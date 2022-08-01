Pelahatchie woman sentenced to 10 years in murder-for-hire scheme

Read on www.wapt.com
Former JPD officer found guilty in beating death
JACKSON, Miss. — A former JPD police officer was found guilty in the death of a Jackson man. Anthony Fox's trial started last week and wrapped up Thursday. Fox was convicted on culpable negligence manslaughter charges in the beating death of George Robinson, 62. Fox was accused of pulling...
Jackson shooting victim not cooperating with police
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police say a shooting victim isn't cooperating with investigators. Multiple officers responded to the Graystone Hills Apartments on Chadwick Drive Thursday evening. Deputy Chief Deric Hearn with Jackson Police says a man was shot and taken to the hospital. According to Hearn, the man underwent...
Hinds County sheriff releases update on conditions at Raymond Detention Center
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — Hinds County leaders are pushing back on a federal takeover of the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones said county officials have done everything they can to make sure the jail is safer for detainees and detention officers. "We respect the decision of the Court,...
Three arrested in Byram armed robbery investigation
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection to an attempted robbery and carjacking in Byram. Byram police say they responded to the Reserve of Byram Apartment Complex on July 24 for a report of shots fired in the area. According to police, a woman was approached by two...
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Jackson woman has a shot at national boxing title
JACKSON, Miss. — Forest Hill grad Adrian Jackson has a chance to win a national title in the National Golden Gloves tournament this month in Oklahoma. Adrian will compete in the super heavyweight class and already has the Mississippi Golden Gloves title. The opportunity she has before not only...
City accepting bids to demolish old Jackson library
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is accepting bids to demolish a former library. The announcement came under the Community Improvement Division Demo Project, where it states bids are taking place for the cleaning and demolition of the property at 807 E. Northside Drive, the same location that once housed the Charles Tisdale Library.
Plane makes emergency landing on street in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — A small plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Madison. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Madison Avenue near Rice Road. Police said the pilot of the single-engine Cessna reported having engine problems before safely landing in the street. No one was...
Jackson water service to be cut off for overdue bills
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson has started disconnecting water to customers who haven't paid overdue bills. Some city council members said this is the worst time for water shutoffs when the entire city is under a boil-water alert. "I can imagine someone — especially if you're getting...
16 WAPT School Tools collects thousands of supplies for local students
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi shoppers donated nearly 4,000 school supplies during the 4th annual 16 WAPT School Tools supply drive. All supplies and donations go to the United Way of the Capital Area for distribution to local families in need. Donations were collected in a single day at Walmart...
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
Governor takes aim at Jackson for not doing more to fix water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. — Gov. Tate Reeves is taking aim at the city of Jackson for not doing more to fix the water crisis. Reeves said Wednesday that the money is there, but the city is not spending it the way it should to fix its water problems. Jackson Mayor...
First-year teacher's infectious enthusiasm will welcome students
JACKSON, Miss. — As Jackson Public Schools parents and students get ready for a new school year, teachers are making their final touches, and some are welcoming students in for the very first time. Monday is the big day for JPS. Teri McDaniel, 26, has been taking advantage of...
Restaurant community concerned with city water issues
JACKSON, Miss. — The Jackson City Council heard from restaurants that are being affected by continued boil water alerts. The Mississippi Hospitality and Restaurant Association said many restaurants do not have the resources to deal with the water issues as well as inflation and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some students may experience back-to-school anxiety
JACKSON, Miss. — It's something we've likely all felt before to some degree: The first day of school butterflies. Whether it's the first day of kindergarten or a new school, experts say most kids will feel some anxiety heading back to the classroom. Some anxiety is expected, but too...
