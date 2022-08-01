Read on www.kisswtlz.com
kisswtlz.com
Mother and Daughter Critical After Being Hit by Vehicle
A 30-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were hospitalized after they were hit by a vehicle Wednesday night in Carrollton Township. Police said the two were walking across N. Michigan north of Stoker Drive about 10:30 p.m. when they were hit by a northbound vehicle. The girl was taken to...
kisswtlz.com
State Trooper-Involved Shooting Under Investigation
A state trooper from the Flint Post is on administrative leave after he fired at a suspect Thursday night in Owosso. Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section detectives are investigating the shooting, which happened about 11:35 p.m. outside the Avenue Bar & Grill. Michigan State Troopers from the...
kisswtlz.com
Flags Lowered to Honor Clare County Sheriff’s Deputy
U.S. and Michigan flags will be lowered to honor a Clare County Sheriff’s deputy who died in an accident at the Clare County Fair on July 25. Mounted Deputy Nichole Shuff was responding to a medical emergency on her horse while on duty at the fair. As she attempted dismounting, she fell, suffering fatal head injuries. The 33-year-old Shuff was with the Mounted Division for two years.
WNEM
Police: Car hits pole, no on injured
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Township Police said no one was injured in a crash where a car struck a utility pole Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the scene on Weiss Street and Hemmeter Road around 9:30 a.m. Investigators said a car traveling westbound ran a red light and struck...
Sheriff’s deputies rescue Bay County woman who sets self, trailer on fire
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — A Bay County woman is hospitalized with severe burns after setting herself and her residence on fire. On Saturday, July 30, Bay County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by their Midland County counterparts, asking assistance in visiting a trailer in the Oakside Mobile Home Park, 2752 W. North Union Road in Williams Township. A 51-year-old woman who lived at the trailer had previously pleaded no contest to misdemeanor domestic violence with her 76-year-old mother as the victim, a condition of which was that she have no contact with her mother pending her Sept. 26 sentencing.
WNEM
Crime Stoppers announces arrests in unsolved homicide
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Two people have been arrested in connection to an unsolved homicide according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County. A reward was offered for information in the death of 22-year-old Davonte Green-Flourney. Investigators said he was shot to death last October while driving his Chrysler 200 on S. Ballenger Highway south of Miller Road in Flint Township.
Michigan mother who allegedly drove drunk with 2 kids in the car arrested
A Michigan mother who is suspected of driving drunk with her two children in the car has been arrested. Michigan State Police said troopers stopped the car around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 28, for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road.
kisswtlz.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
WNEM
Police searching for driver in deadly hit-and-run
GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Police officers in Genesee County are searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash. On July 30 at 10:44 p.m., officers from the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County were sent to the 5000 block of Torrey Road for the crash. The 24-year-old...
kisswtlz.com
WSGW Morning Team Show: August 5, 2022 (Friday)
It’s the WSGW Friday Morning Team Show with Charlie and Dave and Pat and YOU….. *************************************************************. How do dogs and cats beat the heat in Japan? Wearing portable fans!!!. *************************************************************. New Rocket Grab Plus Launch for YOU featuring THREE DEALS from “Blossom Spa and Boutique”…..
abc12.com
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Saginaw
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw police said an arrest was made after a man was hit by a vehicle and killed. They said a felony warrant for open murder was issued Friday afternoon in connection to the death of Ricky Levon Terrell. Police said Terrell's body was found last Wednesday...
Suspect in Saginaw man’s fatal hit-and-run stole drugs, gun from victim, officials say
SAGINAW, MI — Days after a Saginaw man was found dead in a West Side driveway after an apparent hit-and-run, a suspect has been charged with murder. Saginaw County District Judge David D. Hoffman on Monday, Aug. 1, arraigned 41-year-old Leroy D. McIntosh on single counts of open murder and possession of a Schedule V controlled substance.
abc12.com
Police: 52-year-old man accused of killing mother in Davison Township
DAVISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police have identified the man accused of killing his mother last week in a Davison Township apartment complex. Davison Township police say 52-year-old Marc Todd is facing charges of murder, assault and second-offense domestic violence for the death of his mother, 73-year-old Deetta Todd, at Charter Oaks Apartments off Lapeer Road.
abc12.com
24-year-old man dies after hit-and-run crash in Mundy Township
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 24-year-old man died after a hit-and-run crash on Torrey Road in Mundy Township over the weekend. The victim, who wasn't identified, was walking north on the northbound side of the 5000 block of Torrey Road around 10:45 p.m. Saturday. Police believe a northbound vehicle hit him and fled the scene.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued in multiple mid-Michigan counties
The National Weather Service has issued numerous Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for counties all over Michigan.
Famous People You May See in Flint, MI This Weekend
Really Cool Comic Con happens this weekend in Flint, MI. Coming up this Saturday and Sunday, August 6th and 7th, 2022, Really Cool Comic Con will be hitting the Dort Event Center in Flint, Michigan. Really Cool Comic Con is set to feature comics, toys, artists, celebrity guests, video games, table gaming, cosplay, Pokemon, Funko Pops, cards, and pop culture collectibles.
fox2detroit.com
Vulgar, rude restaurant Dick's Last Resort opening Michigan location
SAGINAW, MIch. (FOX 2) - Dinner with a side of insults, anyone?. Dick's Last Result, the restaurant known for its vulgar and sarcastic servers, is opening soon in Michigan. A grand opening for the Saginaw location is scheduled for Aug. 8. Dick's started in Dallas and now has 11 restaurants across the U.S.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw Old Town Art Fair Returns
The 2022 Saginaw Old Town Art Fair kicked off at 11:00 Friday morning. The event allows local artists to display and sell their creations to the public. This year’s art fair features more than 35 artists who work in a variety of mediums including painting, photography, woodworking, pottery, and mixed-media art. Jan Brennan of Altered Art describes mixed-media as a category for pieces that don’t necessarily fit in with others, stating,
kisswtlz.com
Bay County Nonprofits to Benefit from ARPA Funding
Nonprofits in Bay County have an opportunity to receive American Rescue Plan Act funding. The Bay Area Community Foundation is partnering with Bay County to provide a total of $750,000 to local nonprofits that were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Community Foundation will hold informational workshops for those organizations that are interested, the first of which will be held virtually on August 16th.
