday, August 1, 2022, Arsenio Aaron Wells, 32, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty as charged prior to his trial for crimes he committed in Slidell in December of 2021 and was adjudicated as a habitual offender. On Tuesday August 2, 2022, Wells...
A robbery suspect’s dropped wallet leads to a warrant for his arrest
Police in New Orleans were able to quickly arrest a robbery suspect after he dropped his wallet while robbing a woman in the Tulane-Gravier area. Police say the victim was walking work when she was approached from behind by
Barely an hour after 2 men were shot, NOPD responds to homicide in 9th Ward
A man is dead after New Orleans Police say he was shot multiple times in the Lower 9th Ward on Thursday.
Double shooting leaves 9th Ward victims with several gunshot wounds, NOPD says
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in New Orleans' 9th Ward left both with several gunshot wounds on Thursday.
Daylight shooting in New Orleans East
Cops report a shooting that injured one victim Friday afternoon. “The NOPD is investigating an Aggravated Battery by Shooting at the intersection of Hayne Boulevard and Bullard Avenue,” Public Information Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
2nd Harvey homicide reported two blocks from scene of Pailet Avenue killing: JPSO
Fifteen hours after a 20-year-old man was found gunned down in his Harvey backyard, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office opened a second homicide investigation into the fatal shooting of a man whose body was discovered about two blocks away. Authorities don't yet know whether the two homicides are related. "We...
At least four men injured in four separate stabbings at New Orleans jail
Four incarcerated men were stabbed in four separate incidents over the last week inside the New Orleans jail, a new spate of violence that comes less than two months after two men died in the lockup. The Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office acknowledged the violence for the first time on Thursday...
Deputies search for man accused of double shooting after disturbance in Houma
Violent Crimes Detectives are looking for 21-year-old Peyton Dee Chauvin of Houma, who is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
Lawyer confident Mystikal will be cleared on rape charge
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The attorney who represented Mystikal on rape and kidnapping charges that were dropped in late 2020 said Thursday that he is once more representing the 51-year-old rapper — and is confident that he will again be cleared. “I think there’s zero chance this goes to trial,” Joel Pearce said as he drove back to Shreveport […]
New Orleans rapper Mystikal arrested, accused of rape again
NEW ORLEANS (WPMI) — New Orleans rapper Mystikal was arrested over the weekend in Ascension Parish, just outside Baton Rouge, authorities said Monday. He is facing multiple charges, including a rape allegation, according to a Facebook post by Sheriff Bobby Webre. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office website,...
Woman hit by vehicle, man shot in 7th Ward, NOPD says; 1 in custody
A 21-year-old man was injured in a shooting in the 7th Ward and a woman was hit by a vehicle in a related crime, New Orleans police said late Tuesday. A woman, who police allege was the shooter, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit that ended near Esplanade Avenue. Police did not say what charges she could face.
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues
Violence inside Orleans Parish Prison continues. Three men have been stabbed in separate incidents at Orleans Parish Prison. This is the just the latest spate of violence to strike the jail.
Gretna pastor loses son to gun violence
GRETNA, La. — Orin Grant Senior has pastored at St. Paul Baptist Church in Gretna for more than 20 years. He's devoted countless hours to outreach in the Westbank community. With a strong emphasis on peace in the streets. "It's always why? You have the question of 'What could...
